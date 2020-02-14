St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (change in day for this month).
Feb. 20: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 20: Christ Life session, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Feb. 23: Parish Council meeting, 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 24: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 25: Lent 1 Scripture Study, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Community Lent Service at St. Mary Church, 11:30 a.m.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Ash Wednesday: Worship Service at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. The service will include Holy Communion. All are invited to attend.
March 15: Kauffman’s Chicken Bar-B-Q in Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dinner includes half chicken, baked potato, apple sauce, roll and butter and beverage for $9. Dinners can be taken out or enjoyed at the Fellowship Hall. Call the church office (610-926-0461) for ticket information.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on Scripture. Our greeters were June Weiskircher and Pat Hummel. Our nursery attendants were Tammy Behn and Jess Biegley. Our junior church leaders were Barb Angstadt and Meredith Petrucelli.
Upcoming Events: call 610-562-5033 for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Come to our annual Yard Sale on March 6 and 7.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. for worship service, followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Everyone welcome.
Healing Service: The first Sunday of the month is a healing service with the laying on of hands, if so desired. The next one is March 1.
Feb. 23: congregational meeting directly after the worship service. A pancake and sausage brunch will be served after the meeting. Holy Communion will be observed. The acolyte is Ian Fink. The lector is Howard Speck.
Feb. 26: Holy Communion will also be observed on Ash Wednesday.
St. Michael’s Church
Hamburg
Feb. 23: we worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate Transfiguration Sunday.
The purpose of the transfiguration of Christ into a part of His heavenly glory: was so the “inner circle” of His disciples could gain a greater understanding of who Jesus was. Christ underwent a dramatic change in appearance in order that the disciples could behold Him in His glory. The disciples, who had only known Him in His human body, now had a greater realization of the deity of Christ, though they could not fully comprehend it. That gave them the reassurance they needed after hearing the shocking news of His coming death. Symbolically, the appearance of Moses and Elijah represented the Law and the Prophets. But God’s voice from heaven – “Listen to Him!” - clearly showed that the Law and the Prophets must give way to Jesus. The One who is the new and living way is replacing the old – He is the fulfillment of the Law and the countless prophecies in the Old Testament. Also, in His glorified form they saw a preview of His coming glorification and enthronement as King of kings and Lord of lords.