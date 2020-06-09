St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Public attendance at Mass is now permitted. All Masses are celebrated in the church. Personal safety precautions and social distancing measures are in effect: facial masks required; use hand sanitizer; attendance is limited to 150 people in compliance with social distancing guidelines. Obligation to attend Mass continues to be suspended during this transitional period.
God’s blessings to all Graduates. Even though this school year ended in such an unusual way, continue to chart your course into the future. God bless your next step on your journey in life.
June 18: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. at the pavilion.
June 21: God’s blessings to all Dads on this Father’s Day.
June 23: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Weekly schedule: Monday Mass at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m., Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m.and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, June 21, we worship at 9 a.m. on the parking lot. On this Third Sunday after Pentecost, we celebrate Father’s Day with the oldest and youngest fathers given a gift from St. Michael’s youth. All men will receive cookies to celebrate Father’s Day.