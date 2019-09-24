Berks CountyOley Fair Grand Champion in Sheep Fitting 2019 Oley Fair Grand Champion in Sheep Fitting 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Glory Gillen, 17, of Robeson Township, is the 2019 Oley Fair Grand Champion in Sheep Fitting. She showed her Cheviot Spring Ewe Lamb "Chevy." Submitted photo Glory Gillen also won Grand Champion in Blocking and Grooming. She is pictured with her father, Rep. Mark Gillen. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section Schiff on impeachment: may have 'crossed the Rubicon' School officer suspended after arresting 6-year-olds Teacher helps wheelchair-bound student attend hiking trip Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesContestants announced for Berks County Outstanding Young Women Scholarship ProgramKutztown police officers honored for lifesaving actionsFun, safety and health connects at Pottstown Hospital's Community Festival40,000 visitors come out to Oley Valley Community FairExeter Community Library invites patrons to participate in Banned Books ChallengeKutztown artist Marilyn Fox donates portrait of longtime Kutztown educatorRV carrying Lancaster County family plunges down embankment in Bethel TownshipOur Town Foundation makes big move in HamburgBoyertown Pickfest Music/Art & Ag Crawl offers weekend of free music, family activitiesKutztown Council approves funding increase for library Images Videos