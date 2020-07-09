St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
July 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (NB: change of date from July 16)
July 16 Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 16: Christ Life Series continues, 6:30 p.m.
July 20: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 31: Golf-&-Go Event at Green Acres, 1 p.m., call the parish office for information. Register by July 24.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
July 19: we celebrate the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost on the parking lot at 9 a.m. We will bless our youth who will go out on local missions this week. They will pack and deliver Meals On Wheels at the Strausstown Sr. Center, work with Veterans Making a Difference, and The King’s Academy.
LOCAL EVENTS
July 16
Cancer Support Group: 7 p.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. New group for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling cancer. Men and women over age 18 welcome, no matter what your cancer diagnosis. No fee to participate. Social distancing observed and face masks optional. Call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
July 25
Mad Dogs Muscle Madness Car Cruise: 1 p.m. at 100 N. Constitution Blvd., Kuztown. All makes and models welcome, as well as motorcycles. Trophies awarded. Vendors welcome. Food, basket raffle, 50/50, bean bag toss, outdoor dining. BYOB. Register at 484-648-2808.
July 26
Pioneer Grange: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is July 26. $5 each. Pickup Aug. 3 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
July 27
Leesport Area Historical Society: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church 308 Main St., Leesport. Short business meeting followed by program presented by James McAteer on Berks County and the Spanish American War. Park in rear lot. Program in church sanctuary. Social distancing will be adhered to. Please wear a mask.
July 31
Food Truck Friday: 4 to 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Beverages, 2 E. Race St. in Fleetwood. Features Spuds Traveling Burger Truck and The Perk Up Truck, which is a Smoothie Bar and Expresso/Latte/Coffee Cafe Truck. With most large events cancelling this event brings food trucks out to offer tasty treats to Fleetwood. To go food only, no on-site seating. Welcome to tailgate in the parking lot. Every adult (21+) purchase will give you an entry into the event raffle for a Fleetwood Beverages $25 gift certificate. All entries will qualify for the Final Grand Prize of a 50 inch 4K Flat Screen TV.
Aug. 2
Mertztown Train Station Open House: 1 to 3 p.m., Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, (entrance b/w 323&344 Chestnut St., Mertztown). Face coverings required inside buildings. Hosted by Longswamp Twp Historical Society. Free event! More info at www.longswamphistory.org.