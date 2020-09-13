A Berks County organization was awarded a Keystone Historic Preservation grant by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commission announced recently. The Oley Youth Character Building was awarded $25,000.
The Berks grant was among $2.6 million awarded to 52 historical and heritage organizations, museums and local governments in 24 counties.
The grants ranged from $5,000 to $100,000, depending on the type of project funded. Selected through a competitive process, the grants require a 50/50 cash match.
Andrea Lowery, executive director, said the grants support important historical projects across the state.
“The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value — from cornerstone buildings in their downtowns, to covered bridges and significant archaeological sites,” she said. “This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”
Historic preservation grants were also awarded to two Montgomery County groups. Beth Sholom Preservation Foundation received $32,327 and Friends of the Nathaniel Boileau Farmstead was awarded $100,000.
Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide support historic and archaeological resources in the state. The program also supports construction activities at resources
listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.