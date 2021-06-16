June 25 & 26
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine at New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville (Route 737 across from Greenwich Elementary). $10 donation per day for a 10’ x 10’ outdoor space. Call 484-547-2356 to reserve spot.
June 26
Flamin' Dick & the Hot Rods: 7 to 9 p.m. rain or shine at Kutztown Park Bandshell for free Kutztown Concert Series in the Park. Concession stand, operated by Saucony Creek Grille, open before and during concert.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.