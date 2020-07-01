St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, July 12, we celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost on the parking lot at 9 a.m.
Worship is broadcast live every Sunday and recordings of previous worship can be seen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/.
You may listen to worship on your phone. We call you 15 minutes before worship begins. Please call the church 610-488-1783 if interested.
Huff’s Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Worship will be held weekly with one service at 10:30 a.m. in Huff’s Church Park rain or shine. If you are able, please see our website www.huffschurch.com to view guidelines to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
July 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 9: Christ Life Series continues, 7 p.m.
July 11: Holy Name Society volunteers, summer housecleaning of sheds, 8 a.m.
July 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (NB: change of date from July 16)
July 31: Golf-&-Go Event at Green Acres, 1 p.m. Call the parish office for information. Register by July 24.
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville)
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
LOCAL EVENTS
July 12
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. at the Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
July 13
Berks Photographic Society: presents "Light Painting Objects Small & Large" by Loren Fisher 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Working as a professional photographer since 1978, Loren Fisher has photographed subjects as diverse as the Olympics in Seoul, Korea, eagles in Alaska, transporting horses in a 747 from Germany, the 106 covered bridges of Vermont, in the dressing room with the Rockettes and backstage with Bruce Springsteen. Held via Zoom and open to the public. For members, find meeting details in the member center on website. For non-members, email info@berksphotographic.com.
July 15
Caregiver Support Group: 3 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills will be online. Held on the 3rd Wednesday each month, this support group is for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, free and open to the public. To register, go to https://bit.ly/JulyCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
July 16
Cancer Support Group: 7 p.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. New group for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling cancer. Men and women over age 18 welcome, no matter what your cancer diagnosis. No fee to participate. Social distancing observed and face masks optional. Call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
July 26
Pioneer Grange: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is July 26. $5 each. Pickup Aug. 3 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
July 27
Leesport Area Historical Society: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church 308 Main St., Leesport. Short business meeting followed by program presented by James McAteer on Berks County and the Spanish American War. Park in rear lot. Program in church sanctuary. Social distancing will be adhered to. Please wear a mask.