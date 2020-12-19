September Students of the Month
Addison Angstadt
Addison is the daughter of Jennifer and Shawn Angstadt of Mohrsville.
Addison’s future plans are to attend a four year college or university to study communications and minor in political science.
Addison, a senior, has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Senior Editor-in-Chief for the Pantherette, PA Youth Education Association officer, Vallette (yearbook club), National Honor Society officer, TV Studio, Science Olympiad, Mock Trial, co-captain of the Tennis Team, Award Assembly Committee and Manager for the Boys’ Tennis team and Class officer.
Mara Nagle
Mara is the daughter of Lisa and Scott Nagle of Leesport.
Mara's future plans are currently undecided.
Mara, a junior, has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: co-captain of the Varsity Volleyball Team, Drama Club, Panthers on Parade, Chorus Officer, Pantherette, Pa. Youth Education Association and Worship Team and Guest Services Team at Glad Tidings Church.
October Students of the Month
Luke Seymour
Luke is the son of Ronda Lee and Gregory Seymour of Mohrsville.
Luke's future plans are to attend a four year college and hopes to compete in Division I.
Luke, a junior, has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: Band, National Junior Honor Society, basketball camp for youth program, track camp for students in 4th-6th grades, cross country for 3 years, basketball for 3 years and Track for 2 years.
Luke has maintained Merit/Honor status at Schuylkill Valley High School. In cross country and track, he competed and qualified in PIAA Districts and States. He received 6th place at States in the 800m as a freshmen and he received 1st place at Districts in the 800m as a freshmen. In track, Luke was All-State and All-Country.
Jillian Phillips
Jillian is the daughter of Cathleen and Randy Phillips of Mohrsville.
Jullian's future plans are to study radiological science and healthcare administration at Penn State University with hopes to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Jullian, a senior, has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Schuylkill Valley High School: PA Youth Education Association, LEO Club, Schuylkill Valley Ambassador, National Honor Society and played volleyball for four years and was the co-captain for her junior and senior years. She was a football team manager during her sophomore, junior and senior years.
She volunteered for the Relay for Life and the Hope Rescue Mission, she volunteered at the elementary school gift shop, in Mrs. Cherry’s elementary classroom and the 2019 powderpuff football game.
Additionally, she served in the Student Council all four year of high school and held the Vice-President position during her senior year. Jullian enjoyed collaborating to organize the battle of the classes, faculty madness, chicken barbeques, canned food drives and with homecoming activities.
Jullian's sophomore year she earned All-County Honorable Mention and in her Junior year she received All-County First Team and as a senior she received All-County Honorable Mention.
Jullian consistently achieved academic accolades with Honor Roll and Principal’s List throughout her high school years.