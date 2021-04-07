St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
April 14: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
April 15: Sharing Christ Series, 7 p.m.
April 17: Men’s St. Joseph Breakfast, 8 a.m.
April 18: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood.
Turkey Pot Pie and Shoofly Pie Sale: $7 each. Call 610-683-7223, state your order, leave your name and phone number. Deadline to order is April 19. Pick up orders April 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some extras will be available April 24.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church
340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
Pulled Pork Dinner: tickets for $10 on sale now for June 5 dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at church. Dinner includes Pulled Pork, Baked Potato, Roll, Baked Beans and Coleslaw. Benefits the Social Ministry of Zion Moselem. To order tickets, call Anna at 610-393-6392. The Willing Worker’s Ministry will also be hosting a Community/Crafter Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is $15. Call or text Anna at the above number for more information.
