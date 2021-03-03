Anna Gwiazdowski
Anna is the daughter of Kathy and Thomas Gwiazdowski of Shoemakersville.
Anna’s future plans include attending college to major in either pre-law or business. Anna hopes to continue her athletic and academic careers playing field hockey in college
Anna, a junior, has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Pantherette, PA Youth Education Association, Leo Club, Zen Club, Agriculture Club, Schuylkill Valley Ambassador, Student Officers, Literary Magazine, Varsity Field Hockey, Varsity Lacrosse, Field Hockey Club, Youth Field Hockey Coach, Club Field Hockey for Powerhouse, Swim Coach for Adamstown Swim Team (8 and Under), and Volunteer for Reading YMCA Swim Program.
Anna was All-State Honorable Mention for Field Hockey, All-State Academic Team, Junior Editor-in-Chief for the Pantherette, Copy Editor for Lit Mag, 2X All Division Team for Berks County Field Hockey and listed in top 150 players in the class of 2022 for Field Hockey.
Tanner Mountz
Tanner is the son of Rachel and Ted Mountz of Leesport.
Tanner’s future plans are to attend a four year University majoring in Sporta Communications. One of Tanner’s goal is to become a sports broadcaster for a major sports network.
Tanner, a senior, has been involved in the following club/activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Varsity Football, Basketball and Track and Field for all 4 years in high school. Since 2017 Tanner has volunteered as Assistant Football Coach for his brothers youth football team. In his Freshman and Sophmore years he was a buddy for a participant in the Special Olympics. Tanner has been a member of Student Council all four years. In his Junior year Tanner was the light operator for the fall play production of “CLUE”.
Tanner was voted Vice President of Student Council in his Junior year and as President of Student Council in his Senior year. He was voted an officer in the chorus in his freshman and sophomore years, then Vice President in his Junior year and President in his Senior year.