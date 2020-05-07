The Fleetwood American Legion Post 625 announced that due to the current situation this year’s Fleetwood Memorial Day events have been canceled. Please keep the veterans that gave everything in your thoughts and prayers this Memorial Day.
The Kutztown American Legion Post 480 announced that the 2020 Kutztown Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the pandemic.
The Taste of Kutztown volunteer committee & the Kutztown Rotary Club, announced that the postponement of The 2020 Taste of Kutztown Wine & Beer Festival & the Run for the Wine 5k until June 12, 2021. Tickets already purchased will receive an email regarding refund. Vendors & sponsors will be reached out to directly with more information and refund options. The major fundraiser for the Kutztown Rotary Club, the event provides approximately $25,000 in financial donations to many local non-profits and charities including local fire companies, libraries, food pantries, international disaster relief and many more. The Kutztown Rotary Club will continue to work on initiatives and alternative fundraisers to give back to the community.