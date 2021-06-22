The Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of the Our Town Foundation hosts its 9th annual Garden Tour after the pandemic canceled last year’s event.
The Garden Tour will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 to provide participants with a relaxing outdoor experience.
The purpose of the tour is to educate participants about pollinator-friendly and monarch-friendly native plants, replenishing resources for wildlife such as bees, butterflies, birds, and amphibians, and also give participants ideas for their own gardens. Each year tour participants receive a booklet highlighting photos from the previous year’s gardens, informational material, and a map of the tour route.
This year’s tour will start and end at the Our Town Foundation at 320 State Street in Hamburg. Door prizes will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. but participants do not need to be present to win.
The tour will include six gardens in Hamburg Borough and the surrounding area. The gardens will feature raised beds, “bear” sculpture display, fairy and Nome display, waterfall and gold fish pond, composting, hanging baskets and containers, garden planted specifically to provide food and shelter for birds, and native wildflowers and vegetable gardens.
Advanced tickets are available for purchase at the Our Town Foundation, 320 State Street and at the State Farm Office, 124 S. 3rd Street, both in Hamburg. The advanced ticket price is $5 and the price the day of the tour is $6. For additional information contact Kay at 610-562-4329.