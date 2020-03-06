The Tulpehocken School Board on March 3 received an update from architects conducting a feasibility study on the future of the junior-senior high school building.
Last year the board contracted Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, to conduct the study to determine what renovations would be needed to bring the 56-year-old building up to today’s educational standards. As an alternative to renovations, the architects are also studying the feasibility of a new building.
Superintendent Andrew Netznik explained why the study was undertaken.
“The school has many utilities that were original to the building, and the electric is at capacity and needs to be updated,” Netznik said.
But Netznik added that building does not meet the current needs for educational programming.
“Classroom spaces for agricultural science, technology education and the engineering curriculum do not meet our needs, and all of the science labs must be updated,” he said. “There is a whole host of needs that we have. Our modular classrooms have exceeded their lifespan and the building has no air conditioning.”
No commitments
But Netznik cautioned that the school board has not made any commitments to any project, and that the feasibility study has not been completed; its target finish date is within the next two months.
On March 3, representatives from Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates said the price tag for any projects could range from about $35 million for renovations to $60 million for new construction.
But Netznik said it’s too early in the study phase to talk about cost and financing because the final numbers would hopefully include what is known as Plancon reimbursement, by which the state would repay the district a percentage of construction costs.
“Right now, we are in the study phase to determine the appropriate steps and answer the question, 'Where do we want to head as a school district?' ” Netznik said.
The study also addresses the needs of the entire district, and will include recommendations on capital projects such as a new roof for the Penn-Bernville Elementary school and new sidewalks.
Netznik said the district wants to be transparent about the feasibility study and any future action the board may take.
“We will engage with the community and our stakeholders to ask ourselves what we want the next 50 years to look like,” he said.
Also on March 3, a high school student addressed the board over concerns of student behavior. The board thanked the student for her comments, and Netznik said he followed up with her on Wednesday to make sure her concerns are being addressed.