Rabbits - Chinchilla, Standard - Senior Buck

1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Chinchilla, Standard - Senior Doe

1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Dutch - Senior Buck

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township

Rabbits - Dutch - Senior Doe

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Dutch - Junior Buck

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Dutch - Junior Doe

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Senior Buck

1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - English Spot - Junior Buck

2nd - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - English Spot - Junior Doe

1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Harlequin - Junior Doe

1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township

Rabbits - Lionhead - Senior Buck

1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township

Rabbits - Lionhead - Senior Doe

1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township

Rabbits - Lionhead - Junior Doe

1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township

Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Senior Buck

1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township

Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Senior Doe

1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Junior Buck

1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township

Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Junior Doe

1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Renee Mast, Alsace Township

3rd - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township

Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Senior Buck

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Senior Doe

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Junior Doe

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Senior Buck

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Senior Doe

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Junior Buck

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Junior Doe

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - New Zealand - Senior Buck

2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - New Zealand - Junior Buck

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - New Zealand - Junior Doe

2nd - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Polish - Senior Doe

1st - Renee Mast, Alsace Township

Rabbits - Polish - Junior Buck

1st - Renee Mast, Alsace Township

Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Senior Buck

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Senior Doe

1st - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

4th - Michael Huber, 4-H

Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Junior Buck

1st - Michael Huber, 4-H

2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Junior Doe

1st - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township

2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

4th - Michael Huber, 4-H

5th - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Rhinelander - Junior Buck

1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Mixed Breeds (Youth Only) - Senior Doe

2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Mixed Breeds (Youth Only) - Junior Doe

1st - Emily Baloga, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Grand Champion - Grand Champion

1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Rabbits - Reserve Grand Champion - Reserve Grand Champion

4th - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Gromark

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

2nd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township

3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

4th - Liam Hafer, Amity Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - DeKalb

1st - Liam Hafer, Amity Township

2nd - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township

3rd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township

4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Doeblers

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - Georgia Wegman, Exeter Township

4th - Brian Wegman, Exeter Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Hubner

1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Joe Ruth, Oley Township

3rd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

4th - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Pioneer

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Diane Levengood, Oley Township

3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township

4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Micellaneous

1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Grand Champion Corn

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Reserve Grand Champion - Corn

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Field Corn - Red

1st - Michele A Magners, Earl Township

2nd - David Renninger, Earl Township

Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Indian Corn - Colored

1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Kent Fisher, Oley Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Michele A Magners, Earl Township

Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Miniature Indian Corn

1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

2nd - Rita Torrens, Oley Township

3rd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Popcorn - White

1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Yellow

1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Red

1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Blue Cuties

1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Corn Exhibit - Corn Exhibit

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - Georgia Wegman, Exeter Township

4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Best Single Ear - Hybrid

1st - Joanne Ruth, Oley Township

2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

3rd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Best Single Ear - Open Pollinated

1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Corn Field Stalks - 6 Stalks

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Corn Field Stalks - Tallest Single

1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Largest

1st - Ronnie Row IV, Alsace Township

2nd - Morris L Haas, Pike Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Nicest - Dry

1st - Roy Zuber, Rockland Township

2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Carolyne Angstadt, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Nicest - Fresh

1st - Morris L Haas, Pike Township

2nd - Roy Zuber, Rockland Township

3rd - David Renninger, Earl Township

Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Tallest Stalk

1st - Morris L Haas, Pike Township

2nd - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township

3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

Hay & Grains - Oats - Miscellaneous

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Wheat - Pioneer

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Wheat - Seedway

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Wheat - Miscellaneous

1st - Tom Stokes, Pike Township

Hay & Grains - Winter Barley - Nomini

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Rye

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Soybeans

1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

2nd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Dry Shelled Corn

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

3rd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Sunflower Seeds

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Broom Corn

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Oats

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Sorghum (Milo)

1st - Ryan M Delp, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Wheat

1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

2nd - Stephanie Kindig, Pike Township

3rd - Tom Stokes, Pike Township

Hay & Grains - Soybeans - Soybean Stalks

1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township

2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township

3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous - Miscellaneous

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Barley

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Oats

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Wheat

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Alfalfa Grass Mixed-Later Cut

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Grass - First Cutting

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

2nd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township

3rd - Caleb Rohrbach, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Grass - Second Cutting

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

2nd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

3rd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Alfalfa - Later Cutting

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Grand Champion Hay

1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township

Hay & Grains - Hay - Reserve Grand Champion Hay

1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Straw - Oats Straw

1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Hay & Grains - Straw - Rye Straw

1st - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township

Hay & Grains - Straw - Wheat Straw

1st - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township

2nd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township

3rd - Caleb Rohrbach, Rockland Township

Hay & Grains - Silage - Peren Crops-Wilted or Low Mois

1st - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township

2nd - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township

Hay & Grains - Silage - Corn Silage

1st - Liam Hafer, Amity Township

Vegetables - Artichokes - Jerusalem

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Beans - Green Shelled - Lima (Large Seeds)

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

Vegetables - Beans - Green Shelled - Lima (Small Seeds)

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Horticultural - Bush Types

1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

Vegetables - Beans - Horticultural - Pole Types

1st - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

Vegetables - Beans - Lima - Large Seeded

1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Lima - Small Seeded

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Flat Wax Pods

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Round Green Pods

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Round Wax Pods

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Purple

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Pole Types - Flat Green Pods

2nd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Beets - Globe Shaped Under 3"

1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Vegetables - Beets - Globe Shaped Over 3"

1st - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Beets - Largest Single-Globe by Weight

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Beets - Largest Single-Long by Weight

1st - David Marburger, Pike Township

Vegetables - Broccoli - Any Variety

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Brussel Sprouts - Any Variety

1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Cabbage - Domestic Round

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Cabbage - Flat Types

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Cabbage - Single Largest Head by Weight

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Vegetables - Carrots - Half Long - Pointed

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Carrots - Half Long - Stump Rooted

1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Celery - Any Variety

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Sweet Corn - White

1st - Harrison Fisher, Oley Township

2nd - Morris L Haas, Pike Township

Vegetables - Sweet Corn - Bicolor

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Harrison Fisher, Oley Township

Vegetables - Cucumbers - Pickling (3" to 5")

2nd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Cucumbers - Slicing (over 5")

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Denise Williams, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Eggplant - Round

1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Eggplant - Long

1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Endive - Broad Leafed

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Garlic - Garlic

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Lavendar

1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Mint (tea)

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Rosemary

1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township

3rd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Sage

1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Sweet Basil

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Thyme

1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township

2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Any Other

1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township

2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Herbs - Collection (6 or more)

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

Vegetables - Horseradish - Any Variety

1st - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

2nd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

3rd - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Kale - Any Variety

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Leek - Any Variety

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Lettuce - Butter Head Types

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Lettuce - Crisp Head Types

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Lettuce - Leaf Types

1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Muskmelons - Small Types

1st - Janet Levengood, Amity Township

2nd - David Levengood, Amity Township

Vegetables - Muskmelons - Single Largest (by weight)

3rd - David Levengood, Amity Township

Vegetables - Okra - Any Variety

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - John Wohlberg, Amity Township

3rd - Ted Stokes, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Flat - Yellow

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Globe - Red

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Globe - Yellow

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Sweet Spanish Type

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Onions - Bulbing - Green Bunching

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Multiplier

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Red

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Onion - Sets - White

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Yellow

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Parsley - Curled Type

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Parsley - Plain Type

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

3rd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

Vegetables - Parsley - Root - Hamburg or Turnip Rooted

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peas - Pods

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Red

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - John Wohlberg, Amity Township

3rd - Mary Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Green

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Clark Shiffer, Exeter Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Yellow/Orange

1st - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Round Type - Green

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Habanero

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Jalapeno

1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Any Other

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Bill Fisher, Oley Township

3rd - Clark Shiffer, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Green

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Red

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Yellow/Orange

3rd - Stephen LeVan, Oley Township

Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Green

1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Red

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Yellow/Orange/White

1st - Stephen LeVan, Oley Township

2nd - Olivia Shane, Earl Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Purple/Chocolate

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Green

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Red

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Yellow/Banana

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Norland

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Chieftan

1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Viking

1st - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township

2nd - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township

3rd - Diane Levengood, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Pontiac

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Any Others

1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Grand Champion Red

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Katahdin

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Kristie Rohrbach, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Kennebec

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Russet-Rural

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Yukon Gold

1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Lehigh

1st - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township

2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Any Other

1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Grand Champion White

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - One Variety - 10 Heaviest

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Potato - Largest - Largest Tuber by Weight

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Scott Sanders, Oley Township

3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Orange

1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township

3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Red/Pink

1st - David Marburger, Pike Township

2nd - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township

3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township

Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Largest Tuber by Weight

1st - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township

2nd - David Marburger, Pike Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Largest Connecticut Field

1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

2nd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

3rd - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Connecticut Field

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Small Sugar

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Winter Neck

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township

3rd - Anna Buchanan, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Cushaw

1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - White Pumpkin

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Orange Jack-B-Little

1st - Kristie Rohrbach, Oley Township

2nd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - White/Multicolor Jack-B-Little

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Cinderella

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Pumpkins - Any Other

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Radishes - Summer - Small Round

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Radishes - Winter - Black

1st - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Radishes - Winter - White

1st - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Rhubarb - Any Variety

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Bush Scallop - Patty Pan

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Cocozelle or Zucchini

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Straightneck

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Spaghetti

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Bruce L Cronrath, Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Any Others

1st - Eliza Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Acorn

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Acorn - White

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Boston Marrow or Delicious

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Buttercup

1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Butternut

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Hubbard

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Mammoth - Sweet Types

1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Sandra Shane, Oley Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Mexican Hat (Turks Turban)

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Any Others

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Swiss Chard - Any Variety

1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Italian

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Mature Green

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Red

1st - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township

2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Yellow

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township

3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Any Other

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township

3rd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Largest by Weight

1st - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township

2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Cherry - Red

1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Amber Diodato, Oley Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Cherry - Yellow

1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

2nd - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township

3rd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Pear Shaped - Red

2nd - David Marburger, Pike Township

3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Pear Shaped - Yellow

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Grape/Plum-Red

1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Grape/Plum - Yellow

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Turnips - White Globe

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Vegetables - Turnips - Largest by Weight

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township

Vegetables - Vegetable Freaks - Any Variety

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Jeremiah Wright, Exeter Township

3rd - David Marburger, Pike Township

Vegetables - Watercress - Any Variety

1st - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Watermelons - Oblong

1st - Henry Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Watermelons - Round

1st - Kyle J Moyer, Earl Township

2nd - Cole Peifer, Alsace Township

3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Watermelons - Largest by Weight

1st - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Smooth - one variety

1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township

3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Warted - one variety

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Winged - one variety

1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

3rd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Mixed

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Gooseneck

1st - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Bottle or Birdhouse

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Gourds - Apple Gourd

1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township

Vegetables - Collection - Centerpiece

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Vegetables - Collection - Basket of Gourds

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Vegetables - Market Basket - Farmers Basket - One Bushel

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Vegetables - Market Basket - Shopper's Basket - 1/2 Bushel

1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Vegetables - Market Basket - Fancy Basket-One Peck or Less

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township

Vegetables - Miscellaneous Vegetables - Any Variety

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Joanna Wright, Exeter Township

Vegetables - Best of Show - Best of Show-Vegetables

1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Cortland

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Delicious

1st - William H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Michele Beekman, Pike Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Golden Delicious

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Grimes Golden

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Jonathan

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - McIntosh

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Summer Rambo

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Gala

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Winesap

1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Double Red Delicious

1st - Matthew Beekman, Pike Township

2nd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township

3rd - Michael C Beekman, Pike Township

4th - Katherine M Beekman, Pike Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Rome Beauty

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Empire

1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Red Gala

1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Granny Smith

1st - Michael C Beekman, Pike Township

2nd - Matthew Beekman, Pike Township

3rd - Katherine M Beekman, Pike Township

4th - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Northern Spy

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Jonagold

1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Any Other

1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apple - Largest Apple by Wt & Mkt

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Apple - Best of Show - Apple Plate

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Fruits - Bushel Box - Any Variety Apple

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Peaches - Hale Haven

1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Peaches - White

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Peaches - Any Other Variety

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Nectarines - Yellow

1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Pears - Bosc

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Pears - Asian Pear

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Charlie Pilar, Exeter Township

Fruits - Pears - Seckel

1st - Tony Hampton, Oley Township

Fruits - Pears - Sheldon

2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Pears - Any Other

2nd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Plums - Elephant Heart

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Quinces - Champion

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

Fruits - Quinces - Orange

2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Persimmons & Paw Paws - Persimmons

1st - Susan Munch, Oley Township

2nd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Fruits - Persimmons & Paw Paws - Paw Paws

1st - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Berries - Elderberries

1st - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Red

2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township

Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Black

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Gold

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Barberry

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Bittersweet

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Dogwood

1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Poke

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

4th - Clair M Williams, Oley Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Yew Berries

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Hawthorn

1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Jack in the Pulpit

1st - Nancy Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

4th - Conner Brown, Oley Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Pepperwood

1st - William J Lutz, Alsace Township

2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township

3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township

4th - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Japanese Dogwood

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

4th - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Winter Berries

1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Holly

1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township

Fruits - Wild Berries - Any Others

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Fruits - Grapes - Concord

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Grapes - Seedless - Red

1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township

Fruits - Black Walnuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Glenn Berger, Oley Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

Fruits - Black Walnuts - 1/2 lb. of Kernels

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Butternuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens

1st - Timothy Miksiewicz, Pike Township

Fruits - English Walnuts - 1/2 lb. Kernels

1st - Glenn Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

Fruits - Peanuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Fruits - Native Chestnuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens

1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township

3rd - Conner Brown, Oley Township

4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Fruits - Shell Bark - 10 specimens (whole nut)

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Shell Bark - 1/2 lb. of kernels

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Shag Bark - 10 specimens (whole nut)

1st - David Renninger, Earl Township

2nd - Michele A Magners, Earl Township

3rd - Henry Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Shag Bark - 1/2 lb. of Kernels

1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Hickories - 10 specimens (whole nut)

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township

4th - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Fruits - Any Other Variety - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens

1st - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

Fruits - Any Other Variety - 1/2 lb. of kernels

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Fruits - Best of Show - Nuts - Best of Show - Nuts

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Coverall

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Fancy

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Half

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Party Dress (1-6)

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Simple Cotton Dress(1-6)

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

2nd - Veronica M Littlefield, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Party Dress (7-12)

1st - Kellee Fries, Exeter Township

2nd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shirt - Boy

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shirt - Girl

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shorts

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Pants

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Hat

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Playwear

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Nightwear - Boy

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Nightwear - Girl

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Halloween Costume

1st - Veronica M Littlefield, Rockland Township

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Skirt

1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Bride's

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Bridesmaid's

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Evening

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Pantsuit(Age 13 & Up) - Blend Fabric

1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Jackets (Age 13 & Up) - Lined - Woman

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Lingerie(Age 13 & Up) - Nightwear - Man

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Lingerie(Age 13 & Up) - Nightwear - Woman

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Cotton Blouse with Sleeves

2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Solid with Sleeves

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Print-Sleeveless

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Solid-Sleeveless

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Shirt for Man

3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Cotton or Blend Skirt

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

2nd - Nancy Littlefield, Oley Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Blend Fabric Skirt

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Cotton Pants

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Blend Fabric Pants

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Shorts

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Other

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Clothing - Misc (Age 13 & Up) - Sportswear

1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Clothing - Misc (Age 13 & Up) - Halloween Costume

1st - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Best of Show Clothing - Best of Show - Clothing

1st - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Crocheted

1st - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Kathy Phillips, Alsace Township

3rd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Knitted

1st - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Embroidered

1st - Pat Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Crocheted - Mixed Colors

1st - Lori Miller, Exeter Township

2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

3rd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Knitted - Solid Color

1st - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Knitted - Mixed Colors

1st - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township

2nd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(12"&Less) - Crocheted Solid

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(12"&Less) - Embroidered

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(Over 12") - Crocheted Solid

1st - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township

2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(Over 12") - Embroidered

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Crocheted - Solid

1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Hand Embroidered

1st - Pat Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Knitted

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Quilted

1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Other

1st - Kathy Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted XStitch (Up to 9"x12")

1st - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township

2nd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted XStitch (Over 9"x12")

1st - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted Cross Stitch Sampler

1st - Judith Kober, Oley Township

2nd - Alisa Brumbach, Pike Township

3rd - Brenda Fronheiser, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillow Cases - Crocheted Edge

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillow Cases - Embroidered

1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Furniture Scarf - Embroidered

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Tablecloth/Lunch Set - Embroidered

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Crocheted Edge

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Embroidered

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Woven

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Cross Stitch

1st - Jill Frey, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cap

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Scarf-Solid Colors

1st - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Scarf - Mixed Colors

1st - Marisa Horne, Oley Township

2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

3rd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Hat - Solid Colors

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Hat - Mixed Colors

1st - Dianne Beck, Pike Township

2nd - Debbie Wright, Oley Township

3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Mittens or Gloves - Adult

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Adul

1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Chil

1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Dress

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Stole

1st - Catherine Reinert, Earl

2nd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Shawl

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township

3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Poncho or Cape

1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township

2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Suit

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Woman

1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township

2nd - Lori Miller, Exeter Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Child

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Woma

1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Wom

1st - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Headband

1st - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

2nd - Dianne Beck, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cowl

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cap

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Scarf-Solid Colors

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township

3rd - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Scarf-Mixed Colors

1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township

2nd - Catherine Reinert, Earl

3rd - Jennifer Williamson, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Hat - Solid Color

1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

2nd - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township

3rd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Hat - Mixed Colors

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Irene Quinn, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Adul

1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Coat

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Dress

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township

3rd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Stole

1st - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township

2nd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Shawl

1st - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Poncho or Cape

1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Man

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Woman

1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township

2nd - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Child

1st - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Woma

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Chil

1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Wom

1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSweater w/Sleeves-Chil

1st - Amy Levengood, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Man

1st - Joan A D'Alonzo, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Vest

1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Headband

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cowl

1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Catherine Reinert, Earl

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy

1st - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township

2nd - Lori Miller, Exeter Township

3rd - Gloria J Romig, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Kitchen

1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

3rd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Bathroom

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Doll Clothes

1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township

2nd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township

3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Handbag - Fabric

1st - Charlene Miller, Rockland Township

2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Handbag - Crocheted or Knitted

1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Fabric

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Carolyn Freeland, Alsace Township

3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Yarn

1st - Lori Miller, Exeter Township

2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

3rd - Debbie Wright, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Wall Hanging

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Kathy Snyder, Oley Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Embroidery

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Punch Embroidery

1st - Karen R Mutter, Earl Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Christmas Articles

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Charlene Miller, Rockland Township

3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Beads or Sequins on Fabric

1st - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Childrens Bib

1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Necklace

1st - Nancy Littlefield, Oley Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Bracelet

1st - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township

3rd - Tom Sweet, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Earrings

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Tom Sweet, Amity Township

3rd - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Misc

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Dishcloth-Crochet or Knit

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Jill Frey, Exeter Township

Needlecraft - Best of Show - Needlework - Best of Show Needlework

1st - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Granny Sq - Solid

2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Granny Sq - Mixed

1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

2nd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

4th - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Strips

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Miscellaneous

1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township

4th - Lisa M MIller, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Knitted

3rd - Janet Levengood, Amity Township

4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Ripple - Solid Color

1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Ripple - Mixed Color

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township

3rd - Irene Quinn, Oley Township

4th - Kathy Phillips, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Applique - Novelty

1st - Kathy Barth, Ruscombmanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Pieced - Floral

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Pieced - Novelty

1st - Shari Nyles, Pike Township

2nd - Bertha Hoffman, Oley Township

3rd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Miscellaneous

1st - Donna L Haas, Amity Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Any Type-Made by Organization

1st - Woman's Club Oley Valley, Oley Township

2nd - Womens Guild Salem U.C.C., Oley Township

3rd - Hopewell Quilters, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Old (Over 25 Years)

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

2nd - Sharon Bechtel, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

4th - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Baby

1st - Susan Munch, Oley Township

2nd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Knotted

1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Baby

1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Applique

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Pieced

1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township

2nd - Mary Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Computer Machine Quilted

1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township

2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Grand Champion Quilt

1st - Shari Nyles, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Handmade and Hand Quilted

1st - Kathy Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township

3rd - Susan Munch, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Preprinted and Hand Quilted

1st - Kathy Barth, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Kathy Mast, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Preprinted and Machine Quilted

1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided - Cotton

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided - Wool

2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided-Other than Cotton/Wool

1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Cotton

1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Mixed Fibers

1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Wool

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Hooked-Not Latched-Any Mat

1st - Karen R Mutter, Earl Township

2nd - Kathy Snyder, Oley Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Knitted

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Woven

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Table Runner - Handmade & Hand Quilted

1st - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township

3rd - Bertha Hoffman, Oley Township

4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Needlecraft - Needlework - Table Runner - Handmade & Machine Quilted

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - White - Dry

1st - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - White - Sweet

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

4th - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - Red - Dry

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

4th - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - Red - Sweet

1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - Pink or Rose - Dry

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Grape - Pink or Rose - Sweet

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Stone Fruit - Dry

1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Derek Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

4th - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Stone Fruit - Sweet

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

5th - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Non-Stone Fruit - Dry

1st - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township

4th - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Non-Stone Fruit - Sweet

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Derek Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township

Homemade Wines - Any Other - Dry

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Any Other - Sweet

1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township

3rd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

4th - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Homemade Wines - Best of Show - Best of Show-Dry Wines

1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township

Homemade Wines - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sweet Wines

1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Face-3rd Grade & Less

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Lila Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-3rd Grade & Less

1st - Colton Hoffman, Amity Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Gracelynn Moyer, Pike Township

4th - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

5th - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces-Grades 4-7

1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

2nd - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township

3rd - Isabella Vaccaro, Oley Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-Grades 4-7

2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Quinn O'Brien, Alsace Township

3rd - Adelyn O'Brien, Alsace Township

4th - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

5th - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces-Grades 8-12

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-Grades 8-12

1st - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces - Adult

1st - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township

2nd - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township

3rd - Kathy Coker, Oley Township

4th - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township

Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated - Adult

1st - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township

2nd - Tyler Hoover, Oley Township

3rd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township

Contests - Youth Decorated Cupcake - Youth Decorated Cupcake

1st - Jeremiah Harris, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

5th - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 8 -11

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township

4th - Melody Zepp, Rockland Township

Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 12-14

2nd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 15-18

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 5 and Younger

1st - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

2nd - Grayson Wegman, Exeter Township

3rd - Jesse Miller, Rockland Township

4th - Codey Fayewicz, Exeter Township

5th - Grant Spayd, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 6-8

1st - Logan Schlegel, Rockland Township

2nd - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Blake Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Luke Wagner, Oley Township

5th - Cort Peifer, Alsace Township

Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 9-12

1st - Ian Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Quinn O'Brien, Alsace Township

3rd - Megan Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Sadie Smythe, Earl Township

5th - Erin Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 13-16

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Sidney Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

4th - Tommy Corbin, Rockland Township

Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 17 and Older

1st - Ian Zepp, Rockland Township

2nd - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township

Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 8 and Younger

1st - Evan Murray, Alsace Township

2nd - Remy King, Oley Township

3rd - Jaxson Mohrman, Exeter Township

4th - Juliet King, Oley Township

5th - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township

6th - Adam Murray, Alsace Township

7th - Taylor Christman, Oley Township

8th - Summer Nase, Oley Township

9th - Rebecka A Yohn, Oley Township

10th - Zoe Toth, Alsace Township

Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 9-12

1st - Elijah Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Dakotah Medlin, Oley Township

3rd - Julianna Gourley, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township

5th - Kole Brice, Oley Township

6th - Avina Roberts, Alsace Township

7th - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

8th - Madisyn Yost, Ruscombmanor Township

9th - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

10th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 13-16

1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township

3rd - Baylee Cleaver, Earl Township

4th - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township

Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 17 and older

1st - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township

2nd - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township

3rd - Deborah Schmale, Exeter Township

4th - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

5th - Brian Hafer, Alsace Township

6th - Doreen Rauenzahn, Alsace Township

7th - Elizabeth A Yohn, Oley Township

8th - James M Yohn, Oley Township

9th - Jessica Borthwick, Ruscombmanor Township

10th - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township

Contests - Homemade Choc Cake Contest - Homemade Choc Cake Contest

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township

4th - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

5th - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township

Contests - PA Preferred Jr Baking - Brownie or Bar Contest

1st - Becky Fox, Oley Township

2nd - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

Contests - Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest - Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest

1st - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

3rd - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

4th - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township

5th - Hannah Harris, Ruscombanor Township

Contests - Shoo-Fly Pie Contest - Shoo-Fly Pie Contest

1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township

4th - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township

5th - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Contests - Angel Food Cake Contest - Angel Food Cake Contest

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

2nd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

4th - Pam Miller, Oley Township

5th - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 5 Years and Younger

1st - Annalise Costantino, Oley Township

2nd - Ella Costantino, Oley Township

3rd - Alizah Zepp, Rockland Township

4th - Addy Rettew, Oley Township

5th - Zoey Littlefield, Rockland Township

Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 6-8

1st - Jonathan Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Adam Murray, Alsace Township

4th - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

5th - Taylor Christman, Oley Township

Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 9-12

1st - Jeremiah Zepp, Rockland Township

2nd - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township

3rd - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township

4th - Anita Glick, Oley Township

5th - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 13-16

1st - Ceili Guy, Oley Township

2nd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

3rd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Nathan Guy, Oley Township

Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 17 Years or Older

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township

3rd - Valerie Dority, Oley Township

4th - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township

5th - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 8 years and younger

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Abigail Smythe, Earl Township

3rd - Evan Murray, Alsace Township

4th - Zoe Toth, Alsace Township

5th - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 9-12

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Ryan Gourley, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 13-16

1st - Sidney Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 17 years and older

1st - Nicole Haughey, Oley Township

2nd - Terry Lash, Oley Township

3rd - Oley EMS, Oley Township

5th - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Adult - Largest Adult Division

1st - Craig Gardecki, Exeter Township

2nd - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township

3rd - Mark Heckman, Rockland Township

4th - Julie Heckman, Rockland Township

5th - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township

6th - Terry Lash, Oley Township

Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Youth - Largest Youth Divsion

1st - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township

2nd - Kylie Kratzer, Oley Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Levi Mast, Oley Township

5th - Samuel Deysher, Oley Township

6th - Hailey Mast, Ruscombmanor Township

Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Nicest Adult Divsion

1st - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township

Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Nicest Youth Divsion

1st - Addy Arrowsmith, Oley Valley School District

Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Heaviest Pumpkin Record

1st - Craig Gardecki, Exeter Township

Apiary Products - Bees - Bees, Any Race

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - 3 Sections

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - 3 Round

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - Cut Comb

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - 3 Sections

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - 3 Round

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - Cut Comb

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Light Extracted Honey

1st - Wendy Fujita, Rockland Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Light Amber

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Amber Extracted Honey

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Amber Extracted Honey

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Extracted Honey

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Honey - Finely Crystalized Honey

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Beeswax - Commercial, 1 piece, 1 pound

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Beeswax - Commercial, 1 piece, over 3 lb

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Beeswax - Molded or Designed

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Beeswax - Molded (Tapered) Candles

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

Apiary Products - Collective Exhibit - Collective Exhibit of Honey

1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Candy

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Cookies

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

2nd - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township

3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Cake

1st - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

4th - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Bread

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

2nd - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township

3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Honey Products - Other Baked Products

1st - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Apiary Products - Maple Syrup & Maple Product - Maple Syrup

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

2nd - Curvin Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Apiary Products - Best of Show - Best of Show-Apiary

1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Senior Heifer Calf

1st - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Two Year Old

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Dam and her daughter

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Champion Female

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Senior Champion Female

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Senior Champion Female

4th - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Grand Champion Female

1st - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Colby Templin, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Summer Yearling Heifer

1st - James Moyer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Junior Champion Female

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - James Moyer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Senior Champion Female

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Grand Champion Female

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Heifer Calf

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Summer Yearling Heifer

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Yearling Heifer

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Intermediate Yearling Heifer

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Yearling Heifer

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Get-of-Sire

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Dry Cow

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Two Year Old

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Four Year Old Cow

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

5th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Best 3 Females, any age

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Product of Dam

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Champion Female

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Champion Female

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Senior Champion Female

4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Grand Champion Female

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Grand Champion Female

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township

2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township

4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township

5th - Luke Moser, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Heifer Calf

1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H

2nd - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Yearling Heifer

1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

2nd - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Intermediate Yearling Heifer

1st - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township

2nd - James Moyer, 4-H

3rd - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H

4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township

5th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Yearling Heifer

1st - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Get-of-Sire

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Dry Cow

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Two Year Old

1st - Layne Schroeder, 4-H

2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Two Year Old

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H

2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Five Year Old and Over Cow

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H

3rd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4th - Layne Schroeder, 4-H

5th - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Best 3 Females, any age

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

2nd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Product of Dam

1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Champion Female

1st - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Champion Female

1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Senior Champion Female

4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Grand Champion Female

1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Grand Champion Female

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Madison Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Yearling Heifer

1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Best 3 Females, any age

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Champion Female

1st - Madison Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Senior Champion Female

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Grand Champion Female

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Madison Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Yearling Heifer

1st - Justin Keller, 4-H

2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Intermediate Yearling Heifer

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Two Year Old

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Champion Female

1st - Justin Keller, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Senior Champion Female

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Grand Champion Female

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Justin Keller, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Two Year Old

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Champion Female

1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Senior Champion Female

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Grand Champion Female

1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Heifer Calf

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

2nd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Yearling Heifer

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Intermediate Yearling Heifer

1st - Justin Keller, 4-H

2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Get-of-Sire

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Dry Cow

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Jackson Moser, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Three Year Old Cow

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Four Year Old Cow

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Cow, any age (udder only)

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township

5th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Dam and her daughter, any age

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Best 3 Females, any age

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Product of Dam

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Champion Female

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Junior Champion Female

4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Senior Champion Female

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Senior Champion Female

4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Grand Champion Female

1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Grand Champion Female

4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Champions - Supreme Champion of All Breeds

1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H

3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township

4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

5th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

6th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

2nd - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - James Moyer, 4-H

4th - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

5th - Autumn Gamler, 4-H

6th - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H

7th - Colby Templin, 4-H

8th - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H

9th - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H

10th - Justin Keller, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Luke Moser, 4-H

2nd - Layne Schroeder, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman

4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Youth Supreme Champion

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H

3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township

4th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

6th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H

7th - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - James Moyer, 4-H

2nd - Autumn Gamler, 4-H

3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H

5th - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

6th - Colby Templin, 4-H

7th - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H

8th - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H

9th - Justin Keller, 4-H

10th - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Layne Schroeder, 4-H

2nd - Luke Moser, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter

1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter

4th - James Moyer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Born Jan - April Prior Year

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Lyla Samsel, 4-H

3rd - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4th - Landon Kunkel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Born Sep - Dec Prior Year

1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Grand Champion

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Reserve Champion

4th - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Born Jan - April Prior Year

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Born May - Aug Prior Year

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Grand Champion

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Reserve Champion

4th - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Market Steers - Heavy Light Weight

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Market Steers - Heavy Heavy Weight

1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Grand Champion Female

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Reserve Champion Female

4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Champion Light Weight

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Champion Heavy Weight

1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Grand Champion Market Steers

1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Reserve Champion Market Steers

4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Landon Kunkel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

3rd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Grand Champion Beef Fitter

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Res Grand Champ Beef Fitter

4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Landon Kunkel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Grand Champion Beef Showman

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Res Grand Champ Beef Showman

4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

3rd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H

4th - John Prout, Oley Township

5th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Grand Champion Vealer Fitter

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Reserve Grand Cham Veal Fitter

4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

3rd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H

4th - John Prout, Oley Township

5th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Grand Champion Veal Showman

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Res Grand Chmp Veal Showman

4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Light Weight

1st - Brook Manwiller, 4-H

2nd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H

3rd - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

4th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Medium Weight

1st - John Prout, Oley Township

2nd - John Prout, Oley Township

3rd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Heavy Weight

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

2nd - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

3rd - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Grand Champion Dairy/Beef Veal

1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Res Grand Chmp Dairy/Beef Veal

4th - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Cheviot - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Cheviot - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ram - Under 1 Year

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

3rd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

3rd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

4th - Nicolas Fay, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Pair of Sheep

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Champion Ewe

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Reserve Champion Ewe

4th - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Hampshire - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Hampshire - Pair of Sheep

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ram - Under 1 Year

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Pair of Sheep

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Champion Ewe

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Reserve Champion Ewe

2nd - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township

2nd - Grace Prout, Oley Township

3rd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

4th - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Pair of Sheep

1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township

2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Champion Ewe

1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Reserve Champion Ewe

4th - Grace Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ram - Under 1 Year

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Pair of Sheep

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Champion Ewe

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Reserve Champion Ewe

4th - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ram - Under 1 Year

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ewe - 1 Year and Over

1st - Megan Vance, 4-H

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Megan Vance, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Pair of Sheep - Any Age

1st - Megan Vance, 4-H

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Champion Ewe

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

1st - Megan Vance, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Reserve Champion Ewe

4th - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4th - Megan Vance, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Champions - Grand Champion Ram All Breeds

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Champions - Grand Champion Ewe All Breeds

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Medium Weight

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Heavy Weight

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Grand Champion Pair

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Reserve Grand Champion Pair

4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Medium Medium Weight

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Heavy Medium Weight

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Light Heavy Weight

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Medium Heavy Weight

1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Heavy Heavy Weight

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Champion Medium Weight

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Reserve Champion Medium Weight

4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Champion Heavy Weight

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Reserve Champion Heavy Weight

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Grand Champion Market Lamb

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Res Grand Champion Market Lamb

1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

2nd - Glory Gillen, 4-H

3rd - Nicolas Fay, 4-H

4th - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Intermediate Exhibitors

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi Fay, 4-H

3rd - Grace Prout, Oley Township

4th - Megan Vance, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

3rd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman

4th - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

3rd - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H

4th - Nicolas Fay, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Intermediate Exhibitors

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Megan Vance, 4-H

3rd - Grace Prout, Oley Township

4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter

4th - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Intermediate Exhibitors

1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township

2nd - Grace Prout, Oley Township

3rd - Megan Vance, 4-H

4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H

2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township

4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Gr Champ Blocking & Grooming

1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - January Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - February Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - April Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

2nd - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - February Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - January Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - February Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H

3rd - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - February Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

2nd - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - March Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - January Sow Pig

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

2nd - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - January Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - February Sow Pig

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

2nd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - March Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

3rd - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4th - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - April Sow Pig

1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Asher Ruth, 4-H

3rd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Grand Champion Sow Pig

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Reserve Grand Champion Sow

4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Sow and Litter

1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Champion Sow - Grand Champion Sow All Breeds

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Champion Sow - Res Grand Champ Sow All Breeds

4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

2nd - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

3rd - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman

4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19

1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14

1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

2nd - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H

3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11

1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

3rd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H

4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter

1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter

4th - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Light Weight

1st - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Middle Weight

1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Light Heavy Weight

1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Medium Heavy Weight

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Heavy Weight

1st - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Pair of Market Goats

1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Breeding Mkt-Doe Kid Under1 Yr

1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H

2nd - Leah Walters, 4-H

3rd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

4th - Leah Walters, 4-H

5th - Matthew Walters, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Breed Mkt-Yearling Doe >1 Yr

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

2nd - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

3rd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

4th - Leah Walters, 4-H

5th - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

6th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Grand Champion

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Reserve Grand Champion

4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - GC Breeding Market

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Res GC Breeding Market

4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H

2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Intermediate Exhibitors

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

2nd - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

2nd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman

4th - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Senior Exhibitors

1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H

2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Intermediate Exhibitors

1st - Leah Walters, 4-H

2nd - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Junior Exhibitors

1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

2nd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter

1st - Danica Rhoads, 4-H

4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter

4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H

4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Dresses - Better Cotton - Sleeves

1st - Emily Fies, 4-H

4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Dresses - Synthetic Fabric-with Sleeves

1st - Medlin Cavalier, 4-H

4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Miscellaneous - Jumper

1st - Kayla Yoder, 4-H

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - Applesauce

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Andrew Kline, Alsace Township

3rd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - Red Cherries with Pits

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - White Cherries with Pits

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Cut String Beans

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Bread & Butter Pickles

1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Dill Pickles

2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Pickled Beets

1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Cold Pack Tomatoes

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Brian C Moyer, Earl Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Hot Pack Tomatoes

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Tomato Juice

1st - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Spaghetti Sauce

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Sauerkraut

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Miscellaneous

1st - Andrew Kline, Alsace Township

2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - White Bread

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Gianna Leatherman, Rockland Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Whole Wheat Bread

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - White Rolls

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Whole Wheat Rolls

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Blueberry Muffins

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous Muffins

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - A.P. Cake

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Christopher Good, Exeter Township

3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Banana Bread

1st - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Other Nut or Fruit Bread

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Zucchini Bread

1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Pumpkin Bread

1st - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Crumb Cake

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous

1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Brownies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip Bar Cookies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Lemon Squares

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Bar Cookies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip Cookies-Dropped

1st - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township

2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Oatmeal Cookies - Dropped

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Dropped Cookies

1st - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Filled Cookies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Pressed Cookies

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Rolled Cookies

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Sliced or Ice Box Cookies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Snickerdoodles - Molded

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Peanut Butter - Molded

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate - Molded

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Molded Cookies

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Banana

2nd - Hailey Schwab, Alsace Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Decorated Cake

1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

2nd - Charlotte Fisher, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate Cup Cakes

1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Bella Weidenhammer, Alsace Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - White Cup Cakes

1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Yellow Cup Cakes

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Miscellaneous Cup Cakes

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sadie Ux

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Egg Cakes - Upside Down

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Fruit Filling Pies - Apple - One Crust

1st - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Fudge

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Peanut Brittle

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Miscellaneous Candy

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Potato Chips

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Salted Nuts

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Dried Corn

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Apple Butter

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Dried Herbs

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Miscellaneous

1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Gemma Weidenhammer, Alsace Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Cherry

1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Peach

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Strawberry

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Blueberry

2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Raspberry

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Miscellaneous

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Apple

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Elderberry

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Grape

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Peach

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Plum

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Black Raspberry

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Red Raspberry

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Strawberry

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Miscellaneous

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Almost Home Made - Cookies

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sect 1,2,9,10,11

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sect 3-8 and 12

1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Hat

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Nightwear - Boy

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Skirt

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts, Pants, Shorts - Cotton or Blend Skirt

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cap or Hat

1st - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Stole, Shawl, Poncho, or Cape

1st - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillow-Counted Cross Stitch

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillow - Fabric

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillowcase

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Totebag

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry

1st - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Yearly Project

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy - Fabric

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy - Yarn

1st - Julian Stokes, Oley Township

2nd - Olivia Stokes, Oley Township

3rd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Wall Hanging

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Maxwell Stokes, Oley Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Picture - Counted Cross Stitch

1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Childrens Bib

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Headband

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework-Afghan, Rug, Quilt - Rug

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework-Afghan, Rug, Quilt - Quilt

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Gianna Leatherman, Rockland Township

Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Best of Show - Best of Show-Youth Needle

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Baking Powder Biscuits

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Cornbread

1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Muffins

1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

2nd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township

3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Banana Bread

1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Pumpkin Bread

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Lisa C Gresh, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Zucchini Bread

1st - Scott A Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Miscellaneous Nut/Fruit Bread

1st - Lisa C Gresh, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Raisin Bread

1st - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - White Bread

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Whole Wheat Bread

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township

Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Miscellaneous

1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

2nd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - Cinnamon Rolls

1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

3rd - Christina Shober, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - Raised Doughnuts

1st - Linda Schlegel, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - White Rolls

1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

2nd - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township

3rd - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - Whole Wheat Rolls

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - Parkerhouse Rolls

1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

Baked Goods - Rolls - Basket of Fancy Yeast Rolls

1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

2nd - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Banana

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate

1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

3rd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Coconut

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Spice

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Yellow

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Nut

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Any Other

1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - White Cup Cakes

1st - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate Cup Cakes

1st - Kelly Schlegel, Rockland Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

3rd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Blackbottom Cup Cakes

1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Any Other Cup Cakes

1st - Doreen Rauenzahn, Alsace Township

2nd - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township

3rd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Decorated Cake-NonProfessional

1st - Trista Garman, Oley Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Rona Pienta, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Cut-up Cakes

1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township

Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Angel Food

1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Sponge

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Upside Down Cake

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Colleen Breen, Amity Township

Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Pound Cake

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Terry Lash, Oley Township

3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Miscellaneous

1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Apple

1st - Lisa Hampton, Oley Township

2nd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

3rd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Apricot

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Blueberry

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Cherry

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Peach

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Pecan

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township

3rd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Raisin

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Apple

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Blueberry

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Peach

2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

3rd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Miscellaneous

1st - Joseph Bauer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Coconut Custard

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Lemon Meringue

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Lemon Sponge

1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Pumpkin

1st - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Brittle

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Butter Cream

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Caramels

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Chocolate Covered

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Chocoate Fudge

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Light Fudge

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Fondant

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Sea Foam

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Candy - Miscellaneous

1st - Jill Frey, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Bar Cookies

1st - Denise Williams, Alsace Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Dropped Cookies

1st - Stephanie Welch, Amity Township

2nd - Adrienne Sheeler, Amity Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Filled Cookies

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Molded Cookies

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Jill Frey, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Pressed Cookies

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Rolled Cookies

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Sliced or Ice Box Cookies

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Cookies - Miscellaneous

1st - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

2nd - Glenn Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Courtney Mindzak, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Homemade Soap

1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Potato Chips

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Salted Nuts

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Linda Shirey, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - A.P. Cake

1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Brad Dengler, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Wet Bottom Shoo-Fly

1st - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township

2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Vanilla Funny Cake

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Crumb Cake

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

4th - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous Cake

1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

2nd - Denise Williams, Alsace Township

3rd - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Sticky Buns

1st - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township

2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Potato Cake

1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township

Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Cakes

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Cookies/Brownies

1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Beverly LeVan, Oley Township

Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Miscellaneous

1st - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township

Baked Goods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Baked Goods

1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Apples

1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Applesauce

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Apricots

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Blackberries

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Blueberries or Huckleberries

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Dark with Pits

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Red, Sour, Pitted

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Red with Pits

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - White with Pits

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

4th - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Currants

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Elderberries

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Grapes

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - Yellow Halves

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - Yellow Sliced

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - White Halves

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Pears

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Pie Filling

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Plums

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Raspberries, Red

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Rhubarb

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Strawberries

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Miscellaneous - Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Green, Whole

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Green, Cut

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Lima

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Yellow, Whole

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Yellow, Cut

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Scott A Moyer, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Whole

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Sliced

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Cut

1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Whole

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Sliced

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Cut

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Cauliflower

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Corn

1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Mixed Vegetables

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Pumpkin

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Sauerkraut

1st - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Micheal Schittler, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Other

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Tomato

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Vegetable

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Succotash

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Hot Pack

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Cold Pack

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Stewed

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Beans - Sour

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Beets - Sour

1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cauliflower

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Chow-Chow

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Bread and Butter

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Dill

1st - Dan Miksiewicz, Pike Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Mixed

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Amy Guldin, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Mustard

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Sour

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Sweet

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Onions

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Peppers - Hot

1st - Andrew Fetterman, Earl Township

2nd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township

3rd - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

4th - Eric Garland, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Peppers - Sweet

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township

4th - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Corn

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Pepper

1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Tomato

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Pickle

1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Zucchini

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

4th - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Catsup

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Chili

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Spaghetti

1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Salsa

1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Coutney Downes, Exeter Township

3rd - Jaimie Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Zucchini

1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Apples

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Cantaloupes

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Cherries

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Crabapples

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Peaches

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Pears

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Watermelon

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Apples

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - Kidney

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - Lima

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - String

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Corn

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Parsley

1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Peaches

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Pears

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Tea

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Soybeans

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Juices - Apple

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Juices - Grape

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Juices - Tomato

1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

4th - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

Canned Goods - Juices - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Vinegars - Basil

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Vinegars - Blackberry

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Vinegars - Cider

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Vinegars - Raspberry

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Vinegars - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Fruits

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Vegetables

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Pickles and Relishes

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Home Cured Products - Smoked Sausage

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Home Cured Products - Summer Sausage or Bologna

1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Best of Show Canned Goods - Best of Show Canned Goods

1st - Andrew Fetterman, Earl Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Apple

1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township

2nd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Apricot

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Cherry

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Grape

1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Peach

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Pear

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Plum

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Butters - Tomato

1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Apricot

1st - Amy Guldin, Pike Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

4th - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Blackberry

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

4th - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Blueberry/Huckleberry

1st - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township

2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township

4th - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Cherry

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Currants

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Grape

1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

4th - Wendy S Marburger, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Peach

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

4th - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Pear

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Pepper

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Coutney Downes, Exeter Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Plum

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Raspberry - Black

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Raspberry - Red

1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

4th - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Rhubarb

1st - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Strawberry

1st - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township

2nd - Susan L Fick, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Tomato

1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jams - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Emily Lash, Oley Township

2nd - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Apple

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Blackberry

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Blueberry

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Cherry

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Currants

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Elderberry

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Gooseberry

1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Mint

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Peach

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Plum

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Raspberry - Black

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Raspberry - Red

1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Strawberry

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Jellies - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Marmalades - Peach

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Deborah Sweinhart, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Apricot

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Blueberry

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Cherry

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Peach

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Pear

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Pineapple

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Strawberry

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Miscellaneous Other

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township

3rd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township

Canned Goods - Best Display - Jams

1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

2nd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Best Display - Jelly

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

Canned Goods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jams, Jellies,etc

1st - Emily Lash, Oley Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Blue

1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Pink

1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single White

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Violet

1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township

2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Bicolor

1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Any Other Color

1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Blue

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Violet

3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Bicolor

1st - Sheryl Opperman, Rockland Township

Adult Floral - Wax Begonias - Single Any Color

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Wax Begonias - Double Any Color

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Begonias- Tuberous - Single or Semi-double

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Geranium - Pelargonium

1st - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Impatients - Any Variety

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Orchids - Any Variety

1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township

2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Meritorious Flower - Flowering House Plant

1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Meritorious Flower - Foliage House Plant

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Begonias - Large Leaf

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township

3rd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Begonias - Small Leaf

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - David Renninger, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Begonias - Any Other Variety

1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

3rd - Denise Millard, Amity Township

Adult Floral - Cacti - Large Pot

1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Cacti - Small Pot

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Cacti - Collection

1st - Denise Millard, Amity Township

Adult Floral - Coleus - Any Leaf Color

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Ferns - Asparagus

1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Ferns - Boston

1st - Bert Dutt, Amity Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Ferns - Any Other Variety

1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Floral - Geranium - Any Variety

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Jade Plant - Any Variety

2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Philodendron - Any Variety

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Succulents - Large Pot

1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Succulents - Small Pot

1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

2nd - Marlee Manwiller, Oley Township

3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Winter Gardens - Terrarium

1st - Denise Millard, Amity Township

2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Wandering Jew - Any Variety

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Ageratum - Any Variety

1st - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

2nd - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Asters - Any Variety

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

4th - Linda Shirey, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Calendula - Any Variety

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Celosia - Crested

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

4th - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Celosia - Plume

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Cosmos - Single

1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

4th - Nancy Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Floral - Cosmos - Double

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Dahlia - Under 3"

1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Dahlia - 3" and Over, but Under 5"

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Dahlia - 5" and Over

1st - Connor Pattison, Pike Township

2nd - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township

3rd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Gaillardia - Any Variety

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Gladiolas - Any Variety

1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

2nd - Tyler Hoover, Oley Township

3rd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Globe Amaranth - Any Variety

1st - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Lemon

1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township

4th - Damian Oswald, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Orange

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township

3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township

4th - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Almost White

1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Single

1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Orange

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township

4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Yellow

1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township

4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Bicolor

1st - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township

2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Nasturtiums - Any Variety

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Petunias - Single

1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Denise Wagner, Oley Township

4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Petunias - Double

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Clair M Williams, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Salvia - Blue

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Salvia - Red

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Salvia - Any Other Color

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township

Adult Floral - Snapdragons - Any Variety

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Strawflowers - Any Variety

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Elanore A Herbst, Oley Township

3rd - Bruce Mariano, Exeter Township

4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Floral - Zinnias - Large

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

3rd - Emma Fries, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Zinnias - Small

1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

4th - Barbara Yerger, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Zinnias - Novelty

1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Annual - Any Variety

1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - James L Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

4th - Hope Hoffman, Amity Township

Adult Floral - Chrysanthemums - Large

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Chrysanthemums - Small

2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Gaillardia - Any Variety

2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

3rd - Denise Wagner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Sedum - Any Variety

1st - Michele A Magners, Earl Township

2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township

3rd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township

4th - Denise Wagner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Ornamental Berried - Any Variety

1st - Bruce L Cronrath, Alsace Township

2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township

3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

4th - Denise Wagner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Roses - Hybrid Tea

1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

4th - Tracey Robb, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Roses - Floribunda

1st - Nicole Kline, Rockland Township

3rd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Roses - Miniature

1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township

2nd - Tracey Robb, Oley Township

3rd - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Roses - Any Other

4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Perennial - Any Other Perennial

1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

2nd - Sylvia Smith, Exeter Township

3rd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Celosia - Dried - Plume

1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Linda Shirey, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Celosia - Dried - Crested

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Money Plant - Dried - Any Variety

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Brent Lill, Alsace Township

4th - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Statice - Dried - Annual

1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

4th - Linda Shirey, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Statice - Dried - Perennial - German

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Strawflowers - Dried - Any Variety

1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Yarrow - Dried - Any Variety

1st - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township

2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Dried Specimen - Any Variety

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township

4th - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Vase or Container

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Wreath or Non-Framed Hanging

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Framed Dried Arrangement

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Miniature

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Pressed Note Cards

1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

Adult Floral - All White Arrangement - All White Arrangement

1st - Nancy L Fisher, Oley Township

2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Basket Arrangement - Basket Arrangement

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Candle Arrangement - Candle Arrangment

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Foliage Arrangment - Foliage Arrangement

1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township

2nd - Susan Munch, Oley Township

3rd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrange - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrange

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Hall Arrangement - Hall Arrangement

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Kitchen Arrangement - Kitchen Arrangement

1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

2nd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township

Adult Floral - Masculine Arrangement - Masculine Arrangement

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Miniature Arrangement - Miniature Arrangment

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township

3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

Adult Floral - One Flower Arrangement - One Flower Arrangement

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Pedestal Container Arrangment - Pedestal Container Arrangement

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Table Centerpiece Arrangement - Table Centerpiece Arrangment

1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township

2nd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

5th - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Theme Centered Arrangement - Theme Centered Arrangement

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

Adult Floral - Wild Flower Arrangement - Wild Flower Arrangement

1st - Nancy L Fisher, Oley Township

2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township

3rd - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Any Other Arrangement - Any Other Arrangement

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Shari Nyles, Pike Township

3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

Adult Floral - Best of Show - Flowering and Foliage Plant

1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Best of Show - Annual and Perennial Flowers

1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township

Adult Floral - Best of Show - Artistic Arrangment

1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township

Junior Floral - House Plants - Flowering House Plants

1st - Kai Samuelsen, Alsace Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - House Plants - Foliage House Plants

1st - Kai Samuelsen, Alsace Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Asters - Any Variety

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Calendula - Any Variety

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Celosia - Crested

1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Celosia - Plume

1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Dahlia - Under 3"

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Floral - Dahlia - 5" and Over

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Gladiolas - Any Variety

1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Globe Amaranth - Any Variety

1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - American Lemon

1st - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - American Orange

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Single

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

4th - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Orange

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township

3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township

4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Yellow

1st - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Bicolor

1st - Jayden Snoke, Rockland Township

2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township

4th - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Petunias - Single

1st - Brian C Moyer, Earl Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

4th - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Petunias - Double

2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Salvia - Any Variety

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Snapdragons - Any Variety

1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Sunflower - Any Variety

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township

4th - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township

Junior Floral - Zinnias - Large (Over 3")

1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Abbee Fries, Exeter Township

3rd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township

4th - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township

Junior Floral - Zinnias - Small (Under 3")

1st - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township

4th - Olivia Shane, Earl Township

Junior Floral - Zinnias - Novelty

3rd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township

4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Floral - Any Variety Annual Not Listed - Any Variety Annual

1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township

4th - Leah M Haas, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Chrysanthemums - Large (1" and Over)

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Chrysanthemums - Small (Under 1")

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Hybrid Tea Rose - Any Variety

1st - Madison Robb, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Sedum - Any Variety

1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Chase Kegerise, Oley Township

4th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

5th - Conner Brown, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Any Perennial Not Listed - Any Variety

1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

4th - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township

5th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Floral - Animal Container Arrangement - Animal Container Arrangement

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Anita Glick, Oley Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Basket Arrangement - Basket Arrangement

1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

5th - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

Junior Floral - Candle Arrangement - Candle Arrangement

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Cartoon Favorite Arrangement - Cartoon Favorite Arrangement

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

Junior Floral - Dish Garden Arrangement - Dish Garden Arrangement

1st - Conner Brown, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrang - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrang

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

3rd - Katie Glick, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Hobby or Sport Arrangement - Hobby or Sport Arrangement

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Katie Glick, Oley Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Holiday Arrangement - Holiday Arrangement

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Miniature Arrangement - Miniature Arrangement

1st - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Teacher's Desk Arrangement - Teacher's Desk Arrangement

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

5th - Conner Brown, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Terrarium or Closed Container - Terrariums or Closed Container

1st - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township

2nd - Conner Brown, Oley Township

3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

Junior Floral - Wild Flower Arrangement - Wild Flower Arrangement

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

3rd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township

Junior Floral - Any Other Arrangement - Any Other Arrangement

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Floral - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jr. Floral

1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township

Horticultural Education Floral - Bridal Bouquet - Bridal Bouquet

3rd - Marabelle Burkert, Vo-Tech

Horticultural Education Floral - Get Well/Sympathy - Get Well/Sympathy

1st - James Todd, Vo-Tech

Horticultural Education Floral - Holiday Arrangement - Holiday - Fair Specified

2nd - Courtney Stambaugh, Vo-Tech

Horticultural Education Floral - Table Centerpiece - Table Centerpiece

1st - Andy Prescott, Vo-Tech

2nd - Maggie Seng, Vo-Tech

3rd - Kylie Haywood, Vo-Tech

4th - Kaitlyn Karkoska, Vo-Tech

Horticultural Education Floral - Arrangement in Basket w/Handle - Arrangement in Basket w/Handle

1st - Abby Floyd, Vo-Tech

Horticultural Education Floral - Best of Show - Best of Show

1st - James Todd, Vo-Tech

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Pencil

1st - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

2nd - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Colored Pencil

1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Charcoal

1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Jennifer McIlvee, Earl Township

3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Pastels

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Steven Boyer, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Ink

1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Watercolors

1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township

2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Oils

1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Acrylics

1st - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township

2nd - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township

3rd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Miscellaneous

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Mixed Media

1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

2nd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township

3rd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Painted Articles

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Carving

1st - Michele Renninger, Oley Township

2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Baskets

1st - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

2nd - Kelly Schlegel, Rockland Township

3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Wood

1st - Brian Obst, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township

3rd - Alex Valeriano, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Weaving

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township

3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Decoupage

1st - Michele Renninger, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Handmade by Exhibitor

1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

2nd - Cassandra Sedlack, Oley Township

3rd - Becky Mader, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Poured/Glazed by Exhib

1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Glazed/Stainedby Exhib

1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

2nd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

3rd - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Holiday Decorations

1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township

2nd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township

3rd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Calligraphy

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Other

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Sydney Robb, Oley Township

3rd - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Vacation

1st - Sydney Robb, Oley Township

2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township

3rd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Wedding/Aniv

1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

2nd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Flat Miscellaneous

1st - Kayla Shane, Earl Township

2nd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township

3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Dimensional Miscellaneous

1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township

2nd - Robert Godillot, Alsace Township

3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Glass

1st - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Jewelry

1st - Robert Godillot, Alsace Township

2nd - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township

Adult Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show-Adult Art

1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Preschool - Pictures

1st - Zoey Littlefield, Rockland Township

2nd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township

3rd - Ella Costantino, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Preschool - Crafts

1st - Adaline Bauer, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township

3rd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Pencil

1st - Conner Brown, Oley Township

2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Colored Pencil

1st - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Crayon

1st - Angelo Garipoli, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

3rd - Emma Stancea, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Watercolor

1st - Samuel Pinsk, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Anja Obenski, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Anya Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Tempera

1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Ella Hinkle, Amity Township

3rd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Cut Paper

1st - Skylar Church, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Ava Ruhe, Oley Township

3rd - Conner Brown, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Cut Paper with Other Media

1st - Michael Byers, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Thaddeus Schultz, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Alex Detweiler, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Charcoal

1st - Jonathan Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Magic Marker

1st - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township

2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)

1st - Ella Hinkle, Amity Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Miscellaneous Pictures

1st - Mason Rothenberger, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Emileigh Williams, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Cole Hoover, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Crafts

1st - Anya Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Conner Brown, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Pencil

1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township

2nd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Colored Pencil

1st - Sophia Shober, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Cassidy Church, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Erin Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Crayon

1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Sophia Shober, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Watercolor

1st - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township

3rd - Jackson Buckner, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Tempera

1st - Riley Reinboth, Earl Township

2nd - Amanda Cleaver, Earl Township

3rd - Lila Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Cut Paper

1st - Taylor Christman, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Cut Paper with Other Media

1st - Natalie Hess, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township

3rd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Chalk or Pastel

1st - Kayla Conlon, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Hailey Burnatowski, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Olivia Miles, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Magic Marker

1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Taylor Christman, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)

1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Katie Glick, Oley Township

3rd - Emma Kline, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Prints

1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Miscellaneous Pictures

1st - Ava Estelle, Oley Township

2nd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township

3rd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Crafts

1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Gwendolyn Hayes, Rockland Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Ceramics

1st - Amanda Cleaver, Earl Township

2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Taylor Christman, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Pencil

1st - Kailey Reinboth, Earl Township

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Colored Pencil

1st - Jacob Sauppee, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Taylor Bettenhausen, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Crayon

1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Watercolor

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

3rd - Miley Baus, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Tempera

1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Emily Prock, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Cut Paper

1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Cut Paper with Other Media

1st - Miley Baus, Oley Township

2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Charcoal

1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Chalk or Pastel

1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Magic Marker

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Emily Prock, Exeter Township

3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)

1st - Miley Baus, Oley Township

2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Prints

1st - Ava Reinert, Earl

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Oils or Acrylics

1st - Jaelyn Nase, Earl Township

2nd - Ava Reinert, Earl

3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Miscellaneous Pictures

1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township

2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Crafts

1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

2nd - Ava Reinert, Earl

3rd - Kylie Dierolf, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Ceramics

1st - Ava Reinert, Earl

2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township

3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Pencil

1st - Alizarin Capeland, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Cheyenne Endy, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Colored Pencil

1st - Alison Keim, Exeter Township

2nd - Brooke Schaeffer, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Maggie Prock, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Crayon

1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

2nd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township

3rd - Ariana Boyer, Alsace Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Watercolor

1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Cameron Davis, Exeter Township

3rd - Alison Keim, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Chalk or Pastel

1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Oil Pastels

1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Magic Marker

1st - MacKenzie Walters, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Oils or Acrylics

1st - Elijah Wagner, Oley Township

2nd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

3rd - Alizarin Capeland, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Miscellaneous Pictures

1st - Cameron Davis, Exeter Township

2nd - Hailey Schwab, Alsace Township

3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Handmade Ceramics

1st - Charlie Donoff, Oley Township

2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township

3rd - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Crafts

1st - Becca Zilinski, Exeter Township

2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Jeremiah Harris, Ruscombanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Pencil

1st - Nicole Stump, Oley Township

2nd - Erin Readinger, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Ceili Guy, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Colored Pencil

1st - Madisyn Evans, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Karel Henrich, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Emily Jones, Earl Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Watercolor

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Sophia Blank, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Benno Weidner, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Tempera

1st - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Cut Paper or Sculpted Paper

1st - Myrra Small, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Devon Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Emily Jones, Earl Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Charcoal

1st - Madisyn Evans, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Chalk or Pastel

1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Lia Vocu, Alsace Township

3rd - Nicole Stump, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Ink

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Trent Heflin, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Cora Zilinski, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Lettering

1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Oils or Acrylics

1st - Thea Smith, Rockland Township

2nd - Ryan Sweigart, Oley Township

3rd - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Fibers

1st - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Handmade Ceramics

1st - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Cora Zilinski, Exeter Township

3rd - Rachel E Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Wheelthrown Ceramics

1st - Devin Stark, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Camille Griffith, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Clay Sculpture

1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Rachel E Noll, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Candace Gallardo, Oley Valley School District

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Other

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Sports

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Vacation

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Pictures

1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Nicole Stump, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Crafts - Art

1st - Candace Gallardo, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District

3rd - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Crafts - Shop

1st - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township

2nd - Tommy Corbin, Rockland Township

3rd - Ian Zepp, Rockland Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Life Skill Projects

1st - Michael Flowers, Oley Valley School District

2nd - Matthew Paulk, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Andrew Schlegel, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show - Pre thru 5

1st - Ava Estelle, Oley Township

Junior Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show - 6 thru 12

1st - Devin Stark, Oley Valley School District

Adult Photography - Black and White - Action/Sports

1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township

2nd - Lisa Kegerise, Oley Township

3rd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township

4th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

5th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township

6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

7th - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township

8th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

9th - Megan Repko, Oley Township

10th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Domestic Animals

1st - Sherri Snyder, Oley Township

2nd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township

3rd - Ryan M Delp, Oley Township

4th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township

5th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

6th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

7th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

8th - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

9th - Lori Shueman, Ruscombmanor Township

10th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Wild Animals

1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

2nd - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township

3rd - Lorraine Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

5th - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township

6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

7th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township

8th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

9th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

10th - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Critters

1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township

2nd - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township

3rd - James Smith, Exeter Township

4th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

5th - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township

6th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township

7th - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township

8th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

9th - Charles Guy, Oley Township

10th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Portrait and Personality

1st - Tara Mawby, Oley Township

2nd - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

3rd - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township

4th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

5th - Angela Ferreri, Rockland Township

6th - Kelly Kauffman, Oley Township

7th - Sarah Hess, Pike Township

8th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

9th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

10th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Children

1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township

2nd - Janea Zeltner, Oley Township

3rd - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

4th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township

5th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township

6th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township

7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

8th - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township

9th - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

10th - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Scenic

1st - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township

2nd - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township

3rd - James Smith, Exeter Township

4th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township

5th - Shayna Wagner, Oley Township

6th - Jordan Delp, Oley Township

7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

8th - Candy Brenner, Amity Township

9th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township

10th - Bob Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Still Life

1st - Adrienne Sheeler, Amity Township

2nd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

3rd - Kelli O'Brien, Exeter Township

4th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

5th - James Smith, Exeter Township

6th - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township

7th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

8th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

9th - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

10th - Charles Guy, Oley Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Altered Images

1st - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township

3rd - Karen Marquette, Amity Township

4th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

5th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

6th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

7th - James Smith, Exeter Township

8th - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township

9th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township

10th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township

Adult Photography - Black and White - Oley Fair Photo

1st - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township

2nd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township

3rd - Michael O'Brien, Exeter Township

4th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

5th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

6th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

7th - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

8th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

9th - Megan Repko, Oley Township

10th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Adult Photography - Color - Action/Sports

1st - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township

2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township

3rd - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

4th - Paul Smyk, Amity Township

5th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

6th - Matt Adukaitis, Oley Township

7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

8th - Steve Kline, Rockland Township

9th - Shayna Wagner, Oley Township

10th - Todd Estelle, Oley Township

Adult Photography - Color - Domestic Animals

1st - Donna McCandless

2nd - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

4th - Nicole Smith, Exeter Township

5th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

6th - Natalie Vaccaro, Oley Township

7th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

8th - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

9th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township

10th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township

Adult Photography - Color - Wild Animals

1st - Lorraine Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Sharon Browne, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Monica Turchi, Oley Township

4th - Diane Andre, Earl Township

5th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

7th - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township

8th - Cathy Moyer, Earl Township

9th - Karen Marquette, Amity Township

10th - James Smith, Exeter Township

Adult Photography - Color - Critters

1st - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

2nd - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township

4th - Cathy Moyer, Earl Township

5th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township

6th - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

7th - Chelsea Brenner, Amity Township

8th - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township

9th - Greg Koch, Rockland Township

10th - Lisa Koch, Rockland Township

Adult Photography - Color - Portrait and Personality

1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township

3rd - Stephanie Gilbert, Pike Township

4th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

5th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township

6th - Samantha Frederick, Oley Township

7th - Michael O'Brien, Exeter Township

8th - Mary Lou Kline, Alsace Township

9th - Shalin Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

10th - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township

Adult Photography - Color - Children

1st - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township

2nd - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

3rd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

4th - Nancy Stump, Oley Valley School District

5th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

6th - Kellee Fries, Exeter Township

7th - Stephanie Gilbert, Pike Township

8th - Natalie Vaccaro, Oley Township

9th - Nicole Kline, Rockland Township

10th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township

Adult Photography - Color - Scenic

1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township

2nd - James Brady, Exeter Township

3rd - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Dianne Beck, Pike Township

5th - Kelly Kauffman, Oley Township

6th - Kylene R Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Laura Kane, Amity Township

8th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township

9th - Denise Pinter, Oley Township

10th - Larry Valeriano, Jr., Oley Township

Adult Photography - Color - Still Life

1st - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township

2nd - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

3rd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township

4th - Faith Readinger, Exeter Township

5th - Charles Marquette Jr., Amity Township

6th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

7th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township

8th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

9th - Kerrie Yost, Ruscombmanor Township

10th - Mark Brumbach, Pike Township

Adult Photography - Color - Altered Images

1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township

2nd - TR Gummo, Rockland Township

3rd - Janea Zeltner, Oley Township

4th - Matt Adukaitis, Oley Township

5th - Shalin Naugle, Ruscombanor Township

6th - Vanessa Long, Oley Township

7th - Lori Shueman, Ruscombmanor Township

8th - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township

9th - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township

10th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township

Adult Photography - Color - Oley Fair Photo

1st - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township

2nd - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township

3rd - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township

4th - Karen Marquette, Amity Township

5th - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township

6th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township

7th - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township

8th - Mary Lou Kline, Alsace Township

9th - Constance A Snyder, Ruscombanor Township

10th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township

Adult Photography - Best of Show - Best of Show-Adult Photo

1st - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Action/Sports

1st - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

2nd - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

3rd - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

5th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

6th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Domestic Animals

1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

4th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

5th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

6th - Samantha Wagner, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Evan Smith, Exeter Township

8th - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township

9th - Cameron Riftwage, Pike Township

10th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Wild Animals

1st - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

2nd - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township

3rd - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

4th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

5th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Critters

1st - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

2nd - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

3rd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

4th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

6th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Portrait and Personality

1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

6th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

7th - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township

8th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

9th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

10th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Children

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

2nd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township

3rd - Isabella Vaccaro, Oley Township

4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

5th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

6th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Scenic

1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

4th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

5th - Carli Ronco, Alsace Township

6th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

7th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

8th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township

9th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

10th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Still Life

1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township

3rd - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

5th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

7th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

8th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

9th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Altered Images

1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

2nd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

5th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Photography - Black and White - Oley Fair Photo

1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

3rd - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

4th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

8th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

9th - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township

10th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Color - Action/Sports

1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

2nd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township

3rd - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

5th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

7th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

8th - Owen Adukaitis, Oley Township

9th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

10th - Carli Ronco, Alsace Township

Junior Photography - Color - Domestic Animals

1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Lauren Schaeffer, Oley Township

4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

5th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township

6th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township

7th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township

8th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

9th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township

10th - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

Junior Photography - Color - Wild Animals

1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township

4th - Ava Estelle, Oley Township

5th - Korra Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

6th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

7th - Layla Smythe, Earl Township

8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

9th - Makenzi Hess, Pike Township

10th - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

Junior Photography - Color - Critters

1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

3rd - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

4th - Evie Wentzel, Pike Township

5th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township

6th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

8th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

9th - Abigail Fretz, Earl Township

10th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Color - Portrait and Personality

1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Kate Ryan, Exeter Township

4th - Layla Smythe, Earl Township

5th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

6th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township

7th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

9th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

10th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township

Junior Photography - Color - Children

1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

3rd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township

4th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

5th - Jessica Young, Oley Township

6th - Abigail Fretz, Earl Township

7th - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township

8th - Archer Kauffman, Oley Township

9th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township

10th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township

Junior Photography - Color - Scenic

1st - T.J. Weber, Oley Township

2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Claire Samolewicz, Exeter Township

4th - Charlotte Fisher, Oley Township

5th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

6th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

7th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township

8th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township

9th - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township

10th - Claire Robertson, Pike Township

Junior Photography - Color - Still Life

1st - Korra Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

2nd - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

3rd - Megan Schaeffer, Oley Township

4th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township

5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

6th - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

9th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

10th - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Color - Altered Images

1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

2nd - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

4th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township

5th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township

6th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

7th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township

8th - Madisyn Yost, Ruscombmanor Township

9th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

10th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township

Junior Photography - Color - Oley Fair Photo

1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

2nd - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township

3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township

4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech

5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township

6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township

7th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township

8th - Stella Williamson, Oley Township

9th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township

10th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township

Junior Photography - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jr. Photo

1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township

