Oh, what a difference a year can make.
When the Berks County firefighters, emergency management officials and state police met in January, the atmosphere was contentious at PEMA headquarters on the campus of the former Hamburg Center.
When the group met Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the same location, the mood was nothing less than congratulatory.
“A year ago, everybody was about to walk away,” said Jarrod Emes, Hamburg’s deputy fire chief. “Now, there’s better communications and we’re all working toward a common goal.”
The issue that led to the dissension involved handling major accidents in the Interstate 78 corridor across Berks County and into Lehigh County.
Firefighters in Hamburg, Kutztown and Virginville complained about spending long periods, up to 10 or more hours, at accidents that blocked all or part of the interstate. With fewer volunteers and an aging fire police force, fire company officials said they were no longer equipped to man major accidents.
There was also concern over detouring onto Old Route 22, which was seen as incapable of accommodating a large volume of traffic, particularly tractor-trailers.
Sgt. Tracy Flynn, station commander of State Police Troop L in Hamburg, said improved communications among emergency responders was a key factor in easing tension regarding I-78 accidents.
Major accidents are coordinated out of a command post in PEMA headquarters on the campus of the former Hamburg Center.
Concentrated in the same room, PennDOT, state police and emergency management officials can better manage major accidents, said Flynn, task force coordinator.
In October, Flynn led a table top exercise in which officials simulated handling a major I-78 accident at a command post in PEMA headquarters.
The goal, Flynn said, is to shorten the time I-78 is closed.
In an effort to control traffic during emergencies, PennDOT plans to construct gates that block off access ramps to I-78. Officials indicated that gates would be installed on exits from Shartlesville to the Lehigh County line by summer.
Anthony Kuklinski, Hamburg police chief, said efforts are being made to ease pressure on the borough’s downtown when traffic is detoured off I-78.
Tractor-trailers coming off the Hamburg interchange have difficulty negotiating the intersection at Fourth and State streets, he said.
“We’re having our fire police cut off the exit ramp,” Kuklinski said, “and keep the traffic on I-78.”
Anthony J. Camillocci, PEMA eastern director, said county emergency management agencies have been given documents outlining procedures for handling accidents triggered by winter weather.
The intent, he said, is to distribute the documents to local municipalities.
Officials from PennDOT and emergency responder agencies in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties attended the meeting.