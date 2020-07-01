St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, July 12, we celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost on the parking lot at 9 a.m.
Worship is broadcast live every Sunday and recordings of previous worship can be seen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/.
You may listen to worship on your phone. We call you 15 minutes before worship begins. Please call the church 610-488-1783 if interested.
Huff’s Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Worship will be held weekly with one service at 10:30 a.m. in Huff’s Church Park rain or shine. If you are able, please see our website www.huffschurch.com to view guidelines to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
July 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 9: Christ Life Series continues, 7 p.m.
July 11: Holy Name Society volunteers, summer housecleaning of sheds, 8 a.m.
July 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (NB: change of date from July 16)
July 31: Golf-&-Go Event at Green Acres, 1 p.m. Call the parish office for information. Register by July 24.
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville)
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.