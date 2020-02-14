Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges; Community Threads community sewing group 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.; Art Cats crafts for elementary school ages 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime for elementary school ages at 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks & friends for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Feb. 26 Toddler Play Time.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Feb. 21: Family Movie Night showing "Maleficent" at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. in Library, geared for ages 3-5.
Creative Play Fridays: 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace Fridays: 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art 2nd week in month 3 to 4 p.m.
Center Space Stations: FAMS Coloring Activity Feb. 14 to 27; Listening Feb. 28 to March 12.
Feb. 20: Capital Campaign Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rm 111, Come see information on our Renovation Project.
Feb. 27: The Book Was Better Club, 6 p.m. Read the book and come watch the movie. Food and discussion follows.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Feb. 20 & 27: Storytime 11 a.m.
Feb. 21: Orienteering 10 a.m. using compass and map. Pre-register.
Feb. 24: Pennsylvania History for homeschoolers with Miss Shannon 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: Movie Night 6 p.m. showing “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Surround Sound and free refreshments.
Feb. 25: Love Yourself - Healthy Relationships for Teens ages 12-19 at 1 p.m. Make dessert pizzas and learn why pizza makes a great metaphor for thinking about relationships in our lives. Pre-register.
Feb. 27: Block Party 12 p.m. Pre-school social time as they create masterpieces with building blocks. Bring a lunch.
Feb. 27: Bone Broth 6 p.m. Join Miss Kellee to learn the best way to make a good, healthy bone broth, and the healthy benefits it provides. Pre-register.
AREA EVENTS
Feb. 20
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley 610-683-5820
Feb. 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Congressman Dan Meuser gives update, 2020 Political Outlook. Rep. Mark Gillen discusses Heart Beat Bill.
Feb. 20
Taste of Berks: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Reading. Hosted by Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Sample the best foods that Berks has to offer in food, agriculture and hospitality industries. Live music by Erich Cawalla & Friends. greaterreading.org
Feb. 21
Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Duo: 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Hot and cold sandwich meals including beverages for $8-$10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kutztown Folk Music Society concert. Adults $9, Seniors (62+) $7, Military and Students with ID – Free, Children 12 & under free. Keith 484-336-9639, Peggy 610-683-5224, www.kfms.org
Feb. 22
Electronics Recycle & Document Shredding Event: 8 a.m. to noon, 805 Tomahawk Drive, Kutztown (rear of Arrowhead Industrial Park). Hosted by Responsible Recycling Services for residents and small businesses to recycle electronics, appliances, metal and more. On-site document shredding and on-site hard drive destruction. This is the LAST Saturday in 2020 that RRS will be open. Call 484-641-5156.
Feb. 23
Music by The Majestics: 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie. Doors open at noon. Food to sale, 50/50 drawing. $7 admission.
Feb. 23
Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale: $3.50. Order deadline is Feb. 23. Pickup March 2 at grange hall 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Feb. 24
Berks Photographic Society presents “Up Close and Personal Macro Presentation and Hands-On Shooting:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Valerie Hoffman Photography will explore the tiny world of macro and close-up photography. Brief presentation on important tips and techniques, then practice photographing with a wide variety of props. The event is free.
Feb. 25
Financial Workshop: 6 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Come learn about the SECURE Act, a landmark piece of retirement security legislation recently passed. Presented by Haas Financial Group. Snow date is March 3 at 6 p.m. Sign up at Library. 610-683-5820
March 1
Hamburg Automotive Swap Meet and Car Corral: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamburg Field House 127 South 4th St. (rear). Admission $2, 12 and under free. Vendor spaces available. Lester Manwiller 610-823-4656 or Lhedgehog1@aol.com.
March 1
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport.
March 6
24th Annual Pot Pie Dinner: Kutztown Area School Music Association Dinner 5 to 8 p.m., entertainment 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kutztown Area Middle School Commons. Snow date March 7. Dinner $10 per person: choice of chicken pot pie or macaroni and cheese. Includes salad, roll/butter, drink, one dessert and admission. Admission only (no dinner) adults $5 Senior Citizens/Students $3. Entertainment by KASD elementary school, middle school and high school bands and choral groups. Extras: reasonably priced baked desserts, candy and drinks. Raffle table.
March 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
March 13
Ed Bluestone Conover: 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Hot and cold sandwich meals including beverages for $8-$10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kutztown Folk Music Society concert. Adults $9, Seniors (62+) $7, Military and Students with ID – Free, Children 12 & under free. Keith 484-336-9639, Peggy 610-683-5224, www.kfms.org