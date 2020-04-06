St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Tilden
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities at the parish are cancelled until further notice. The parish office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer and visitation during office hours. Consult the parish Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
April 19: we worship in our cars on the parking lot at 10:15 a.m. On this Second Sunday of Easter, worship will conclude with the Blessing of the Fields. We will ask God to bless the soil, seed and water, to be a blessing for farmers whose vocation is to feed the world.