Misericordia University junior speech-language pathology major Jenna Reed, a resident of Fleetwood and a graduate of Oley Valley High School, recently was awarded the Northeastern Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Pennsylvania’s (NESHAP) Undergraduate Scholarship Award at the spring workshop in Schnecksville.
NESHAP is a professional organization of speech-language pathologists, audiologists, educators of the hearing impaired, and speech, language and hearing scientists in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The organization’s mission is to “promote the interests of and provide the highest quality services for professionals in the field, and advocate for people with communication disorders.’’
The competitive scholarship award is open to students attending Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, Marywood and Misericordia universities. Students were required to submit two letters of recommendation, an essay that addresses one of three subjects, and various information related to the field of study.
The daughter of Steven and Lori Reed has been an active participant in her education at Misericordia University, serving as the president of the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association (NSSLHA) and as a student research assistant. During that time, she also has presented scholarly research at the Pennsylvania Speech-Language-Hearing Association and American Speech-Language-Hearing Association conventions. NSSLHA also recognized her dedication to the field of study by naming her the Pennsylvania Student State Officer for the national organization.
That drive, determination and sensitivity, Reed acknowledged, was shaped by experiences during different periods of her life, including an adult aunt with special needs, a young boy with autism spectrum disorders, and the hardships experienced by clients.
“As a professional speech-language pathologist, an outsider to my clients’ families, I will never be able to fully understand each and every one of my clients’ individual lives,’’ Reed wrote in her NESHAP essay that addressed ‘Personal Experiences and their Ability to Increase My Sensitivity to Clients’ Needs.’ “However, situations like these have increased my awareness and sensitivity to the importance of treating not only clients’ speech and language, but also being mindful of the basic human needs of everyday life that may affect their emotions and socializations. When evaluating and treating clients, I must be aware of their behaviors, abilities and feelings both in the treatment room and outside.’’