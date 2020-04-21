St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis.
Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
Church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 until 11:30 a.m.
Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, May 3, we worship at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion on the parking lot. It is the Fourth Sunday of Easter. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper.
First Reformed UCC
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
We want to stay connected and be of help during this trying time. To do that we have setup an account that will allow us to be with you virtually. You can gather with us virtually by telephone, computer, tablet, or smartphone – whatever you’re comfortable using.
Our currently scheduled gatherings are Sunday Worship at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday Talks at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and watch for Bible Study on Mondays at 9 a.m.
To connect with us by telephone: Dial 1-866-899-4679 and follow the verbal prompts. Enter the Meeting ID (always the same) – 686285029 and press the # key. There is no audio pin so just press the # key again.
To connect with computer, tablet, or smartphone: Use the URL: joingotomeeting.com. At the Home screen, enter the Meeting ID (always the same) – 686285029. Click on “Join.” If asked: “Do you want to allow this page to open ”GoToOpener”? Click “Allow.” If you enter early, you may have to wait a bit until First Reformed UCC “arrives”Of course, some of your devices may require you to download the app.
Please try to access this site prior to the gathering so you can get set up and familiar in advance and be ready when the service or discussion begins. If you have a problem, you can call the church office at 610-562-2593 or email the church at hamburg1stucc@verizon.net.
If you join us late for a service or gathering, please mute your phone or Internet device. Internet devices need to have the video turned off as well when joining late.
Connecting to our gatherings is really easy but if you have trouble, you can leave a message at the church office (610-562-2593) or email the church at hamburg1stucc@verizon.net. We'll try to help you as soon as we can.