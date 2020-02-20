Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges; Community Threads community sewing group 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.; Art Cats crafts for elementary school ages 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime for elementary school ages at 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks & friends for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. March 4 Play K Ages 4&up get ready for Kindergarten.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
March 5
Craft Night: Felt Flower Centerpiece 6:30 p.m. To sign up call 610-683-5820 before March 2.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. in Library, geared for ages 3-5.
Creative Play Fridays: 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace Fridays: 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art 2nd week in month 3 to 4 p.m.
Center Space Stations: Listening Feb. 28 to March 12.
Feb. 27: The Book Was Better Club, 6 p.m. Read the book and come watch the movie. Food and discussion follows.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Feb. 27: Storytime 11 a.m.
Feb. 27: Block Party 12 p.m. Pre-school social time as they create masterpieces with building blocks. Bring a lunch.
Feb. 27: Bone Broth 6 p.m. Join Miss Kellee to learn the best way to make a good, healthy bone broth, and the healthy benefits it provides. Pre-register.
AREA EVENTS
March 1
Wintertime Nature Walk: 2 p.m., Historic Dreibelbis Farm, Virginville. Trek into the farm’s fields and nature trail along the Maiden Creek. Focus will be on wood duck habitat and maintenance of wood duck nesting boxes. Free to the public. Held rain or shine, with only an absolute downpour or blizzard conditions cancelling. Dress for the weather. Be prepared to walk on an unpaved, icy and muddy trail. GPS Address is 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA. Parking available on-site.
March 1
Hamburg Automotive Swap Meet and Car Corral: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamburg Field House 127 South 4th St. (rear). Admission $2, 12 and under free. Vendor spaces available. Lester Manwiller 610-823-4656 or Lhedgehog1@aol.com.
March 1
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport.
March 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society: 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, LGI. Historian and genealogist Darlene Moyer presents Founding Females – Women of the Revolution, with stories of the contributions of remarkable women during the Revolution and founding of our nation.
March 6
24th Annual Pot Pie Dinner: Kutztown Area School Music Association Dinner 5 to 8 p.m., entertainment 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kutztown Area Middle School Commons. Snow date March 7. Dinner $10 per person: choice of chicken pot pie or macaroni and cheese. Includes salad, roll/butter, drink, one dessert and admission. Admission only (no dinner) adults $5 Senior Citizens/Students $3. Entertainment by KASD elementary school, middle school and high school bands and choral groups. Extras: reasonably priced baked desserts, candy and drinks. Raffle table.
March 7
Union Canal Trail History Hike: 10 a.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Hike along the Union Canal Towpath to learn more about the history of the Berks County Parks and the Canals that ran along the Tulpehocken Creek. Wear sturdy walking shoes. Hiking Level is easy. 610-374-8839
March 8
Hamburg Area High School Choir Concert: 2 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, Hamburg. All donations benefit the Choir. Wear red and white, the school colors. Free desserts and beverages. Open to the public.
March 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
March 13
Ed Bluestone Conover: 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Hot and cold sandwich meals including beverages for $8-$10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kutztown Folk Music Society concert. Adults $9, Seniors (62+) $7, Military and Students with ID – Free, Children 12 & under free. Keith 484-336-9639, Peggy 610-683-5224, www.kfms.org
March 18
Lehigh Valley Auto Show Preview Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. Benefits Good Shepherd Pediatrics. $100 per person/$160 per couple. Tickets online only www.glvada.org.
March 19 to 22
2020 Lehigh Valley Auto Show: Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus, 124 Goodman Drive South, Bethlehem. Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday is Military & 1st Responder Day - free admission with valid ID. Purchase tickets online and onsite. www.glvada.org Free parking.
March 21
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Kempton Rod and Gun Club. Benefits Operation Heroes and the Jarett Yoder Foundation. Cost is $9, under age 5 is free. Sponsored by Friedens Lutheran Church of Stony Run. Call 610-756-6875 for tickets.
March 29
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: Doors open 12 p.m., buffet opens 12:45 p.m. $16 (cash only). Tickets available at Radcliffe’s Great Valu, Mertztown (courtesy desk). Proceeds benefit Longswamp Twp. Historical Society.