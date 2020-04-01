The Oley Valley Community Education Foundation is pleased to announce the hiring of Cinamon Kopicki as executive director.
Cinamon brings a wealth of experience and varied backgrounds to the position, including previously serving in multiple roles in various non-profits and as a small business owner. A resident of the Oley community for more than 26 years, she has been very active in the school district as a parent. She most recently served as treasurer for the Oley Valley Music Association.
“Cinamon’s skills will be a great asset to OVCEF. She knows this community and she embodies the mission of the Community Education Foundation,” said Thomas Kauffman, president of the Board of Trustees.
OVCEF’s current Executive Director, Joanne Ewing, will be retiring at the end of June and will be working closely with Cinamon over the next three months to transition responsibilities and institutional knowledge.
OVCEF would like to express its gratitude to Joanne for her 13 years of exceptional leadership and service to the Foundation.
The Oley Valley Community Education Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation formed in 1996 and administered by an independent board of community volunteers. Designed as a flexible link between the community, business, and the Oley Valley School District, the Foundation is a vehicle for channeling private dollars and support into a broad range of programs for residents and students of the Oley Valley.