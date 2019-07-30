Blue Mountain Area Fresh Air host families awaited the arrival of their Fresh Air children at the Salem Evangelical Congregational Church in Lenhartsville on July 12.
The five Blue Mountain Area families opened their hearts and homes to New York City children this summer. They are excited to go swimming, have backyard BBQ’s, meet new friends, and explore all that Pennsylvania has to offer. The children visited local host families for one or two weeks.
This summer, thousands of New York City children will have new experiences, make new friends and explore the outdoors with volunteer host families in suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.
“I’m excited to go swimming and to watch the stars at night. I can’t see them at night in the city!” said 10-year-old Tyrone about his Fresh Air experiences.
The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Each summer, thousands of children visit volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada.
For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child, call Nancy Gauvreau at 570-292-2825or visit The Fresh Air Fund online at www.FreshAir.org.