A tornado touched down in Tilden Township for three minutes on Wednesday night, Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, N.J.
The EF-1 twister was on the ground during downpours and thunderstorms in the passage of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
The twister packed winds of 95 mph and carved a 125-yard path for about 1 mile from 9:15 to 9:18 p.m., the weather service said.
The rest of the text of the weather service announcement:
"The tornado touched down along Fisher Dam Road about 800 feet north of the intersection with Berne Road. Numerous hardwood tree trunks were snapped on the western side of the road with a convergent debris pattern. A corn field on the east side of the road in the same location was damaged with stalks of corn felled in a convergent pattern. Further north on Fisher Dam Road, hardwood tree damage was noted, but it was more sporadic.
"Additional damage was noted about a half-mile north of the intersection of Berne Road and Hill Drive, including numerous trees snapped on the east side of Berne Road. A little farther north, about 450 feet south of the intersection with Ash Road, a utility pole was snapped, and hardwood trees were snapped both on the western side and the eastern side of the road with convergent debris patterns noted.
"There was damage on Ash Road, including a roof that was removed from a porch and the roof damage extended into the main roof of the house. The roof was deposited to the east, while at the same time, a flagpole from the roof supports was tossed to the north. There was also numerous snapped hardwood trees in this area. Further east on Ash Road, another house had a large, healthy tree snapped. Tree damage was also noted on properties on the north side of Ash Road.
"Further north of Ash Road, some damage occurred at the Village of Pleasant Hills Mobile Home community, including hardwood trees snapped and some cars were damaged by the fallen trees. Some skirting along the base of a mobile home was mostly torn off. The damage appeared to become more sporadic and then ended."
Recent storms have also spawned tornadoes in areas near Berks including Lehigh County. On Aug. 19, the weather service office in State College said there was an EF-0 twister in the Valley View section of Schuylkill County during the passage of Fred.
That's about 12 miles north of Bethel.
The most significant tornado in recent Berks history was the EF-3 twister on May 31, 1998, that carved a path of destruction through the northeast part of the county, with Lyons taking a major hit.
The most recent twister to hit Berks was in the Morgantown area in May 2019.