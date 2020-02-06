Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.; Community Threads 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Feb. 19 Block Party playtime ages 2&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Feb. 21: Family Movie Night showing "Maleficent" at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m., bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Creative Play Fridays: 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace Fridays: 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art 2nd week 3 to 4 p.m.
February: Library Lovers Month. Enter to win a Gift Card, tell us “How you Love the Library”
Center Space Stations: FAMS Coloring Activity Feb. 14 to 27.
Feb. 17: Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Feb. 19: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Willow Creek Elementary School. P-K & parents.
Feb. 20: Capital Campaign Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rm 111, Come see information on our Renovation Project.
Feb. 27: The Book Was Better Club, 6 p.m. Read the book, come watch the movie. Food and discussion.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Feb. 13, 20 & 27: Storytime 11 a.m.
Feb. 14: Betsy's Books 11 a.m. storytime for all ages.
Feb. 15: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m.
Feb. 18: Book Club 6 p.m. ages 16 and older. “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult.
Feb. 21: Orienteering 10 a.m. Pre-register.
Feb. 24: Pa. History for homeschoolers 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: Movie Night 6 p.m. “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Surround Sound and free refreshments.
Feb. 25: Love Yourself - Healthy Relationships for Teens ages 12-19 at 1 p.m. Make dessert pizzas and learn why pizza makes a great metaphor for thinking about relationships. Pre-register.
Feb. 27: Block Party 12 p.m. Pre-school social time. Bring a lunch.
Feb. 27: Bone Broth 6 p.m. learn best way to make a healthy bone broth and its healthy benefits. Pre-register.
AREA EVENTS
Feb. 16
Fasnacht & Sticky Bun Sale: Feb. 21 pickup 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 pickup 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. $6 per dozen, Sticky Buns $4 per half dozen. Orders due Feb. 16. Call 610-562-4440/4025.
Feb. 16
Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg. Full breakfast menu. Proceeds benefit Equipment Fund.
Feb. 17
Berks Photographic Society presents “Tom’s Tips: Light, Exposure, and Composition:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. Free.
Feb. 20
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley 610-683-5820
Feb. 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Congressman Dan Meuser gives update, 2020 Political Outlook. Rep. Mark Gillen discusses Heart Beat Bill.
Feb. 20
Taste of Berks: 5 to 8 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Reading. Hosted by Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Sample the best of Berks in food, ag and hospitality. Live music by Erich Cawalla & Friends. greaterreading.org
Feb. 22
Electronics Recycle & Document Shredding Event: 8 a.m. to noon, 805 Tomahawk Drive, Kutztown (rear of Arrowhead Industrial Park). Hosted by Responsible Recycling Services for residents and small businesses to recycle electronics, appliances, metal and more. On-site document shredding and on-site hard drive destruction. This is LAST Saturday in 2020 that RRS will be open. Call 484-641-5156.
Feb. 23
Music by The Majestics: 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie. Doors open at noon. Food for sale, 50/50 drawing. $7 admission.
Feb. 23
Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale: $3.50. Order deadline is Feb. 23. Pickup March 2 at grange hall 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Feb. 24
Berks Photographic Society presents “Up Close and Personal Macro Presentation and Hands-On Shooting:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center. Brief presentation, then practice. Free.
Feb. 25
Financial Workshop: 6 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Learn about the SECURE Act, retirement security legislation. Presented by Haas Financial Group. Snow date is March 3 at 6 p.m. Sign up at Library. 610-683-5820
March 1
Hamburg Automotive Swap Meet and Car Corral: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamburg Field House 127 South 4th St. (rear). Admission $2, 12 and under free. Vendor spaces available. Lester Manwiller 610-823-4656 or Lhedgehog1@aol.com.