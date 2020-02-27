Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.; Community Threads 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. March 11 Toddler Play Time.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
March 10: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "The Book Women of Troublesome Creek" by Michele Richardson.
March 13: Family Movie Night "Aladdin" 6:30 p.m.
March 20: Learn How to Use Library Online Resources 10 a.m. Sign up at 610-683-5820.
March 26: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Center Space Stations: Listening Feb. 28 to March 12.
March 5: The Book Was Better Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., Rm 111, “The Chaperone”, Adult, RSVP required.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
March 5: Preschool Storytime 11 a.m.; Teen Club 6:30 p.m. ages 11 to 18.
March 6: Day Hike program 10 a.m., learning to read topographic maps for school-aged children.
March 9: Movie Night 6 p.m. “Frozen 2.” Free popcorn and drinks & surround sound.
March 10: Best Seller Breakfast. Browse new adult best-selling books, hear a synopsis of each over light refreshments.
March 10: Science Fair 6 p.m. View science projects submitted by patrons and top winners.
March 12: Preschool Storytime 11 a.m.
March 17: STEM program for home school children 12:30 p.m.
March 21: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m.
March 23: Art and Literature for homeschool children 12:30 p.m. Read and study children's literature. Create own art project.
March 24: Learn about Homeschooling 6:30 p.m.
March 26: Preschool Storytime 11 a.m. Block Party after. Bring a lunch.
March 27: Library closed for staff development day.
March 30: Pennsylvania History for homeschool children 12:30 p.m.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 9: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monthly Digital Photography Competition by members. Free.
March 16: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Family Portraiture presented by Carrie Kizuka. Free.
March 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m. High Dynamic Range Photography presented by Frank Plucinsky. Free.
AREA EVENTS
March 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society: 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, LGI. Historian and genealogist Darlene Moyer presents Founding Females – Women of the Revolution.
March 6
24th Annual Pot Pie Dinner: Kutztown Area School Music Association Dinner 5 to 8 p.m., entertainment 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kutztown Area Middle School Commons. Snow date March 7. Dinner $10 for choice of chicken pot pie or macaroni and cheese. Includes salad, roll/butter, drink, one dessert and admission. Admission only (no dinner) adults $5, Senior Citizens/Students $3. Entertainment by KASD elementary, middle and high school bands and choral groups. Extras reasonably priced baked desserts, candy and drinks. Raffle.
March 8
Hamburg Area High School Choir Concert: 2 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, Hamburg. All donations benefit Choir. Wear red and white. Free desserts and beverages. Open to the public.
March 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
March 10
Women's Health Physical Therapy:7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library. Presentation by Melinda Walz from Physical Therapy at St. Luke's. Sign up at 610-683-5820
March 12
Free session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave. Register at 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
March 13
Ed Bluestone Conover: 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's, Bowers. Hot and cold sandwich meals including beverages for $8-$10. Doors open 6 p.m. Kutztown Folk Music Society concert. Adults $9, Seniors (62+) $7, Military and Students with ID – Free, Children 12 & under free. Keith 484-336-9639, Peggy 610-683-5224, www.kfms.org
March 15
Kauffman's Chicken BBQ: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Belleman's Church Fellowship Hall, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville. Half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll & butter, beverage for $9. Desserts, baked beans and pepper cabbage available for purchase. 610-926-4506
March 19
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library. Helen Olena, Master Gardener, teaches about growing Gourds.
March 21
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Kempton Rod and Gun Club. Benefits Operation Heroes and Jarett Yoder Foundation. Sponsored by Friedens Lutheran Church of Stony Run. For tickets ($9, under age 5 free) call 610-756-6875.
March 21
Pa. German Zammelaaf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trainer’s Midway Diner, I-78 exit 16, Bethel, Berks. PA German crafts, artists, children’s activities, old-fashioned toys. “A Walk With Conrad Weiser” presented by historian Lynn Otto. Doug Madenford and Chris LaRosa present Ask a PA Dutschman. PA German food for sale. Silent auction. Free. All welcome.
March 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church of Christ, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Berks County and the Spanish American War" presented by James M. McAteer, historian, genealogist and Son's of The Spanish American War.
March 29
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: Doors open 12 p.m., buffet opens 12:45 p.m. $16 (cash only). Tickets available at Radcliffe’s Great Valu, Mertztown (courtesy desk). Proceeds benefit Longswamp Twp. Historical Society.