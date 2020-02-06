St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 13: Christ Life session, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Feb. 16: Altar server training.
Feb. 17: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (change in schedule).
Northern Berks Ministerium
Lenten Community Services of Worship and Lunch: All are welcome. The theme for this year’s series is “The Jesus Challenge: A Call to Action”. Gatherings will take place each Thursday in Lent, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A freewill offering supports the Ministerium's emergency outreach assistance fund.
Feb. 27: “Get Off the Fence”, St. Mary Catholic Church, Tilden
March 5: “Complete the Circle of Grace and Works”, St. John Lutheran, Hamburg
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Ed and Rosie Manson. Our nursery attendants were Carel Geist and Jen Mulgrew. Our junior church leaders were Abbey Shaver and Karen Mohn.
Upcoming Events: contact us at 610-562-5033 for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Come to our annual Yard Sale on March 6 and 7.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Scouts: Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
Feb. 16: celebrating Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month with a Heart-y Luncheon after the worship service. Please sign-up on the bulletin board sheets or call the church office at 610-562-2593.
March 8: Hamburg Area High School Choir performing at 2p.m.All donations received benefit the Choir. Wear red and white, the school colors. Free desserts and beverages will be served. Open to the public.
March 14: mystery dinner, Mardi Gras, Masks, and Murders. Check our website for details, www.hamburgfirstucc.org.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St Michael's Road, Hamburg
Feb. 23: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate Transfiguration Sunday.
Transfiguration: The purpose of the transfiguration of Christ into a part of His heavenly glory was so the “inner circle” of His disciples could gain a greater understanding of who Jesus was. Christ underwent a dramatic change in appearance in order that the disciples could behold Him in His glory. The disciples, who had only known Him in His human body, now had a greater realization of the deity of Christ, though they could not fully comprehend it. That gave them the reassurance they needed after hearing the shocking news of His coming death. Symbolically the appearance of Moses and Elijah represented the Law and the Prophets. But God’s voice from heaven – “Listen to Him!” - clearly showed that the Law and the Prophets must give way to Jesus. The One who is the new and living way is replacing the old – He is the fulfillment of the Law and the countless prophecies in the Old Testament. Also, in His glorified form they saw a preview of His coming glorification and enthronement as King of kings and Lord of lords.