First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Closed until further notice: all services, meetings, and events are cancelled for now.
April 11: canceled annual Easter Egg Hunt.
April 18: canceled Hamburg Spring Craft Bazaar and Flea Market. Paid registrations have been refunded. Hopefully, we can reschedule at a later date.
April 26: canceled Miller-Keystone Blood Drive. We are trying to reschedule for June.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Closed: all events and activities at the church building are cancelled through the end of March.
Contact: Visit www.fb.com/WeAreSalem or call 610-562-5033. You do not need a Facebook account in order to view our page.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
April 5: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate Palm Sunday. There is a good possibility we will gather in our cars in the parking lot for this service. Please check www.stmichaelshamburg.org or www.facebook.com/pg/stmichaels529. We commemorate Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem before his crucifixion. As Jesus rode into the city on a donkey, the Jews gathered around him, throwing cloaks and palm branches on the road and exclaiming praises. We will have blessing of palms in the church and then process forward to receive them. It is a worship service filled with all the pageantry of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook. PLEASE
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities at the parish are cancelled until further notice. The parish office remains open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which the church will be open for private prayer and visitation.
Weekend hours of private prayer and meditation: Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. Confessions are available during these open church times every hour on the hour.
For Sale: Homemade candy Easter eggs and hand-decorated cookies and some breads are available immediately for purchase during office hours. Please call the office before you visit 610-562-7657 ext. 0.
Holy Week Services: to be determined according to the guidelines at that time.
Northern Berks Ministerium
All Lenten Services: cancelled due to the virus pandemic.