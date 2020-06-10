Organizers of the Oley Valley Community Fair announced via social media on Wednesday, June 10, that the 74th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair has been postponed until 2021.
The 2020 Community Fair was scheduled to be held Sept. 17, 18 and 19.
"Although this is a strong disappointment to us, as well as all the members, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and community, it has become very clear to us that postponing this year’s Oley Valley Community Fair is the responsible choice for our Fair to support the health and wellness of all involved parties as well as our home community," the Board of Directors of the Oley Valley Community Fair Association announced in a statement posted on its Facebook page on June 10.
“It is our responsibility to control the spread of COVID-19 and continue our effort to keep our community and beyond healthy and safe,” stated Kevin D. Bieber, President of the Oley Valley Community Fair Association in the statement.
"The impact of the postponement of the 74th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair will be felt far and wide. The iconic three days in September that allow us to gather on the fairgrounds and share stories and just plain old catch up with others will be missed, all while enjoying your favorite fair foods. The impact will also be felt by the exhibitors, the small businesses and our sponsors."
The Board of Directors of the Oley Valley Community Fair stated that they are very thankful to everyone who has supported the Oley Fair throughout the past years.
"We ask for your support through this troubling time that our world is going through and we ask for your respect in our very tough decision."
Bieber added, “as difficult as this time is in our society, we know that the Oley Valley Community Fair will be back better than ever in 2021 as we celebrate the 74th Annual Community Fair on Sept. 16, 17, 18, 2021.”
This is the first time in its history that the Oley Valley Community Fair has been postponed.