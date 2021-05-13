February Students of the month
12 – Samantha Stewart
Samantha is the daughter of Christy Raudenbush and Jason Stewart.
Samantha’s future plans are to attend Alvernia University to major in Nursing. Samantha would like to further her education and become a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP).
Samantha, a senior, has been involved in the following club/activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School: Pantherette, Yearbook, Mock Trial, Academic Enrichment, Pennsylvania Youth Education Association, LEO Club, Students opposed to drug and alcohol abuse, welfare of animals group, Reading Olympics, Student Ambassadors, and a member of the National Honor Society.
Samantha has been on the Principal’s Lists and Honor Rolls throughout high school. Samantha is proud to be Pantherette Communications Ambassador, Pennsylvania Youth Education Association officer and Finance Committee Chair, and welfare of animals group President. Samantha is also Berks Best nominee for Computer Science.
11 – Jonathan Werley
Jonathon is the son of Lisa and Travis Werley of Shoemakersville. Jonathan’s future plans are to further his education by attending a 4 year college or university to double major in finance and entrepreneurial studies.
Additionally, Jonathan plans on becoming a member of multiple on-campus clubs in hopes of leading one. Once completed, Jonathan hopes to attend a two year program to earn an MBA. In the following years, Jonathan would like to start his own business or become the CEO or CFO of an established business while teaching a night class at a local college on how to start and effectively run a business. Lastly, Jonathan hopes to coach high school soccer.
Jonathan, a junior, has been involved in the following club/activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School: Captain of Academic Challenge Team, Student Ambassador, National Honor Society member, Pantherette, LEO Club, Jazz Band, GIEP Program, and Awards Assembly Committee member, and a varsity soccer player. Out-of-school, Jonathan has been involved in Youth Advisory Board member, Glad Tidings Assembly of God student leader, 8-year member of the Berks County Dairy Beef Club, and Rage Soccer Club player.
Jonathan’s accomplishments include: 2018-2020 Champion Dairy Beef Steer, 2018 and 2020 Champion Dairy Beef Fritter, 2018 Dairy Beef Secretary, 2019-2020 Dairy Beef Teen Leader, and 2018 Reserve Champion Overall Dairy Beef Project.
March Students of the month
12 – Timothy Horrell
Timothy is the son of Julie and Mark Horrell of Mohrsville.
Timothy's future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study Electrical Engineering.
Timothy, a senior, has been involved in the following clubs/activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School:
Soccer Captain, Volleyball, LEO Club, AV Club, National Honor Society, Band, Jazz Band, Camp Counselor (8th Grade Camp), Ski & Snowboard Club. Timothy is also a certified youth soccer and basketball official.
11 – Reagan Rittenhouse
Reagan is the daughter of Sharon and Keith Rittenhouse of Mohrsville.
Reagan’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field. Reagan, a junior, has been involved in the following clubs/activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School: Captain of the Softball team, Cross Country, Pennsylvania Youth education association, LEO Club, SV Ambassador, National Honor Society, Literary Magazine Club, and Secretary for Zen Club. She has been a volunteer for highway cleanup
and other activities with the West Reading/Wyomissing Rotary Club. Reagan also helped deliver lunches to families in the community, while school was closed during 2020, due to the pandemic.
April Students of the month
12 – Ashlyn Giles
Ashlyn is the daughter of Jessica Maurer and Daniel Giles of Leesport.
Ashlyn’s future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska - Lincoln on a full Athletic Scholarship to compete in Track and Field.
Ashlyn, a senior, has been involved in the following clubs/activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School: Track and Field - 4th place in States sophomore year in shot put, 2nd place in Districts sophomore year in shot put, indoor national champion (shot put), All American, 4th place outdoor Emerging Elite in shot put sophomore year, shot put and discus record holder at SV, All State sophomore and senior year, holds Berks county Track and Field records in shot put and discus.
Ashlyn has been on the Principal’s list, honor roll, and merit roll throughout High School.
11 – Sara Motz
Sara is the daughter of Lisa and Benjamin Motz of Reading.
Sara’s future plans are to attend college to major in either biology or psychology, and earn a degree that leads to a future of helping others, One of Sara’s personal goals is to travel the world and experience countries and cultures that she has only been able to witness through screens thus far.
Sarah, a junior, has been involved in the following club activities while at Schuylkill Valley High School: Zen Club, Literary Magazine Club, Ski and Snowboard Club, SV Ambassadors, National Honor Society, Panthers-On-Parade, Rock Climbing Club, and Youth Group at St. Paul’s UCC in Robesonia.
Sarah has been on the Principal’s List throughout High School. Sarah is the Vice President of Zen Club, Literary Magazine Club Copy Editor, and a member of the National Honor Society.
May Students of the month
12 – Vladimir Caba
Vlad Caba is the son of Milka and Vladimir Caba of Leesport.
Vlad’s future plans are to attend 4 years at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA., majoring in counseling psychology.
Vlad, a senior, has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Badminton club, LEO club, Pennsylvania Youth Education Association, Studnets opposed to drug and alcohol abuse Club, Strength Club. Vlad played basketball, baseball, football, cheerleading, and diving for SV in the past years. Outside of school, Vlad is a youth leader at his church and a part of the choir and band of the church.
Vlad’s accomplishments include: 2x District finalist in cheerleading and District finalist in Diving. Academically, Vlad has been on the Honor Roll and Merit Roll throughout high school.
11 – Lily Crowell
Lily is the daughter of Susan Wehry-Crowell and Charlie Crowell Jr. of Leesport.
Lily’s future plans are to attend a 4 year college in Pennsylvania, majoring in either nursing or psychology.
Lily, a junior, has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: a member of chorus, Valley Voices, girl tennis team, Pantherette, Literary Magazine, Zen Club, Environmental Club, Panther-on-Parade, a part of fall play for two years, stage crew member, and awards assembly committee member. Lily is proud to be a chorus librarian and holds an officer title in the Pantherette and Literary Magazine. Lily is also a member of the National Honor Society.