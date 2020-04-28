St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis.
Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
The Church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, May 10, we worship at 10:15 a.m. on the parking lot. On this Fifth Sunday of Easter, the oldest and youngest mother will be given a gift from St. Michael’s youth. Every woman present will receive a gift!