Thomas Weida, 33, Marion Township, is running for the Democratic nomination, while Republican Barry Jozwiak, 74, Bern Township, seeks another term to represent the 5th Legislative District in the House of Representatives.
While this marks his first foray into public service, Weida said he has been thinking for the last several years about the challenges that face the state and believes he can bring a fresh perspective to confronting those challenges. Reducing the burden of school property taxes, providing stronger broadband internet access to rural communities and improving access to health care services are the challenges at the top of his list.
"Those issues are near and dear to me," he said. "The people of the 5th District need a representative that will go to Harrisburg and get things done. We hear our leaders promise action on these issues, but we never see results."
Jozwiak said stressed that as a former State Police trooper, former Berks County sheriff and veteran of the Navy, his commitment to public service has been a constant part of his life.
"In the last five years, we have passed many important pieces of legislation while stopping efforts to raise sales and income taxes," he said in a release announcing his decision to run for a third term. "I’m proud to say that we provided balanced budgets, funded schools and made them safer, helped foster a stronger economy, protected our constitutional rights, never raised taxes and supported our farming communities."
Jozwiak said that during his time in office he has been a vocal supporter in the movement to eliminate school property taxes and adopt solutions to fairly fund public schools. If voters choose to give him another term, he said, he will continue to fight for those issues.
"I intend to go back to Harrisburg to continue to fight to eliminate property taxes and represent the interests of my constituents," he said. "That’s why I humbly ask for the voters support in my reelection campaign for state representative."
Protecting the Second Amendment and supporting the agricultural industry are also important to Jozwiak. He has a voice on those matters as a member of the judiciary, game and fisheries, commerce and liquor control committees, and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and National Rifle Association.
Weida, an optician at Wyomissing Optometric Center and former Medicare enrollment specialist at a firm contracted by state's Department of Human Services, said more could be accomplished if lawmakers learned to compromise. He believes compromise would be easier to achieve if lawmakers were more concerned about doing what was best for their constituents rather than scoring points for their political party.
Weida points to the school property tax issue as a prime example. He said most school districts in Berks County are getting shortchanged by Harrisburg each year because the state is failing to use a fair formula when it doles out funding. That creates shortfalls that have to be made up with local property taxes.
"I would fight harder to make sure that the state is funding all school districts according to their needs," Weida said. "That move alone would probably reduce taxes. And then we could look at other alternatives."
One of those alternatives, he said, could be the implementation of a new tax on natural gas production to help alleviate the burden on homeowners.
Jozwiak was first elected in 2015 to represent the district, which had been relocated from Erie in the redistricting that followed the 2010 Census. The district stretches across western and central Berks County. Its geographic footprint in Berks is the largest of any state House district, encompassing 19 municipalities in their entirety and part of Exeter Township.
State representatives serve a two-year term and receive an annual salary of $90,300.