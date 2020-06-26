St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday, 9 a.m. Mass or Eucharistic Adoration; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m., Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
July 4: Independence Day, God Bless America!
July 9: Christ Life sessions resume, 6:30 p.m.
Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville)
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
LOCAL UPCOMING EVENTS
July 6
The Berks Photographic Society presents "Our Internal Lens: A Discussion on Biases in Photography" from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. As photographers, the way we view the world, and our biases, shape every image we make. In a discussion with Margo Reed, Ashok Sinha and Jeff Schaeffer, photographers will examine where we see our personal interests or biases influence our imagery. This meeting will be held via Zoom and is open to the public. For members, meeting details are in the member center on the website and will also be sent out prior to the meeting. For non-members, email info@berksphotographic.com.
July 12
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. at the Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
July 16
Cancer Support Group Meeting: 7 p.m. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. The support group will meet every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. This is a new group forming for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling with cancer. Men and women over age 18 are welcome to attend, no matter what cancer diagnosis you received. There is no need to face cancer alone. There is no fee to participate with the group. The group will observe social distancing and face masks are optional. For more information call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 19
Keystone Open 2-Man Scramble Golf Tournament: at Green Acres Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, sponsored by the Keystone Social Club of Hamburg. To enter the tournament call the club at 610-562-5920 or call Scott Kreider at 610-334-8847. The entry fee includes greens fee, cart, food and beverages and prizes. Pot of gold, skins, etc. will be available as well.