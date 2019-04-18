Mast Roofing & Construction Inc., Oley, is accepting nominations for a free roof, again working with the national No Roof Left Behind initiative to install a free roof system to a family or individual in need.
Nominations will be accepted until May 5 at https://noroofleftbehind.com/program/pa/1421.
Nominees must reside in Berks County, must own the home they are living in, and must be current on his/her mortgage payments.
People can nominate themselves or someone they know that has this need. The staff at Mast
Roofing will review all the nominees and four will be selected as finalists.
On June 1, the four finalists’ stories and photos will be displayed on Mast Roofing &
Construction, Inc.’s No Roof Left Behind homepage. From June 1 to 15, the public will be asked to vote on the finalist they feel is the most deserving. The roof winner will be revealed online on July 1 and the Installation Celebration will be held shortly thereafter.
This will be the 7th Annual No Roof Left Behind Event for Mast Roofing & Construction, Inc. The roof installations from the past six years were a great success and we are very excited to be able to do it for a seventh time this year. Our entire team enjoys coming together to encourage a local family while meeting a very practical need.
Last year’s installation was in West Lawn in August. The entire staff of Mast Roofing &
Construction, Inc. was onsite for Jacob and Emily Cook’s old roof to be torn off and the new roof put on, all in one day! Along with the usual pressures of life, the Cooks battle chronic illness – MS. We knew that daily tasks take on a whole new set of challenges, but they stay positive, humble, and tenacious. Mast Roofing was honored to be able to help the Cook family in this way.
Other local businesses are asked to show their support as well.
“We have had a core group of sponsors from around Berks County that come alongside us each year. Their support is so appreciated!” says Corrie Mast, of Mast Roofing & Construction. “That’s why we’re inviting other neighborhood businesses to show their support as well by partnering with us by way of donations or helping us spread the word.”
Mast Roofing & Construction. Inc. was established here in Berks County over 20 years ago.
“We don’t just work in Berks County. We grew up here, live here, shop here, and raise our families here. We wanted to let the community know just how important they are to us,” says Mast. “Giving away a free roof may not be a glamorous thing, but when you need a new one it can be a very stressful problem. We are looking forward to seeing who gets the free roof this year!”
For more information about Mast Roofing & Construction Inc. and No Roof Left Behind visit www.mastsroofing.com or the nomination page at https://noroofleftbehind.com/program/pa/1421.