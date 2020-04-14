Old photographs discovered in the basement of the former Hamburg Item building are making their way into the hands of family members, bringing back memories and serving as a reminder of a time gone by.
Bernie Phillips, owner of the building, recently posted the photos on Facebook to identify the people and connect them with family members.
When Phillips purchased The Hamburg Item building on 3rd Street in 2013, the property was pretty much full of furniture, papers, anything else that remained from the business. Upon cleaning up the basement, Phillips and David Bebow, who was helping him at the time, came across boxes of old photographs, books, accounting books, old ads from the 1930s and other items dated as far back as 1911, including the original Hamburg Park Association minutes from 1911.
“I was very surprised at the find and knew I had to preserve everything I found,” he said.
Phillips placed everything in three large plastic bins and sealed them up for a rainy day because at the time his schedule was pretty busy.
“With the COVID-19 event taking place in the world, I was isolated to my house and was thinking now was the perfect time to pull out the photos,” he said. “All the photos were sealed in envelopes. I had opened a few upon the discovery but most remained sealed from 1959 - 1962. I also figured this would be a good project to keep everyone's mind off the pandemic.”
Phillips was particularly happy to discover celebrities in the photos, and one of them was a little girl named Ginny Tiu.
“The only way I found this out was a comment naming her on the photo I posted,” said Phillips.
Ginny Tiu was a prodigal pianist at age 5. She appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and in the Elvis Presley film “Girls, Girls, Girls” in 1962.
“She was 5 years old at the time of the photo. I did some research and found her in Hawaii and still playing at a restaurant named 53 By The Sea. I found the restaurant on Facebook and messaged them explaining I had original photos of her and her family from 1960,” he said.
In addition to encouraging people to identify those in the photos, he also posted that if anyone had a relative, family member or friends in the photos, that he would be happy to send the original photo.
“I was very delighted with the response! Hundreds of notifications per hour, messages claiming dads, grandfathers, great-great grandmothers, you name it. I have been mailing pictures out daily and can barely keep up with the demand,” said Phillips.
Not counting the number, he estimated about 75 photographs have been mailed.
“I have had hundreds of people send me messages thanking me. Some confirming they got their photo in the mail,” said Phillips.
The photos have reached people near and far.
“Actually, a lot of people are in different states but had relatives from Hamburg. Some of the receipts for work from the 1930s people have requested because their great uncle or relative was the business owner or contractor,” he said. “It’s amazing how the word got out! I believe it is 272 or so album shares so far.”
A 1962 photograph of Willis P. Noecker retiring as Postmaster, pictured with his son at Dauberville Post Office, was sent to Chris Wesner from Dauberville. Willis is his great grandfather.
There was a photograph of a boy, Paul Foust, sitting in a racecar. Foust raced multiple cars in the soap box derbies in Hamburg and the surrounding area.
“I spoke to Paul today and he is 70 years old. Paul was 10 years old in the photo. I am mailing him the photo. He said my photo album is really doing some good things and connecting many people during the epidemic,” said Phillips.
A Sept. 22, 1960 photograph of Granny Reiter has been sent to Janine Bashore of Hamburg, "Granny Reiter was my great-great grandmother. She was 107 when she died."
A photo of Donald Price winning a bike from The Hamburg Item in 1961 was mailed out to a relation of Donald's, “(They) were very, very happy to see it,” said Phillips.
Many have expressed their appreciation via social media, including Linda Stoudt, “Bernie Phillips, you have brought a wealth of fun and memories to a bunch of us whitehaired folks who were becoming bored. Thank You.”
Deena Kershner, Executive Director of the Our Town Foundation, is thankful that Phillips is taking the time to sort through the boxes and share the pictures on Facebook.
“It would have been a great loss to the community if he would have made the decision to just throw the boxes away,” said Kershner. “I was amazed that the picture quality was so clear on all the photos.”
The project is of particular importance during this time of social distancing.
“With the majority of residents being confined to their homes for weeks, many are spending time talking to one another through social media and with him posting the historical photos, it is allowing people to reminisce about the past if they were alive during that time period,” she said.
“I always enjoy historical photos of the downtown and many of the ones he posted I have never seen before,” she continued. “But the one picture of a lady with three young oriental children dressed in their finest sparked my interest.”
The photo was taken in the Doris Berry Shop and the three children were outfitted with clothing from the shop.
“These children were already famous in the entertainment industry and shopping in my grandmother's store for their clothing!” said Kershner.
Hamburg Mayor George Holmes compares this project to opening up a time capsule.
“This is something that social media can do well, sharing these images to the general public for both their enjoyment and identification,” said Holmes. “I enjoy reading the Facebook comments of those recognizing people in the photos, some of people who have passed, some of people still living, and some even of themselves!”
These historical photos are raising spirits also.
“I think people are looking for a bit of escape from what’s going on around them,” said Holmes. “These photos show mostly happy moments from the past, and we can think back to our own. It also brings hope for the future memories we can make, kids playing in the Hamburg pool or community groups getting together for the greater good.”
Holmes suggests community members continue this project at home with their own photos.
“This is a great time to pull out our own photo albums and show them to our children,” said Holmes. “We’re never getting a better captive audience then right now!”