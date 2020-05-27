St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Public attendance at Mass begins this week. Daily Masses are already underway. Weekend Masses will follow the regular schedule. All Masses are celebrated in the church. Thanks be to God!
Personal safety precautions and social distancing measures are in effect: facial masks required; please bring your personal sanitizer as bulk amounts could not be accessed; attendance is limited to the first 150 people at each Mass in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. Obligation to attend Mass continues to be suspended during this transitional period.
God’s blessings to all graduates. Even though this school year ended in such an unusual way, continue to chart your course into the future. God bless your next step on your journey in life.
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.