Hamburg and Kutztown seniors found a surprise in their mailbox recently – a gift card and a note of encouragement from Life’s Choices, a pregnancy and resource center in Hamburg and Kutztown.
"Life's Choices is committed to investing in our community, especially during this time when so many are struggling,” said Executive Director Joy Stutzman. “We wanted to express our congratulations to the Class of 2020 while at the same time, support our local small businesses.
“We've developed relationships with these students, some of them since they were in middle school. Teaching them to make positive, healthy choices from adolescence on is the heart of who we are. When individuals thrive, families thrive. And when families thrive, communities thrive.”
Life’s Choices contacted Hamburg senior class advisor Terri McCarthy-Wright about sending a note and gift card to Four Twelve Coffee, Hamburg, to the 181 graduates.
“The Class of 2020 lost so much with the school closure and the whole quarantine and COVID-19 situation. The community has been so generous to support the students and let them know, in many ways, that they are not forgotten and everyone is thinking about them,” McCarthy-Wright said. “Strangers, neighbors, friends - everyone wants to help in some way.”
Then Life’s Choices contacted senior advisors at Kuztown High to send a note and gift card to Pop’s Malt Shoppe, Kutztown, to KAHS’s 104 seniors.
“When Life’s Choices reached out to us, we were so grateful for the opportunity,” said Dakota Seidel, co-owner of Pop’s. “They are supporting a small business while also treating the KASD Class of 2020. With these unusual circumstances, we appreciate their business more than ever and the graduates deserve a little something extra since they will miss normal graduation events this year. It’s a win-win!”
Andrew Brett, senior class advisor, said, "Kutztown Area High School is very grateful for [Life’s Choices’] generosity and community mindedness as we honor and celebrate the Class of 2020."
The note cards were ordered from a local print shop, Bestonium of Hamburg. The Bridge Church in Hamburg split the cost for the Four Twelve gift cards and their name went on those cards. The coffee shop and church are connected ministries.
“We love our Hamburg students,” said Brianna Boyer, Four Twelve manager. “This was such a great opportunity to bless the seniors in this weird and difficult time.”
Life’s Choices continues to operate during the pandemic. Services include pregnancy tests, confirmation ultrasounds and STD testing, all free of charge. Parenting classes are offered virtually via video chat and phone and handed out supplies like diapers, baby food, formula and wipes. Visit www.LifesChoicesSupport.org or on Facebook and Instagram.