Kutztown Rotary Club
Food For Friends: Kutztown Rotary Club program coordinated with Friend, Inc. to allow the Kutztown community to help feed community members in need. $25 grocery gift certificates to Weis or Giant will be provided to those in need through Friend, Inc. and the Kutztown Rotary Club pledges to match the first 100 donations of $25. To participate, send a check payable to “Kutztown Rotary Foundation” to Kutztown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 127, Kutztown, PA 19530. This campaign will end May 31. For more information email information@kutztownrotary.org.
Pioneer Grange, Topton
April 26 order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale, $5. Pickup May 4 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. To place orders, call Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Fleetwood Rotary Club
Fleetwood Rotary Show of Wheels: scheduled to be held on June 13 has been canceled. Next year's event is set for June 12, 2021.
Friend, Inc. Community Services
31st annual Friend Inc. Benefit Auction and Executive Baker Challenge: event moved to Sept. 12. Everything will transfer to the new date, 5 p.m. at Beltzner Hall at Kutztown Fairgrounds. Bid on art, jewelry, household items, autographed items, gift certificates for local businesses and desserts. Executive Bakers are Susan Bushold, owner of Dyn-A-Mite Auctions; Cathy Herman, Senior Sales Operations Analyst at East Penn Manufacturing; Craig Koller, Board Member of Kutztown Area Historical Society; Gary Mangold, owner of Mangold Excavating, LLC and Sue Mangold, Assistant Dean of Students at Kutztown University; and Christine Rismiller of Bag Lady’s Bakery.
