Rabbits - Chinchilla, Standard - Senior Buck
1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Chinchilla, Standard - Senior Doe
1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Dutch - Senior Buck
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township
Rabbits - Dutch - Senior Doe
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Dutch - Junior Buck
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Dutch - Junior Doe
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Senior Buck
1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - English Spot - Junior Buck
2nd - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - English Spot - Junior Doe
1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Harlequin - Junior Doe
1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township
Rabbits - Lionhead - Senior Buck
1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township
Rabbits - Lionhead - Senior Doe
1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township
Rabbits - Lionhead - Junior Doe
1st - McKenzie Hillegass, Oley Township
Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Senior Buck
1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township
Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Senior Doe
1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Junior Buck
1st - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township
Rabbits - Lop, Holland - Junior Doe
1st - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Renee Mast, Alsace Township
3rd - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township
Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Senior Buck
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Senior Doe
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Lop, Mini - Junior Doe
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Senior Buck
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Senior Doe
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Junior Buck
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Junior Doe
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - New Zealand - Senior Buck
2nd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - New Zealand - Junior Buck
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - New Zealand - Junior Doe
2nd - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Polish - Senior Doe
1st - Renee Mast, Alsace Township
Rabbits - Polish - Junior Buck
1st - Renee Mast, Alsace Township
Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Senior Buck
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Senior Doe
1st - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
4th - Michael Huber, 4-H
Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Junior Buck
1st - Michael Huber, 4-H
2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Rex, Mini - Junior Doe
1st - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township
2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
4th - Michael Huber, 4-H
5th - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Rhinelander - Junior Buck
1st - Keith Reitnauer, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Mixed Breeds (Youth Only) - Senior Doe
2nd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Mixed Breeds (Youth Only) - Junior Doe
1st - Emily Baloga, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Grand Champion - Grand Champion
1st - Jonathan Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Rabbits - Reserve Grand Champion - Reserve Grand Champion
4th - Brooke Vankeuren, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Gromark
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
2nd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township
3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
4th - Liam Hafer, Amity Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - DeKalb
1st - Liam Hafer, Amity Township
2nd - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township
3rd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township
4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Doeblers
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - Georgia Wegman, Exeter Township
4th - Brian Wegman, Exeter Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Hubner
1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Joe Ruth, Oley Township
3rd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
4th - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Pioneer
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Diane Levengood, Oley Township
3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township
4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Micellaneous
1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Grand Champion Corn
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Corn-Hybrid-Yellow-Field Corn - Reserve Grand Champion - Corn
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Field Corn - Red
1st - Michele A Magners, Earl Township
2nd - David Renninger, Earl Township
Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Indian Corn - Colored
1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Kent Fisher, Oley Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Michele A Magners, Earl Township
Hay & Grains - Corn - Open Pollinated - Miniature Indian Corn
1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
2nd - Rita Torrens, Oley Township
3rd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Popcorn - White
1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Yellow
1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Red
1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Popcorn - Blue Cuties
1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Corn Exhibit - Corn Exhibit
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - Georgia Wegman, Exeter Township
4th - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Best Single Ear - Hybrid
1st - Joanne Ruth, Oley Township
2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
3rd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Best Single Ear - Open Pollinated
1st - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Corn Field Stalks - 6 Stalks
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Corn Field Stalks - Tallest Single
1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Largest
1st - Ronnie Row IV, Alsace Township
2nd - Morris L Haas, Pike Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Nicest - Dry
1st - Roy Zuber, Rockland Township
2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Carolyne Angstadt, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Nicest - Fresh
1st - Morris L Haas, Pike Township
2nd - Roy Zuber, Rockland Township
3rd - David Renninger, Earl Township
Hay & Grains - Grain Sunflowers - Tallest Stalk
1st - Morris L Haas, Pike Township
2nd - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township
3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
Hay & Grains - Oats - Miscellaneous
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Wheat - Pioneer
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Wheat - Seedway
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Wheat - Miscellaneous
1st - Tom Stokes, Pike Township
Hay & Grains - Winter Barley - Nomini
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Rye
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Soybeans
1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
2nd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Dry Shelled Corn
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
2nd - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
3rd - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous Grains - Sunflower Seeds
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Broom Corn
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Oats
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Sorghum (Milo)
1st - Ryan M Delp, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Grains in Heads - Wheat
1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
2nd - Stephanie Kindig, Pike Township
3rd - Tom Stokes, Pike Township
Hay & Grains - Soybeans - Soybean Stalks
1st - Sean Yoder, Rockland Township
2nd - Ethan Yoder, Rockland Township
3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Miscellaneous - Miscellaneous
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Barley
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Oats
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Gr Champ Barley, Oats, Wheat - Grand Champion Wheat
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Alfalfa Grass Mixed-Later Cut
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Grass - First Cutting
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
2nd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township
3rd - Caleb Rohrbach, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Grass - Second Cutting
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
2nd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
3rd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Alfalfa - Later Cutting
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Grand Champion Hay
1st - Brian Peifer, Alsace Township
Hay & Grains - Hay - Reserve Grand Champion Hay
1st - Duane Petersheim, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Straw - Oats Straw
1st - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Hay & Grains - Straw - Rye Straw
1st - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township
Hay & Grains - Straw - Wheat Straw
1st - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township
2nd - Craig Rohrbach, Rockland Township
3rd - Caleb Rohrbach, Rockland Township
Hay & Grains - Silage - Peren Crops-Wilted or Low Mois
1st - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township
2nd - Zoey Hafer, Amity Township
Hay & Grains - Silage - Corn Silage
1st - Liam Hafer, Amity Township
Vegetables - Artichokes - Jerusalem
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Beans - Green Shelled - Lima (Large Seeds)
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
Vegetables - Beans - Green Shelled - Lima (Small Seeds)
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Horticultural - Bush Types
1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
Vegetables - Beans - Horticultural - Pole Types
1st - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
Vegetables - Beans - Lima - Large Seeded
1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Lima - Small Seeded
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Flat Wax Pods
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Round Green Pods
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Round Wax Pods
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Bush Type - Purple
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beans - Snap - Pole Types - Flat Green Pods
2nd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Beets - Globe Shaped Under 3"
1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Vegetables - Beets - Globe Shaped Over 3"
1st - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Beets - Largest Single-Globe by Weight
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Beets - Largest Single-Long by Weight
1st - David Marburger, Pike Township
Vegetables - Broccoli - Any Variety
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Brussel Sprouts - Any Variety
1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Cabbage - Domestic Round
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Cabbage - Flat Types
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Cabbage - Single Largest Head by Weight
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Vegetables - Carrots - Half Long - Pointed
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Carrots - Half Long - Stump Rooted
1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Celery - Any Variety
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Sweet Corn - White
1st - Harrison Fisher, Oley Township
2nd - Morris L Haas, Pike Township
Vegetables - Sweet Corn - Bicolor
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Harrison Fisher, Oley Township
Vegetables - Cucumbers - Pickling (3" to 5")
2nd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Cucumbers - Slicing (over 5")
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Denise Williams, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Eggplant - Round
1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Eggplant - Long
1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Endive - Broad Leafed
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Garlic - Garlic
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Lavendar
1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Mint (tea)
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Rosemary
1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township
3rd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Sage
1st - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Sweet Basil
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Thyme
1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township
2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Any Other
1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township
2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Herbs - Collection (6 or more)
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
Vegetables - Horseradish - Any Variety
1st - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
2nd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
3rd - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Kale - Any Variety
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Leek - Any Variety
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Lettuce - Butter Head Types
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Lettuce - Crisp Head Types
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Lettuce - Leaf Types
1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Muskmelons - Small Types
1st - Janet Levengood, Amity Township
2nd - David Levengood, Amity Township
Vegetables - Muskmelons - Single Largest (by weight)
3rd - David Levengood, Amity Township
Vegetables - Okra - Any Variety
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - John Wohlberg, Amity Township
3rd - Ted Stokes, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Flat - Yellow
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Globe - Red
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Globe - Yellow
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Onion Bulbs - Sweet Spanish Type
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Onions - Bulbing - Green Bunching
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Multiplier
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Red
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Onion - Sets - White
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Onion - Sets - Yellow
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Parsley - Curled Type
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Parsley - Plain Type
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
3rd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
Vegetables - Parsley - Root - Hamburg or Turnip Rooted
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peas - Pods
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Red
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - John Wohlberg, Amity Township
3rd - Mary Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Green
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Clark Shiffer, Exeter Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Long Type - Yellow/Orange
1st - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Round Type - Green
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Habanero
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Jalapeno
1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Hot - Any Other
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Bill Fisher, Oley Township
3rd - Clark Shiffer, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Green
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Red
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Ornamental - Yellow/Orange
3rd - Stephen LeVan, Oley Township
Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Green
1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Red
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Yellow/Orange/White
1st - Stephen LeVan, Oley Township
2nd - Olivia Shane, Earl Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Peppers-Sweet Bell or Bullnose - Purple/Chocolate
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Green
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Red
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Vegetables - Peppers - Sweet Long Type - Yellow/Banana
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Norland
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Chieftan
1st - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Viking
1st - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township
2nd - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township
3rd - Diane Levengood, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Pontiac
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Any Others
1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Grand Champion Red
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Katahdin
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Kristie Rohrbach, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Kennebec
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Russet-Rural
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Yukon Gold
1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Lehigh
1st - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township
2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Any Other
1st - Jeff Corbin, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - White - Grand Champion White
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - One Variety - 10 Heaviest
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Potato - Largest - Largest Tuber by Weight
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Scott Sanders, Oley Township
3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Orange
1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township
3rd - William H Mest, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Red/Pink
1st - David Marburger, Pike Township
2nd - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township
3rd - Danny E Levengood, Oley Township
Vegetables - Potatoes - Sweet - Largest Tuber by Weight
1st - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township
2nd - David Marburger, Pike Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Largest Connecticut Field
1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
2nd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
3rd - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Connecticut Field
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Small Sugar
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Winter Neck
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township
3rd - Anna Buchanan, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Cushaw
1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Ashlyn Breitenstein, Oley Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - White Pumpkin
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Orange Jack-B-Little
1st - Kristie Rohrbach, Oley Township
2nd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - White/Multicolor Jack-B-Little
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Cinderella
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Pumpkins - Any Other
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Radishes - Summer - Small Round
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Radishes - Winter - Black
1st - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Radishes - Winter - White
1st - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Rhubarb - Any Variety
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Bush Scallop - Patty Pan
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Cocozelle or Zucchini
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Straightneck
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Spaghetti
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Bruce L Cronrath, Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Squash - Summer Types - Any Others
1st - Eliza Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Acorn
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Acorn - White
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Boston Marrow or Delicious
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Buttercup
1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Butternut
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Hubbard
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Mammoth - Sweet Types
1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
2nd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Sandra Shane, Oley Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Mexican Hat (Turks Turban)
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Eleanor Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Squash - Winter Types - Any Others
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Swiss Chard - Any Variety
1st - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Italian
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Mature Green
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Loraine H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Red
1st - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township
2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Yellow
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township
3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Any Other
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township
3rd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Large - Largest by Weight
1st - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township
2nd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Cherry - Red
1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Amber Diodato, Oley Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Cherry - Yellow
1st - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
2nd - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township
3rd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Pear Shaped - Red
2nd - David Marburger, Pike Township
3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Pear Shaped - Yellow
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Grape/Plum-Red
1st - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Vegetables - Tomatoes - Small Fruited - Grape/Plum - Yellow
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Turnips - White Globe
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Vegetables - Turnips - Largest by Weight
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Carl Mathias, Pike Township
Vegetables - Vegetable Freaks - Any Variety
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Jeremiah Wright, Exeter Township
3rd - David Marburger, Pike Township
Vegetables - Watercress - Any Variety
1st - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Watermelons - Oblong
1st - Henry Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Watermelons - Round
1st - Kyle J Moyer, Earl Township
2nd - Cole Peifer, Alsace Township
3rd - John H Miller, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Watermelons - Largest by Weight
1st - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Smooth - one variety
1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township
3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Warted - one variety
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Winged - one variety
1st - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
3rd - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Mixed
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Gooseneck
1st - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Bottle or Birdhouse
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Gourds - Apple Gourd
1st - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Norm Stoos, Earl Township
Vegetables - Collection - Centerpiece
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Vegetables - Collection - Basket of Gourds
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Vegetables - Market Basket - Farmers Basket - One Bushel
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Vegetables - Market Basket - Shopper's Basket - 1/2 Bushel
1st - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Vegetables - Market Basket - Fancy Basket-One Peck or Less
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
3rd - Steven Harris, Ruscombanor Township
Vegetables - Miscellaneous Vegetables - Any Variety
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Joanna Wright, Exeter Township
Vegetables - Best of Show - Best of Show-Vegetables
1st - Jeffrey R Miller, Pike Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Cortland
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Delicious
1st - William H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Michele Beekman, Pike Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Golden Delicious
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Grimes Golden
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Jonathan
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - McIntosh
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Summer Rambo
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Gala
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Winesap
1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Double Red Delicious
1st - Matthew Beekman, Pike Township
2nd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township
3rd - Michael C Beekman, Pike Township
4th - Katherine M Beekman, Pike Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Rome Beauty
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Empire
1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Apples - Commercial Varieties - Red Gala
1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Granny Smith
1st - Michael C Beekman, Pike Township
2nd - Matthew Beekman, Pike Township
3rd - Katherine M Beekman, Pike Township
4th - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Northern Spy
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Jonagold
1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apples - Other Varieties - Any Other
1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apple - Largest Apple by Wt & Mkt
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Apple - Best of Show - Apple Plate
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Fruits - Bushel Box - Any Variety Apple
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Peaches - Hale Haven
1st - Stella Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Peaches - White
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Peaches - Any Other Variety
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Nectarines - Yellow
1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Pears - Bosc
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Pears - Asian Pear
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Charlie Pilar, Exeter Township
Fruits - Pears - Seckel
1st - Tony Hampton, Oley Township
Fruits - Pears - Sheldon
2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Pears - Any Other
2nd - Ron Pangrazi, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Plums - Elephant Heart
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Quinces - Champion
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
Fruits - Quinces - Orange
2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Persimmons & Paw Paws - Persimmons
1st - Susan Munch, Oley Township
2nd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Fruits - Persimmons & Paw Paws - Paw Paws
1st - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
2nd - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Berries - Elderberries
1st - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Red
2nd - Jim Marburger, Rockland Township
Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Black
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Berries - Raspberries - Gold
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Barberry
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Bittersweet
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Dogwood
1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Poke
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
4th - Clair M Williams, Oley Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Yew Berries
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Hawthorn
1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Jack in the Pulpit
1st - Nancy Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
4th - Conner Brown, Oley Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Pepperwood
1st - William J Lutz, Alsace Township
2nd - Lucy A Lutz, Alsace Township
3rd - Barbara Pattison, Pike Township
4th - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Japanese Dogwood
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Randay Turner, Rockland Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
4th - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Winter Berries
1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Holly
1st - Susan J Allmendinger, Earl Township
Fruits - Wild Berries - Any Others
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
3rd - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Fruits - Grapes - Concord
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Grapes - Seedless - Red
1st - Jim Richards, Ruscombmanor Township
Fruits - Black Walnuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Glenn Berger, Oley Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
Fruits - Black Walnuts - 1/2 lb. of Kernels
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Butternuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens
1st - Timothy Miksiewicz, Pike Township
Fruits - English Walnuts - 1/2 lb. Kernels
1st - Glenn Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
Fruits - Peanuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Fruits - Native Chestnuts - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens
1st - Dennis Bausher, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township
3rd - Conner Brown, Oley Township
4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Fruits - Shell Bark - 10 specimens (whole nut)
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Shell Bark - 1/2 lb. of kernels
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Shag Bark - 10 specimens (whole nut)
1st - David Renninger, Earl Township
2nd - Michele A Magners, Earl Township
3rd - Henry Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Shag Bark - 1/2 lb. of Kernels
1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Hickories - 10 specimens (whole nut)
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - David C Minninger, Jr., Alsace Township
4th - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Fruits - Any Other Variety - Whole Nut - 10 Specimens
1st - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
Fruits - Any Other Variety - 1/2 lb. of kernels
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Fruits - Best of Show - Nuts - Best of Show - Nuts
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Coverall
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Fancy
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Clothing - Aprons - Half
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Party Dress (1-6)
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Simple Cotton Dress(1-6)
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
2nd - Veronica M Littlefield, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Child Party Dress (7-12)
1st - Kellee Fries, Exeter Township
2nd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shirt - Boy
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shirt - Girl
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Shorts
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Pants
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Hat
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Playwear
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Nightwear - Boy
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Nightwear - Girl
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Halloween Costume
1st - Veronica M Littlefield, Rockland Township
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Child (Age 1-12) - Skirt
1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Bride's
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Bridesmaid's
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Dresses (Age 13 & Up) - Evening
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Pantsuit(Age 13 & Up) - Blend Fabric
1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Jackets (Age 13 & Up) - Lined - Woman
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Lingerie(Age 13 & Up) - Nightwear - Man
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Lingerie(Age 13 & Up) - Nightwear - Woman
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Cotton Blouse with Sleeves
2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Solid with Sleeves
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Print-Sleeveless
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Silk/Blend Solid-Sleeveless
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Blouses (Age 13 & Up) - Shirt for Man
3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Cotton or Blend Skirt
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
2nd - Nancy Littlefield, Oley Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Blend Fabric Skirt
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Cotton Pants
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Blend Fabric Pants
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Shorts
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts Pants(13 & Up) - Other
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
2nd - Aimee Schmale, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Clothing - Misc (Age 13 & Up) - Sportswear
1st - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Clothing - Misc (Age 13 & Up) - Halloween Costume
1st - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Best of Show Clothing - Best of Show - Clothing
1st - Michelle Obst, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Crocheted
1st - Dennis E Greulich, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Kathy Phillips, Alsace Township
3rd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Knitted
1st - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Bedspreads - Embroidered
1st - Pat Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Crocheted - Mixed Colors
1st - Lori Miller, Exeter Township
2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
3rd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Knitted - Solid Color
1st - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Carriage Robes - Knitted - Mixed Colors
1st - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township
2nd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(12"&Less) - Crocheted Solid
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(12"&Less) - Embroidered
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(Over 12") - Crocheted Solid
1st - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township
2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Centerpiec(Over 12") - Embroidered
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Crocheted - Solid
1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Hand Embroidered
1st - Pat Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Knitted
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Quilted
1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillows - Other
1st - Kathy Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted XStitch (Up to 9"x12")
1st - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township
2nd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted XStitch (Over 9"x12")
1st - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pictures - Counted Cross Stitch Sampler
1st - Judith Kober, Oley Township
2nd - Alisa Brumbach, Pike Township
3rd - Brenda Fronheiser, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillow Cases - Crocheted Edge
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Pillow Cases - Embroidered
1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Furniture Scarf - Embroidered
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Tablecloth/Lunch Set - Embroidered
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Crocheted Edge
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Embroidered
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Woven
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Towels - Cross Stitch
1st - Jill Frey, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cap
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Scarf-Solid Colors
1st - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Scarf - Mixed Colors
1st - Marisa Horne, Oley Township
2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
3rd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Hat - Solid Colors
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Hat - Mixed Colors
1st - Dianne Beck, Pike Township
2nd - Debbie Wright, Oley Township
3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Mittens or Gloves - Adult
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Adul
1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Chil
1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Dress
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Stole
1st - Catherine Reinert, Earl
2nd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Shawl
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township
3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Poncho or Cape
1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township
2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Suit
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Woman
1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township
2nd - Lori Miller, Exeter Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Child
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Woma
1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
2nd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Wom
1st - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Headband
1st - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
2nd - Dianne Beck, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cowl
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Linda McLean, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cap
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Scarf-Solid Colors
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township
3rd - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Scarf-Mixed Colors
1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township
2nd - Catherine Reinert, Earl
3rd - Jennifer Williamson, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Hat - Solid Color
1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
2nd - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township
3rd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Hat - Mixed Colors
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Irene Quinn, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Socks Slippers or Booties-Adul
1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Coat
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Dress
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township
3rd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Stole
1st - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township
2nd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Shawl
1st - Marie Tomkowicz, Oley Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Poncho or Cape
1st - Selena G Horning, Rockland Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Man
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Woman
1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township
2nd - Vela Coyle, Exeter Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cardigan Sweater - Child
1st - Jamie Diamond, Exeter Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Woma
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSleevelessSweater-Chil
1st - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Wom
1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - PulloverSweater w/Sleeves-Chil
1st - Amy Levengood, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Pullover Sweater w/Sleeves-Man
1st - Joan A D'Alonzo, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Vest
1st - Nancy Houck, Amity Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Headband
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Knitted Garment - Cowl
1st - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Catherine Reinert, Earl
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy
1st - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township
2nd - Lori Miller, Exeter Township
3rd - Gloria J Romig, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Kitchen
1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
3rd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Bathroom
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item - Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Doll Clothes
1st - Irene Quinn, Oley Township
2nd - Cheryl F Haas, Pike Township
3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Handbag - Fabric
1st - Charlene Miller, Rockland Township
2nd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Handbag - Crocheted or Knitted
1st - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Fabric
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Carolyn Freeland, Alsace Township
3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Yarn
1st - Lori Miller, Exeter Township
2nd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
3rd - Debbie Wright, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Novelty Item - Wall Hanging
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Kathy Snyder, Oley Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Embroidery
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Punch Embroidery
1st - Karen R Mutter, Earl Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Christmas Articles
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Charlene Miller, Rockland Township
3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Beads or Sequins on Fabric
1st - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Childrens Bib
1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Necklace
1st - Nancy Littlefield, Oley Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Bracelet
1st - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township
3rd - Tom Sweet, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Earrings
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Tom Sweet, Amity Township
3rd - Wendy Sweet, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry - Misc
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Dishcloth-Crochet or Knit
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Jill Frey, Exeter Township
Needlecraft - Best of Show - Needlework - Best of Show Needlework
1st - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Granny Sq - Solid
2nd - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Granny Sq - Mixed
1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
2nd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
4th - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Strips
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Crocheted - Miscellaneous
1st - Helen Refi, Earl Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Becky Andreas, Alsace Township
4th - Lisa M MIller, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Knitted
3rd - Janet Levengood, Amity Township
4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Ripple - Solid Color
1st - Jacquelyn Ott, Alsace Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Afghans - Ripple - Mixed Color
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township
3rd - Irene Quinn, Oley Township
4th - Kathy Phillips, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Applique - Novelty
1st - Kathy Barth, Ruscombmanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Pieced - Floral
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Pieced - Novelty
1st - Shari Nyles, Pike Township
2nd - Bertha Hoffman, Oley Township
3rd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Miscellaneous
1st - Donna L Haas, Amity Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Any Type-Made by Organization
1st - Woman's Club Oley Valley, Oley Township
2nd - Womens Guild Salem U.C.C., Oley Township
3rd - Hopewell Quilters, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Old (Over 25 Years)
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
2nd - Sharon Bechtel, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
4th - Joanne Cummings, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Baby
1st - Susan Munch, Oley Township
2nd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Knotted
1st - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Baby
1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Applique
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Machine Quilted - Pieced
1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township
2nd - Mary Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Computer Machine Quilted
1st - Joanne M Franklin, Amity Township
2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Quilts - Grand Champion Quilt
1st - Shari Nyles, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Handmade and Hand Quilted
1st - Kathy Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Roberta Shainline, Oley Township
3rd - Susan Munch, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Preprinted and Hand Quilted
1st - Kathy Barth, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Kathy Mast, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley Miller, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlewrk-Quilted Wall Hanging - Preprinted and Machine Quilted
1st - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided - Cotton
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided - Wool
2nd - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Braided-Other than Cotton/Wool
1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Cotton
1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Mixed Fibers
1st - Mabel L Yoder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Crocheted - Wool
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Hooked-Not Latched-Any Mat
1st - Karen R Mutter, Earl Township
2nd - Kathy Snyder, Oley Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Knitted
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Rugs - Woven
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Table Runner - Handmade & Hand Quilted
1st - Sandra Bieber, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Jeanette Sylawa, Oley Township
3rd - Bertha Hoffman, Oley Township
4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Needlecraft - Needlework - Table Runner - Handmade & Machine Quilted
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - White - Dry
1st - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - White - Sweet
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
4th - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - Red - Dry
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
4th - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - Red - Sweet
1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - Pink or Rose - Dry
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Grape - Pink or Rose - Sweet
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Stone Fruit - Dry
1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Derek Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
4th - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Stone Fruit - Sweet
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
5th - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Non-Stone Fruit - Dry
1st - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township
4th - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Non-Stone Fruit - Sweet
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Derek Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Larry Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Eric Schoellkopf, Sr., Ruscombmanor Township
Homemade Wines - Any Other - Dry
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Any Other - Sweet
1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township
3rd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
4th - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Homemade Wines - Best of Show - Best of Show-Dry Wines
1st - Tina Lill, Ruscombmanor Township
Homemade Wines - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sweet Wines
1st - Veronica Schoellkopf, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Face-3rd Grade & Less
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Lila Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-3rd Grade & Less
1st - Colton Hoffman, Amity Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Gracelynn Moyer, Pike Township
4th - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
5th - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces-Grades 4-7
1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
2nd - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township
3rd - Isabella Vaccaro, Oley Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-Grades 4-7
2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Quinn O'Brien, Alsace Township
3rd - Adelyn O'Brien, Alsace Township
4th - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
5th - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces-Grades 8-12
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated-Grades 8-12
1st - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
2nd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Painted Faces - Adult
1st - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township
2nd - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township
3rd - Kathy Coker, Oley Township
4th - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township
Contests - Decorate a Pumpkin Contest - Decorated - Adult
1st - Jeff Sweinhart, Pike Township
2nd - Tyler Hoover, Oley Township
3rd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township
Contests - Youth Decorated Cupcake - Youth Decorated Cupcake
1st - Jeremiah Harris, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
5th - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 8 -11
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township
4th - Melody Zepp, Rockland Township
Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 12-14
2nd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
Contests - Fair Safety Poster Contest - Age: 15-18
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 5 and Younger
1st - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
2nd - Grayson Wegman, Exeter Township
3rd - Jesse Miller, Rockland Township
4th - Codey Fayewicz, Exeter Township
5th - Grant Spayd, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 6-8
1st - Logan Schlegel, Rockland Township
2nd - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Blake Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Luke Wagner, Oley Township
5th - Cort Peifer, Alsace Township
Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 9-12
1st - Ian Snyder, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Quinn O'Brien, Alsace Township
3rd - Megan Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Sadie Smythe, Earl Township
5th - Erin Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 13-16
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Sidney Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Victoria Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
4th - Tommy Corbin, Rockland Township
Contests - Lego Contest - Age: 17 and Older
1st - Ian Zepp, Rockland Township
2nd - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township
Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 8 and Younger
1st - Evan Murray, Alsace Township
2nd - Remy King, Oley Township
3rd - Jaxson Mohrman, Exeter Township
4th - Juliet King, Oley Township
5th - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township
6th - Adam Murray, Alsace Township
7th - Taylor Christman, Oley Township
8th - Summer Nase, Oley Township
9th - Rebecka A Yohn, Oley Township
10th - Zoe Toth, Alsace Township
Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 9-12
1st - Elijah Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Dakotah Medlin, Oley Township
3rd - Julianna Gourley, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township
5th - Kole Brice, Oley Township
6th - Avina Roberts, Alsace Township
7th - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
8th - Madisyn Yost, Ruscombmanor Township
9th - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
10th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 13-16
1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township
3rd - Baylee Cleaver, Earl Township
4th - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township
Contests - Decorated Bowling Pin Contest - Age: 17 and older
1st - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township
2nd - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township
3rd - Deborah Schmale, Exeter Township
4th - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
5th - Brian Hafer, Alsace Township
6th - Doreen Rauenzahn, Alsace Township
7th - Elizabeth A Yohn, Oley Township
8th - James M Yohn, Oley Township
9th - Jessica Borthwick, Ruscombmanor Township
10th - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township
Contests - Homemade Choc Cake Contest - Homemade Choc Cake Contest
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township
4th - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
5th - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township
Contests - PA Preferred Jr Baking - Brownie or Bar Contest
1st - Becky Fox, Oley Township
2nd - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
Contests - Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest - Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest
1st - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
3rd - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
4th - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township
5th - Hannah Harris, Ruscombanor Township
Contests - Shoo-Fly Pie Contest - Shoo-Fly Pie Contest
1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township
4th - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township
5th - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Contests - Angel Food Cake Contest - Angel Food Cake Contest
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
2nd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
4th - Pam Miller, Oley Township
5th - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 5 Years and Younger
1st - Annalise Costantino, Oley Township
2nd - Ella Costantino, Oley Township
3rd - Alizah Zepp, Rockland Township
4th - Addy Rettew, Oley Township
5th - Zoey Littlefield, Rockland Township
Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 6-8
1st - Jonathan Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Adam Murray, Alsace Township
4th - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
5th - Taylor Christman, Oley Township
Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 9-12
1st - Jeremiah Zepp, Rockland Township
2nd - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township
3rd - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township
4th - Anita Glick, Oley Township
5th - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 13-16
1st - Ceili Guy, Oley Township
2nd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
3rd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Nathan Guy, Oley Township
Contests - Painted Rock Contest - Age 17 Years or Older
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township
3rd - Valerie Dority, Oley Township
4th - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township
5th - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 8 years and younger
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Abigail Smythe, Earl Township
3rd - Evan Murray, Alsace Township
4th - Zoe Toth, Alsace Township
5th - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 9-12
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Ryan Gourley, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 13-16
1st - Sidney Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Contests - Recycled Junk Art - Age 17 years and older
1st - Nicole Haughey, Oley Township
2nd - Terry Lash, Oley Township
3rd - Oley EMS, Oley Township
5th - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Adult - Largest Adult Division
1st - Craig Gardecki, Exeter Township
2nd - Jim Gerhardt, Rockland Township
3rd - Mark Heckman, Rockland Township
4th - Julie Heckman, Rockland Township
5th - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township
6th - Terry Lash, Oley Township
Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Youth - Largest Youth Divsion
1st - Brandon Heckman, Rockland Township
2nd - Kylie Kratzer, Oley Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Levi Mast, Oley Township
5th - Samuel Deysher, Oley Township
6th - Hailey Mast, Ruscombmanor Township
Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Nicest Adult Divsion
1st - Jamie Kratzer, Oley Township
Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Nicest Youth Divsion
1st - Addy Arrowsmith, Oley Valley School District
Contests - Pumpkin Weigh Off - Heaviest Pumpkin Record
1st - Craig Gardecki, Exeter Township
Apiary Products - Bees - Bees, Any Race
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - 3 Sections
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - 3 Round
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Light Comb - Cut Comb
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - 3 Sections
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - 3 Round
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Comb - Cut Comb
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Light Extracted Honey
1st - Wendy Fujita, Rockland Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Light Amber
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Amber Extracted Honey
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Amber Extracted Honey
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Dark Extracted Honey
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Honey - Finely Crystalized Honey
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Beeswax - Commercial, 1 piece, 1 pound
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Beeswax - Commercial, 1 piece, over 3 lb
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Beeswax - Molded or Designed
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Beeswax - Molded (Tapered) Candles
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
Apiary Products - Collective Exhibit - Collective Exhibit of Honey
1st - Evelyn S Taylor, Earl Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Candy
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Cookies
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
2nd - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township
3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Cake
1st - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
4th - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Honey Products - Honey Bread
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
2nd - Kelly Willcox, Alsace Township
3rd - Molly Manwiller, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Honey Products - Other Baked Products
1st - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Apiary Products - Maple Syrup & Maple Product - Maple Syrup
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
2nd - Curvin Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Apiary Products - Best of Show - Best of Show-Apiary
1st - Eugene H Taylor, Earl Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Senior Heifer Calf
1st - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Two Year Old
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Dam and her daughter
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Junior Champion Female
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Senior Champion Female
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Senior Champion Female
4th - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Grand Champion Female
1st - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Ayshires - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Colby Templin, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Summer Yearling Heifer
1st - James Moyer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Junior Champion Female
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - James Moyer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Senior Champion Female
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Grand Champion Female
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Heifer Calf
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Summer Yearling Heifer
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Yearling Heifer
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Intermediate Yearling Heifer
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Yearling Heifer
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Get-of-Sire
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Dry Cow
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Two Year Old
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Four Year Old Cow
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
5th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Best 3 Females, any age
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Product of Dam
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Junior Champion Female
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Senior Champion Female
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Senior Champion Female
4th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Grand Champion Female
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Guernseys - Reserve Grand Champion Female
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township
2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township
4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township
5th - Luke Moser, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Heifer Calf
1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H
2nd - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Yearling Heifer
1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
2nd - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Intermediate Yearling Heifer
1st - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township
2nd - James Moyer, 4-H
3rd - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H
4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township
5th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Yearling Heifer
1st - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Get-of-Sire
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Dry Cow
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Two Year Old
1st - Layne Schroeder, 4-H
2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Two Year Old
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H
2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Five Year Old and Over Cow
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H
3rd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4th - Layne Schroeder, 4-H
5th - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Best 3 Females, any age
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
2nd - Jenny Hafer, Amity Township
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Product of Dam
1st - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Junior Champion Female
1st - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Emily Brensinger, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Senior Champion Female
1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Senior Champion Female
4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Grand Champion Female
1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Black & White Holsteins - Reserve Grand Champion Female
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Madison Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Yearling Heifer
1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Best 3 Females, any age
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Junior Champion Female
1st - Madison Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Senior Champion Female
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Grand Champion Female
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Jerseys - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Madison Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Yearling Heifer
1st - Justin Keller, 4-H
2nd - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Intermediate Yearling Heifer
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Two Year Old
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Junior Champion Female
1st - Justin Keller, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Senior Champion Female
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Grand Champion Female
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Lineback - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Justin Keller, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Two Year Old
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Junior Champion Female
1st - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Senior Champion Female
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Grand Champion Female
1st - Andrew Youse, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Milking Shorthorns - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Heifer Calf
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
2nd - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Yearling Heifer
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Intermediate Yearling Heifer
1st - Justin Keller, 4-H
2nd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Get-of-Sire
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Dry Cow
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Jackson Moser, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Three Year Old Cow
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
2nd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Four Year Old Cow
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Cow, any age (udder only)
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
3rd - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Steven Miller, Oley Township
5th - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Dam and her daughter, any age
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
3rd - Steven Miller, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Best 3 Females, any age
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Product of Dam
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Junior Champion Female
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Junior Champion Female
4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Senior Champion Female
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Senior Champion Female
4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Grand Champion Female
1st - Kevin Schlegel, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Red & White - Reserve Grand Champion Female
4th - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Champions - Supreme Champion of All Breeds
1st - Reece Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H
3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township
4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
5th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
6th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
2nd - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - James Moyer, 4-H
4th - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
5th - Autumn Gamler, 4-H
6th - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H
7th - Colby Templin, 4-H
8th - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H
9th - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H
10th - Justin Keller, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Luke Moser, 4-H
2nd - Layne Schroeder, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman
4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Showmanship - Youth Supreme Champion
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
2nd - Reece Heckman, 4-H
3rd - Ryan Moyer, Earl Township
4th - Jeremiah Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
6th - Kennedi Cavalier, 4-H
7th - Hunter Hetrick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - James Moyer, 4-H
2nd - Autumn Gamler, 4-H
3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
4th - Katelyn Heckman, 4-H
5th - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
6th - Colby Templin, 4-H
7th - Peter Rohrbach, 4-H
8th - Kylie Schroeder, 4-H
9th - Justin Keller, 4-H
10th - Marissa Hillegas, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Layne Schroeder, 4-H
2nd - Luke Moser, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter
1st - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Dairy Cattle - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter
4th - James Moyer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Born Jan - April Prior Year
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Lyla Samsel, 4-H
3rd - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4th - Landon Kunkel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Born Sep - Dec Prior Year
1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Grand Champion
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Commercial - Reserve Champion
4th - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Born Jan - April Prior Year
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Born May - Aug Prior Year
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Grand Champion
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Reserve Champion
4th - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Market Steers - Heavy Light Weight
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Market Steers - Heavy Heavy Weight
1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Grand Champion Female
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Reserve Champion Female
4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Champion Light Weight
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Champion Heavy Weight
1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Grand Champion Market Steers
1st - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Champions - Reserve Champion Market Steers
4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Landon Kunkel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
3rd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Grand Champion Beef Fitter
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Fitting - Res Grand Champ Beef Fitter
4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Landon Kunkel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Grand Champion Beef Showman
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Res Grand Champ Beef Showman
4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
3rd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H
4th - John Prout, Oley Township
5th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Grand Champion Vealer Fitter
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Fitting - Reserve Grand Cham Veal Fitter
4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
2nd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
3rd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H
4th - John Prout, Oley Township
5th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Grand Champion Veal Showman
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers Showmanship - Res Grand Chmp Veal Showman
4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Light Weight
1st - Brook Manwiller, 4-H
2nd - Brook Manwiller, 4-H
3rd - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
4th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Medium Weight
1st - John Prout, Oley Township
2nd - John Prout, Oley Township
3rd - Ethan Sterner, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Heavy Weight
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
2nd - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
3rd - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Grand Champion Dairy/Beef Veal
1st - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Beef Cattle - Dairy/Beef Vealers - Res Grand Chmp Dairy/Beef Veal
4th - Morgan Hillegas, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Cheviot - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Cheviot - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ram - Under 1 Year
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
3rd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
3rd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
4th - Nicolas Fay, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Pair of Sheep
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Champion Ewe
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Corriedale - Reserve Champion Ewe
4th - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Hampshire - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Hampshire - Pair of Sheep
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ram - Under 1 Year
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Pair of Sheep
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Champion Ewe
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Southdown - Reserve Champion Ewe
2nd - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township
2nd - Grace Prout, Oley Township
3rd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
4th - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Pair of Sheep
1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township
2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Champion Ewe
1st - Grace Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Suffolk - Reserve Champion Ewe
4th - Grace Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ram - Under 1 Year
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Pair of Sheep
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Champion Ewe
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Tunis - Reserve Champion Ewe
4th - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ram - Under 1 Year
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ewe - 1 Year and Over
1st - Megan Vance, 4-H
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Megan Vance, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Ewe Lamb - Under 1 Year
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Pair of Sheep - Any Age
1st - Megan Vance, 4-H
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Champion Ewe
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
1st - Megan Vance, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Others (by breed) - Reserve Champion Ewe
4th - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4th - Megan Vance, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Champions - Grand Champion Ram All Breeds
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Champions - Grand Champion Ewe All Breeds
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Medium Weight
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Heavy Weight
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Grand Champion Pair
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Pair of Market Lambs - Reserve Grand Champion Pair
4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Medium Medium Weight
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Heavy Medium Weight
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Light Heavy Weight
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Medium Heavy Weight
1st - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Heavy Heavy Weight
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Champion Medium Weight
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Reserve Champion Medium Weight
4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Champion Heavy Weight
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Reserve Champion Heavy Weight
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Grand Champion Market Lamb
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Individual Market Lambs - Res Grand Champion Market Lamb
1st - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
2nd - Glory Gillen, 4-H
3rd - Nicolas Fay, 4-H
4th - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Intermediate Exhibitors
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi Fay, 4-H
3rd - Grace Prout, Oley Township
4th - Megan Vance, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
3rd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman
4th - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
3rd - Wyatt Kerper, 4-H
4th - Nicolas Fay, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Intermediate Exhibitors
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Megan Vance, 4-H
3rd - Grace Prout, Oley Township
4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter
4th - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
2nd - Haley Weidman, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Intermediate Exhibitors
1st - Rebecca Kugler, Oley Township
2nd - Grace Prout, Oley Township
3rd - Megan Vance, 4-H
4th - Naomi Fay, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Marshall Kerper, 4-H
2nd - Charlotte Prout, Oley Township
4-H & Vocational Sheep - Blocking and Grooming - Gr Champ Blocking & Grooming
1st - Glory Gillen, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - January Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - February Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Berkshire - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - April Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
2nd - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Chester White - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - February Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Duroc - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - January Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - February Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
2nd - Evan Kamp, 4-H
3rd - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Hampshire - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - February Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
2nd - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - March Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Poland China - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - January Sow Pig
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
2nd - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Spotted Swine - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - January Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - February Sow Pig
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
2nd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - March Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
3rd - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4th - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - April Sow Pig
1st - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Asher Ruth, 4-H
3rd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Grand Champion Sow Pig
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Reserve Grand Champion Sow
4th - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Others - Sow and Litter
1st - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Champion Sow - Grand Champion Sow All Breeds
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Champion Sow - Res Grand Champ Sow All Breeds
4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
2nd - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
3rd - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman
4th - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 15-19
1st - Evan Kamp, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 12, 13, 14
1st - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
2nd - Makenzie Hansley, 4-H
3rd - Tabitha E Samsel, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Exhibitors age 8, 9, 10, 11
1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
3rd - Taylor Hansley, 4-H
4th - Asher Ruth, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter
1st - Dakota Hansley, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Swine - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter
4th - Cathlene Moatz, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Light Weight
1st - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Middle Weight
1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Light Heavy Weight
1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Medium Heavy Weight
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
2nd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Heavy Weight
1st - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Pair of Market Goats
1st - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Breeding Mkt-Doe Kid Under1 Yr
1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H
2nd - Leah Walters, 4-H
3rd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
4th - Leah Walters, 4-H
5th - Matthew Walters, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Breed Mkt-Yearling Doe >1 Yr
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
2nd - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
3rd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
4th - Leah Walters, 4-H
5th - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
6th - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Grand Champion
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Reserve Grand Champion
4th - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - GC Breeding Market
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Market Goats - Res GC Breeding Market
4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H
2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Intermediate Exhibitors
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
2nd - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
2nd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Grand Champion Showman
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Showmanship - Reserve Grand Champion Showman
4th - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Senior Exhibitors
1st - Matthew Walters, 4-H
2nd - Austin Kopfer, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Intermediate Exhibitors
1st - Leah Walters, 4-H
2nd - Rebekah Sipler, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Junior Exhibitors
1st - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
2nd - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
3rd - Davanta Rarick, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Grand Champion Fitter
1st - Danica Rhoads, 4-H
4-H & Vocational Goats - Fitting - Reserve Grand Champion Fitter
4th - Kalina Rhoads, 4-H
4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Dresses - Better Cotton - Sleeves
1st - Emily Fies, 4-H
4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Dresses - Synthetic Fabric-with Sleeves
1st - Medlin Cavalier, 4-H
4H & Vocational Jr Needlecraft - Clothing - Miscellaneous - Jumper
1st - Kayla Yoder, 4-H
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - Applesauce
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Andrew Kline, Alsace Township
3rd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - Red Cherries with Pits
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Fruits - White Cherries with Pits
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Cut String Beans
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Bread & Butter Pickles
1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Dill Pickles
2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Pickled Beets
1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Cold Pack Tomatoes
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Brian C Moyer, Earl Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Hot Pack Tomatoes
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Tomato Juice
1st - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Spaghetti Sauce
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Sauerkraut
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Canned Vegetables - Miscellaneous
1st - Andrew Kline, Alsace Township
2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - White Bread
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Gianna Leatherman, Rockland Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Whole Wheat Bread
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - White Rolls
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Whole Wheat Rolls
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Blueberry Muffins
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous Muffins
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - A.P. Cake
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Christopher Good, Exeter Township
3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Banana Bread
1st - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Other Nut or Fruit Bread
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Zucchini Bread
1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Pumpkin Bread
1st - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Crumb Cake
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Breads, Rolls, Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous
1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Brownies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip Bar Cookies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Lemon Squares
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Bar Cookies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip Cookies-Dropped
1st - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township
2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Oatmeal Cookies - Dropped
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Dropped Cookies
1st - Ethan Tibbetts, Exeter Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Filled Cookies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Pressed Cookies
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Rolled Cookies
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Mackenzie Lutz, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Sliced or Ice Box Cookies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Snickerdoodles - Molded
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Peanut Butter - Molded
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - Chocolate - Molded
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Baked Cookies - All Other Molded Cookies
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Banana
2nd - Hailey Schwab, Alsace Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Decorated Cake
1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
2nd - Charlotte Fisher, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate Cup Cakes
1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Bella Weidenhammer, Alsace Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - White Cup Cakes
1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Yellow Cup Cakes
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Butter Cakes - Miscellaneous Cup Cakes
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sadie Ux
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Egg Cakes - Upside Down
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Fruit Filling Pies - Apple - One Crust
1st - Shane Martin, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Fudge
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Peanut Brittle
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Candy - Miscellaneous Candy
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Potato Chips
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Salted Nuts
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Dried Corn
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Apple Butter
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Dried Herbs
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Miscellaneous Products - Miscellaneous
1st - Paige Rohrbach, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Gemma Weidenhammer, Alsace Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Cherry
1st - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Peach
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Strawberry
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Blueberry
2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Raspberry
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jams - Miscellaneous
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Apple
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Elderberry
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Grape
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Peach
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Plum
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Black Raspberry
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Red Raspberry
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Strawberry
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Jellies - Miscellaneous
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Almost Home Made - Cookies
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sect 1,2,9,10,11
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Junior Foods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Sect 3-8 and 12
1st - Jessica Howard, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Hat
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Nightwear - Boy
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing - Children's Garments - Skirt
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Clothing-Skirts, Pants, Shorts - Cotton or Blend Skirt
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Cap or Hat
1st - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Crocheted Garment - Stole, Shawl, Poncho, or Cape
1st - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillow-Counted Cross Stitch
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillow - Fabric
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Pillowcase
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Totebag
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Jewelry
1st - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Yearly Project
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy - Fabric
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Toy - Yarn
1st - Julian Stokes, Oley Township
2nd - Olivia Stokes, Oley Township
3rd - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Useful Item
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Wall Hanging
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Maxwell Stokes, Oley Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Picture - Counted Cross Stitch
1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Childrens Bib
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework - Miscellaneous - Headband
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework-Afghan, Rug, Quilt - Rug
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Needlework-Afghan, Rug, Quilt - Quilt
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Bethany Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Gianna Leatherman, Rockland Township
Youth Under 19 Needlecraft - Best of Show - Best of Show-Youth Needle
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Baking Powder Biscuits
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Cornbread
1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Muffins
1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
2nd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township
3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Banana Bread
1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Pumpkin Bread
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Lisa C Gresh, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Zucchini Bread
1st - Scott A Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Quick Breads - Miscellaneous Nut/Fruit Bread
1st - Lisa C Gresh, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Raisin Bread
1st - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - White Bread
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Whole Wheat Bread
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township
Baked Goods - Yeast Breads - Miscellaneous
1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
2nd - Emily Costantino, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - Cinnamon Rolls
1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
3rd - Christina Shober, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - Raised Doughnuts
1st - Linda Schlegel, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - White Rolls
1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
2nd - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township
3rd - Cindy Pierce, Pike Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - Whole Wheat Rolls
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - Parkerhouse Rolls
1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
Baked Goods - Rolls - Basket of Fancy Yeast Rolls
1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
2nd - Angela M Ludwig Hallowell, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Banana
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate
1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
3rd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Coconut
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Spice
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Yellow
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Nut
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Any Other
1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - White Cup Cakes
1st - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Chocolate Cup Cakes
1st - Kelly Schlegel, Rockland Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
3rd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Blackbottom Cup Cakes
1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Any Other Cup Cakes
1st - Doreen Rauenzahn, Alsace Township
2nd - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township
3rd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Decorated Cake-NonProfessional
1st - Trista Garman, Oley Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Rona Pienta, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Butter Cakes - Cut-up Cakes
1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township
Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Angel Food
1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Sponge
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Upside Down Cake
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Colleen Breen, Amity Township
Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Pound Cake
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Terry Lash, Oley Township
3rd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Egg Cakes - Miscellaneous
1st - Lynn Phillips, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Apple
1st - Lisa Hampton, Oley Township
2nd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
3rd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Apricot
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Blueberry
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Cherry
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Peach
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Pecan
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township
3rd - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Fruit Pies - Raisin
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Apple
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Blueberry
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Peach
2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
3rd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Two Crust Fruit Pies - Miscellaneous
1st - Joseph Bauer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Coconut Custard
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Lemon Meringue
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Lemon Sponge
1st - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - One Crust Pie - Pumpkin
1st - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Brittle
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Butter Cream
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Caramels
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Chocolate Covered
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Chocoate Fudge
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Light Fudge
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Fondant
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Sea Foam
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Candy - Miscellaneous
1st - Jill Frey, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Bar Cookies
1st - Denise Williams, Alsace Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Dropped Cookies
1st - Stephanie Welch, Amity Township
2nd - Adrienne Sheeler, Amity Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Filled Cookies
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Molded Cookies
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Jill Frey, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Pressed Cookies
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Rolled Cookies
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Sliced or Ice Box Cookies
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Cookies - Miscellaneous
1st - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
2nd - Glenn Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Courtney Mindzak, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Homemade Soap
1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Potato Chips
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Miscellaneous Home Products - Salted Nuts
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Linda Shirey, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - A.P. Cake
1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Brad Dengler, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Wet Bottom Shoo-Fly
1st - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township
2nd - Deb Wanner, Alsace Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Vanilla Funny Cake
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Crumb Cake
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
4th - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Miscellaneous Cake
1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
2nd - Denise Williams, Alsace Township
3rd - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Sticky Buns
1st - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township
2nd - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
Baked Goods - Breakfast Cakes - Potato Cake
1st - Susan Gierschick, Pike Township
Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Cakes
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Cookies/Brownies
1st - Linda Mauger, Alsace Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Beverly LeVan, Oley Township
Baked Goods - Almost Home Made - Miscellaneous
1st - Kelly Mackay, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Krystal Pollock, Exeter Township
Baked Goods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Baked Goods
1st - Anna Lee Boyer, Ruscombmanor Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Apples
1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Applesauce
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Apricots
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Blackberries
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Blueberries or Huckleberries
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Dark with Pits
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Red, Sour, Pitted
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - Red with Pits
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Cherries - White with Pits
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
4th - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Currants
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Elderberries
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Grapes
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - Yellow Halves
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - Yellow Sliced
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Peaches - White Halves
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Pears
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Pie Filling
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Plums
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Raspberries, Red
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Rhubarb
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Strawberries
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Fruits - Miscellaneous - Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Green, Whole
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Green, Cut
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Lima
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Yellow, Whole
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beans - Yellow, Cut
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Scott A Moyer, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Whole
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Sliced
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Beets - Cut
1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Whole
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Sliced
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Carrots - Cut
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Cauliflower
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Corn
1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Mixed Vegetables
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Pumpkin
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Sauerkraut
1st - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Micheal Schittler, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Other
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Tomato
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Soup - Vegetable
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Succotash
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Hot Pack
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Cold Pack
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Tomatoes - Stewed
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Canned Vegetables - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Beans - Sour
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Beets - Sour
1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cauliflower
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Chow-Chow
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Bread and Butter
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Dill
1st - Dan Miksiewicz, Pike Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Mixed
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Amy Guldin, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Mustard
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Sour
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Cucumber - Sweet
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Onions
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Peppers - Hot
1st - Andrew Fetterman, Earl Township
2nd - Dave Phillips, Rockland Township
3rd - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
4th - Eric Garland, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Peppers - Sweet
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township
4th - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Corn
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Pepper
1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Tomato
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Pickle
1st - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Relishes - Zucchini
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
4th - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Catsup
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Chili
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Spaghetti
1st - David C Minninger, Sr., Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Sauces - Salsa
1st - Mary Grace Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Coutney Downes, Exeter Township
3rd - Jaimie Reinhard, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Zucchini
1st - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Pickles and Relishes - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Apples
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Cantaloupes
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Cherries
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Crabapples
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Peaches
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Pears
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Spiced Fruits - Watermelon
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Apples
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - Kidney
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - Lima
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Beans - String
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Corn
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Parsley
1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Peaches
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Pears
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Tea
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Soybeans
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Dried Fruits and Vegetables - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Juices - Apple
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Juices - Grape
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Juices - Tomato
1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
4th - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
Canned Goods - Juices - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Vinegars - Basil
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Vinegars - Blackberry
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Vinegars - Cider
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Vinegars - Raspberry
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Vinegars - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Fruits
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Vegetables
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Best Display - Canned Pickles and Relishes
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Home Cured Products - Smoked Sausage
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Home Cured Products - Summer Sausage or Bologna
1st - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Best of Show Canned Goods - Best of Show Canned Goods
1st - Andrew Fetterman, Earl Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Apple
1st - Sherri Lin Seidel, Rockland Township
2nd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Apricot
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Cherry
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Grape
1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Peach
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Pear
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Plum
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Butters - Tomato
1st - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Apricot
1st - Amy Guldin, Pike Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
4th - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Blackberry
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
4th - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Blueberry/Huckleberry
1st - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township
2nd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Alyssa Sitarik, Rockland Township
4th - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Cherry
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Currants
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Grape
1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
4th - Wendy S Marburger, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Peach
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
4th - Cynthia Shirey, Exeter Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Pear
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Pepper
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Coutney Downes, Exeter Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Plum
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Raspberry - Black
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Raspberry - Red
1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
4th - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Rhubarb
1st - Sarah Marburger, Rockland Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
3rd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Strawberry
1st - Kathy Schaeffer, Alsace Township
2nd - Susan L Fick, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Tomato
1st - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jams - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Emily Lash, Oley Township
2nd - Sandy Orwig, Alsace Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Apple
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Blackberry
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Blueberry
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Cherry
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Currants
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Elderberry
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Gooseberry
1st - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Mint
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Peach
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Plum
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Raspberry - Black
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Raspberry - Red
1st - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
4th - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Strawberry
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Donna Eddinger, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Jellies - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
2nd - Audrey Smeltzer-Schwab, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Marmalades - Peach
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Deborah Sweinhart, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Apricot
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Blueberry
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Cherry
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Peach
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Pear
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Pineapple
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Strawberry
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Preserves and Conserves - Miscellaneous Other
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Karen Turner, Rockland Township
3rd - Denise Moyer, Pike Township
Canned Goods - Best Display - Jams
1st - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
2nd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
3rd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Best Display - Jelly
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Sue Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
Canned Goods - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jams, Jellies,etc
1st - Emily Lash, Oley Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Blue
1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Pink
1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single White
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Violet
1st - Linda L Reinert, Alsace Township
2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - Anne Corbin, Rockland Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Bicolor
1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Single Any Other Color
1st - Alice Sayer, Alsace Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Blue
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Violet
3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - African Violets - Double Bicolor
1st - Sheryl Opperman, Rockland Township
Adult Floral - Wax Begonias - Single Any Color
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Wax Begonias - Double Any Color
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Begonias- Tuberous - Single or Semi-double
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Geranium - Pelargonium
1st - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Impatients - Any Variety
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Orchids - Any Variety
1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township
2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
3rd - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Meritorious Flower - Flowering House Plant
1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Meritorious Flower - Foliage House Plant
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Begonias - Large Leaf
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township
3rd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Begonias - Small Leaf
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - David Renninger, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Begonias - Any Other Variety
1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
3rd - Denise Millard, Amity Township
Adult Floral - Cacti - Large Pot
1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Cacti - Small Pot
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Cacti - Collection
1st - Denise Millard, Amity Township
Adult Floral - Coleus - Any Leaf Color
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Ferns - Asparagus
1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Ferns - Boston
1st - Bert Dutt, Amity Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Ferns - Any Other Variety
1st - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
2nd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Floral - Geranium - Any Variety
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Jade Plant - Any Variety
2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Philodendron - Any Variety
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Succulents - Large Pot
1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Succulents - Small Pot
1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
2nd - Marlee Manwiller, Oley Township
3rd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Winter Gardens - Terrarium
1st - Denise Millard, Amity Township
2nd - Lorin Tuttle, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Wandering Jew - Any Variety
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Ageratum - Any Variety
1st - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
2nd - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Asters - Any Variety
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
4th - Linda Shirey, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Calendula - Any Variety
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Celosia - Crested
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
4th - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Celosia - Plume
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Cosmos - Single
1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
4th - Nancy Bleiler, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Floral - Cosmos - Double
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Dahlia - Under 3"
1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Dahlia - 3" and Over, but Under 5"
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Dahlia - 5" and Over
1st - Connor Pattison, Pike Township
2nd - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township
3rd - Joe Pattison, Pike Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Gaillardia - Any Variety
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Gladiolas - Any Variety
1st - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
2nd - Tyler Hoover, Oley Township
3rd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Globe Amaranth - Any Variety
1st - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Lemon
1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township
4th - Damian Oswald, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Orange
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township
3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township
4th - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - American Almost White
1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Single
1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Marcia E Kurtz, Earl Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Orange
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township
4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Yellow
1st - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
3rd - Althea Albright, Exeter Township
4th - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Marigolds - French Double Bicolor
1st - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township
2nd - Dina Heffner, Rockland Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Nasturtiums - Any Variety
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Petunias - Single
1st - Audrey L Moyer, Earl Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Denise Wagner, Oley Township
4th - Heidi S Berger, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Petunias - Double
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Clair M Williams, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Salvia - Blue
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Salvia - Red
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Salvia - Any Other Color
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township
Adult Floral - Snapdragons - Any Variety
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Strawflowers - Any Variety
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Elanore A Herbst, Oley Township
3rd - Bruce Mariano, Exeter Township
4th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Floral - Zinnias - Large
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
3rd - Emma Fries, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Zinnias - Small
1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
2nd - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
3rd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
4th - Barbara Yerger, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Zinnias - Novelty
1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Annual - Any Variety
1st - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - James L Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
4th - Hope Hoffman, Amity Township
Adult Floral - Chrysanthemums - Large
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Chrysanthemums - Small
2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
3rd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Gaillardia - Any Variety
2nd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
3rd - Denise Wagner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Sedum - Any Variety
1st - Michele A Magners, Earl Township
2nd - Daniel H Schlegel, Oley Township
3rd - Guy Keenan, Oley Township
4th - Denise Wagner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Ornamental Berried - Any Variety
1st - Bruce L Cronrath, Alsace Township
2nd - Nancy L Cronrath, Alsace Township
3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
4th - Denise Wagner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Roses - Hybrid Tea
1st - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
2nd - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
4th - Tracey Robb, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Roses - Floribunda
1st - Nicole Kline, Rockland Township
3rd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Roses - Miniature
1st - Naomi H Mest, Oley Township
2nd - Tracey Robb, Oley Township
3rd - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Roses - Any Other
4th - Tiffany Hoffman, Amity Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Perennial - Any Other Perennial
1st - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
2nd - Sylvia Smith, Exeter Township
3rd - Maietta Ludwig, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Cindy Fliegel, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Celosia - Dried - Plume
1st - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Linda Shirey, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Celosia - Dried - Crested
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
4th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Money Plant - Dried - Any Variety
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Brent Lill, Alsace Township
4th - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Statice - Dried - Annual
1st - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Marie E Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
4th - Linda Shirey, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Statice - Dried - Perennial - German
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Strawflowers - Dried - Any Variety
1st - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
2nd - Shirley M Moyer, Oley Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
4th - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Yarrow - Dried - Any Variety
1st - BobbiJo Hafer, Alsace Township
2nd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
3rd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Dried Specimen - Any Variety
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Janice M Schlegel, Oley Township
4th - Janet E Levan, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Vase or Container
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
3rd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Wreath or Non-Framed Hanging
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
3rd - Joy Richard, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Framed Dried Arrangement
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Miniature
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Randy Ely, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Floral - Dried Material Arrangement - Pressed Note Cards
1st - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
Adult Floral - All White Arrangement - All White Arrangement
1st - Nancy L Fisher, Oley Township
2nd - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Basket Arrangement - Basket Arrangement
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Candle Arrangement - Candle Arrangment
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Foliage Arrangment - Foliage Arrangement
1st - Betty Ann Dawson, Earl Township
2nd - Susan Munch, Oley Township
3rd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrange - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrange
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Hall Arrangement - Hall Arrangement
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Kitchen Arrangement - Kitchen Arrangement
1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
2nd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
3rd - Cindy Kunkel, Alsace Township
Adult Floral - Masculine Arrangement - Masculine Arrangement
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Miniature Arrangement - Miniature Arrangment
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Marge Robinson, Oley Township
3rd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
Adult Floral - One Flower Arrangement - One Flower Arrangement
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Pedestal Container Arrangment - Pedestal Container Arrangement
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Table Centerpiece Arrangement - Table Centerpiece Arrangment
1st - Kyra Schaeffer, Pike Township
2nd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
5th - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Theme Centered Arrangement - Theme Centered Arrangement
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
Adult Floral - Wild Flower Arrangement - Wild Flower Arrangement
1st - Nancy L Fisher, Oley Township
2nd - Mary L Williams, Oley Township
3rd - Elizabeth Pilar, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Any Other Arrangement - Any Other Arrangement
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Shari Nyles, Pike Township
3rd - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
Adult Floral - Best of Show - Flowering and Foliage Plant
1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Best of Show - Annual and Perennial Flowers
1st - Karen A Gmitter, Exeter Township
Adult Floral - Best of Show - Artistic Arrangment
1st - Michelle Glick, Oley Township
Junior Floral - House Plants - Flowering House Plants
1st - Kai Samuelsen, Alsace Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - House Plants - Foliage House Plants
1st - Kai Samuelsen, Alsace Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Asters - Any Variety
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Calendula - Any Variety
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Celosia - Crested
1st - Olivia Shane, Earl Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Celosia - Plume
1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Dahlia - Under 3"
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Floral - Dahlia - 5" and Over
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Gladiolas - Any Variety
1st - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Globe Amaranth - Any Variety
1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - American Lemon
1st - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - American Orange
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Single
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
4th - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Orange
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township
3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township
4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Yellow
1st - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Marigolds - French Double Bicolor
1st - Jayden Snoke, Rockland Township
2nd - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township
4th - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Petunias - Single
1st - Brian C Moyer, Earl Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
4th - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Petunias - Double
2nd - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Salvia - Any Variety
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Snapdragons - Any Variety
1st - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Sunflower - Any Variety
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township
4th - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township
Junior Floral - Zinnias - Large (Over 3")
1st - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Abbee Fries, Exeter Township
3rd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township
4th - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township
Junior Floral - Zinnias - Small (Under 3")
1st - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township
4th - Olivia Shane, Earl Township
Junior Floral - Zinnias - Novelty
3rd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township
4th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Floral - Any Variety Annual Not Listed - Any Variety Annual
1st - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Kayley Heffner, Rockland Township
4th - Leah M Haas, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Chrysanthemums - Large (1" and Over)
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Chrysanthemums - Small (Under 1")
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Hybrid Tea Rose - Any Variety
1st - Madison Robb, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Sedum - Any Variety
1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Chase Kegerise, Oley Township
4th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
5th - Conner Brown, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Any Perennial Not Listed - Any Variety
1st - Madison Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
4th - Karis Wamsher, Oley Township
5th - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Floral - Animal Container Arrangement - Animal Container Arrangement
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Anita Glick, Oley Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Basket Arrangement - Basket Arrangement
1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
5th - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
Junior Floral - Candle Arrangement - Candle Arrangement
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Cartoon Favorite Arrangement - Cartoon Favorite Arrangement
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
Junior Floral - Dish Garden Arrangement - Dish Garden Arrangement
1st - Conner Brown, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrang - Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrang
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
3rd - Katie Glick, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Hobby or Sport Arrangement - Hobby or Sport Arrangement
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Katie Glick, Oley Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Holiday Arrangement - Holiday Arrangement
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Miniature Arrangement - Miniature Arrangement
1st - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Teacher's Desk Arrangement - Teacher's Desk Arrangement
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
5th - Conner Brown, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Terrarium or Closed Container - Terrariums or Closed Container
1st - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township
2nd - Conner Brown, Oley Township
3rd - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
Junior Floral - Wild Flower Arrangement - Wild Flower Arrangement
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
3rd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township
Junior Floral - Any Other Arrangement - Any Other Arrangement
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Floral - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jr. Floral
1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township
Horticultural Education Floral - Bridal Bouquet - Bridal Bouquet
3rd - Marabelle Burkert, Vo-Tech
Horticultural Education Floral - Get Well/Sympathy - Get Well/Sympathy
1st - James Todd, Vo-Tech
Horticultural Education Floral - Holiday Arrangement - Holiday - Fair Specified
2nd - Courtney Stambaugh, Vo-Tech
Horticultural Education Floral - Table Centerpiece - Table Centerpiece
1st - Andy Prescott, Vo-Tech
2nd - Maggie Seng, Vo-Tech
3rd - Kylie Haywood, Vo-Tech
4th - Kaitlyn Karkoska, Vo-Tech
Horticultural Education Floral - Arrangement in Basket w/Handle - Arrangement in Basket w/Handle
1st - Abby Floyd, Vo-Tech
Horticultural Education Floral - Best of Show - Best of Show
1st - James Todd, Vo-Tech
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Pencil
1st - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
2nd - Lydia J Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Colored Pencil
1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
3rd - Leanne K Olinger Moyer, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Charcoal
1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Jennifer McIlvee, Earl Township
3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Pastels
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Steven Boyer, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Ink
1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Watercolors
1st - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township
2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Oils
1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Acrylics
1st - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township
2nd - Marilee Hart, Exeter Township
3rd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Miscellaneous
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Joyce Osborne, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Arts - Mixed Media
1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
2nd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township
3rd - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Painted Articles
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Carving
1st - Michele Renninger, Oley Township
2nd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Baskets
1st - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
2nd - Kelly Schlegel, Rockland Township
3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Wood
1st - Brian Obst, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - William H Mest, Oley Township
3rd - Alex Valeriano, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Weaving
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Patricia Strunk, Alsace Township
3rd - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Decoupage
1st - Michele Renninger, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Handmade by Exhibitor
1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
2nd - Cassandra Sedlack, Oley Township
3rd - Becky Mader, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Poured/Glazed by Exhib
1st - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Ceramic Glazed/Stainedby Exhib
1st - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
2nd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
3rd - Colleen Schultz, Amity Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Holiday Decorations
1st - Stefani Shuman, Pike Township
2nd - Michele Renninger, Oley Township
3rd - Barry Manwiller, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Calligraphy
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Anna Moyer, Pike Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Other
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Sydney Robb, Oley Township
3rd - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Vacation
1st - Sydney Robb, Oley Township
2nd - Gladys B Turner, Oley Township
3rd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Scrapbook Page - Wedding/Aniv
1st - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
2nd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Flat Miscellaneous
1st - Kayla Shane, Earl Township
2nd - Amanda Stump, Oley Township
3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Dimensional Miscellaneous
1st - Joy Richard, Oley Township
2nd - Robert Godillot, Alsace Township
3rd - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Glass
1st - Carol Spigelmyer, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Korrinn Strunk, Alsace Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Crafts - Jewelry
1st - Robert Godillot, Alsace Township
2nd - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Cheryl Bortz, Oley Township
Adult Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show-Adult Art
1st - Kathryn A Wolf, Ruscombanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Preschool - Pictures
1st - Zoey Littlefield, Rockland Township
2nd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township
3rd - Ella Costantino, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Preschool - Crafts
1st - Adaline Bauer, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Chase Hafer, Alsace Township
3rd - Elizabeth Brown, Alsace Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Pencil
1st - Conner Brown, Oley Township
2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Colored Pencil
1st - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
2nd - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Crayon
1st - Angelo Garipoli, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
3rd - Emma Stancea, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Watercolor
1st - Samuel Pinsk, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Anja Obenski, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Anya Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Tempera
1st - Connor Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Ella Hinkle, Amity Township
3rd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Cut Paper
1st - Skylar Church, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Ava Ruhe, Oley Township
3rd - Conner Brown, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Cut Paper with Other Media
1st - Michael Byers, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Thaddeus Schultz, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Alex Detweiler, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Charcoal
1st - Jonathan Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Magic Marker
1st - Peyton Tibbetts, Exeter Township
2nd - Nolan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)
1st - Ella Hinkle, Amity Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Miscellaneous Pictures
1st - Mason Rothenberger, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Emileigh Williams, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Cole Hoover, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Kindergarten & Grade 1 - Crafts
1st - Anya Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Conner Brown, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Pencil
1st - Anita Glick, Oley Township
2nd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Colored Pencil
1st - Sophia Shober, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Cassidy Church, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Erin Kelly, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Crayon
1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Sophia Shober, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Watercolor
1st - Addison Hoffman, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township
3rd - Jackson Buckner, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Tempera
1st - Riley Reinboth, Earl Township
2nd - Amanda Cleaver, Earl Township
3rd - Lila Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Cut Paper
1st - Taylor Christman, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Cut Paper with Other Media
1st - Natalie Hess, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township
3rd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Chalk or Pastel
1st - Kayla Conlon, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Hailey Burnatowski, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Olivia Miles, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Magic Marker
1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Taylor Christman, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)
1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Katie Glick, Oley Township
3rd - Emma Kline, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Prints
1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Miscellaneous Pictures
1st - Ava Estelle, Oley Township
2nd - Lydia Fries, Exeter Township
3rd - Reagan Andrews, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Crafts
1st - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Gwendolyn Hayes, Rockland Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 2 & 3 - Ceramics
1st - Amanda Cleaver, Earl Township
2nd - Veronica Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Taylor Christman, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Pencil
1st - Kailey Reinboth, Earl Township
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Colored Pencil
1st - Jacob Sauppee, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Taylor Bettenhausen, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Crayon
1st - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Watercolor
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
3rd - Miley Baus, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Tempera
1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Emily Prock, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Cut Paper
1st - Hunter Hafer, Alsace Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Cut Paper with Other Media
1st - Miley Baus, Oley Township
2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Charcoal
1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Chalk or Pastel
1st - Alivia Olinger, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Magic Marker
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Emily Prock, Exeter Township
3rd - Madison Parisan, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Oil Pastels (Oil Crayons)
1st - Miley Baus, Oley Township
2nd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Prints
1st - Ava Reinert, Earl
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Oils or Acrylics
1st - Jaelyn Nase, Earl Township
2nd - Ava Reinert, Earl
3rd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Miscellaneous Pictures
1st - Jenna Hoffman, Oley Township
2nd - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Rosalee Glick, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Crafts
1st - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
2nd - Ava Reinert, Earl
3rd - Kylie Dierolf, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 4 & 5 - Ceramics
1st - Ava Reinert, Earl
2nd - Joshua Griffith, Exeter Township
3rd - Maxwell Gumeniski, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Pencil
1st - Alizarin Capeland, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Cheyenne Endy, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Kenneth Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Colored Pencil
1st - Alison Keim, Exeter Township
2nd - Brooke Schaeffer, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Maggie Prock, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Crayon
1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
2nd - Dylan Kauffman, Alsace Township
3rd - Ariana Boyer, Alsace Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Watercolor
1st - Katelyn 1 Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Cameron Davis, Exeter Township
3rd - Alison Keim, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Chalk or Pastel
1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Oil Pastels
1st - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Magic Marker
1st - MacKenzie Walters, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Oils or Acrylics
1st - Elijah Wagner, Oley Township
2nd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
3rd - Alizarin Capeland, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Miscellaneous Pictures
1st - Cameron Davis, Exeter Township
2nd - Hailey Schwab, Alsace Township
3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Handmade Ceramics
1st - Charlie Donoff, Oley Township
2nd - Rebecca Berger, Oley Township
3rd - Wesley Hoffman, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 6, 7, & 8 - Crafts
1st - Becca Zilinski, Exeter Township
2nd - Westley Naugle, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Jeremiah Harris, Ruscombanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Pencil
1st - Nicole Stump, Oley Township
2nd - Erin Readinger, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Ceili Guy, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Colored Pencil
1st - Madisyn Evans, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Karel Henrich, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Emily Jones, Earl Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Watercolor
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Sophia Blank, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Benno Weidner, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Tempera
1st - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Cut Paper or Sculpted Paper
1st - Myrra Small, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Devon Swartzentruber, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Emily Jones, Earl Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Charcoal
1st - Madisyn Evans, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Chalk or Pastel
1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Lia Vocu, Alsace Township
3rd - Nicole Stump, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Ink
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Trent Heflin, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Cora Zilinski, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Lettering
1st - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Emily Jones, Earl Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Oils or Acrylics
1st - Thea Smith, Rockland Township
2nd - Ryan Sweigart, Oley Township
3rd - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Fibers
1st - Isabel Fries, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Handmade Ceramics
1st - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Cora Zilinski, Exeter Township
3rd - Rachel E Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Wheelthrown Ceramics
1st - Devin Stark, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Camille Griffith, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Clay Sculpture
1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Rachel E Noll, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Candace Gallardo, Oley Valley School District
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Other
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Sarah Berger, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Sports
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Scrapbook Page - Vacation
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Pictures
1st - Miriam Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Priscilla Harris, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Nicole Stump, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Crafts - Art
1st - Candace Gallardo, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Sierra Gauby, Oley Valley School District
3rd - Nicholas Griffith, Exeter Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Miscellaneous Crafts - Shop
1st - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township
2nd - Tommy Corbin, Rockland Township
3rd - Ian Zepp, Rockland Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Life Skill Projects
1st - Michael Flowers, Oley Valley School District
2nd - Matthew Paulk, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Andrew Schlegel, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show - Pre thru 5
1st - Ava Estelle, Oley Township
Junior Arts & Crafts - Best of Show - Best of Show - 6 thru 12
1st - Devin Stark, Oley Valley School District
Adult Photography - Black and White - Action/Sports
1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township
2nd - Lisa Kegerise, Oley Township
3rd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township
4th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
5th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township
6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
7th - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township
8th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
9th - Megan Repko, Oley Township
10th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Domestic Animals
1st - Sherri Snyder, Oley Township
2nd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township
3rd - Ryan M Delp, Oley Township
4th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township
5th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
6th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
7th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
8th - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
9th - Lori Shueman, Ruscombmanor Township
10th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Wild Animals
1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
2nd - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township
3rd - Lorraine Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
5th - Sabrina Readinger, Exeter Township
6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
7th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township
8th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
9th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
10th - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Critters
1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township
2nd - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township
3rd - James Smith, Exeter Township
4th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
5th - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township
6th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township
7th - Jenna Ott, Alsace Township
8th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
9th - Charles Guy, Oley Township
10th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Portrait and Personality
1st - Tara Mawby, Oley Township
2nd - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
3rd - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township
4th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
5th - Angela Ferreri, Rockland Township
6th - Kelly Kauffman, Oley Township
7th - Sarah Hess, Pike Township
8th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
9th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
10th - Pamela Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Children
1st - Diane Andre, Earl Township
2nd - Janea Zeltner, Oley Township
3rd - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
4th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township
5th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township
6th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township
7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
8th - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township
9th - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
10th - Cynthia Guy, Oley Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Scenic
1st - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township
2nd - LouAnn Snoke, Alsace Township
3rd - James Smith, Exeter Township
4th - Debbie Stump, Oley Township
5th - Shayna Wagner, Oley Township
6th - Jordan Delp, Oley Township
7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
8th - Candy Brenner, Amity Township
9th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township
10th - Bob Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Still Life
1st - Adrienne Sheeler, Amity Township
2nd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
3rd - Kelli O'Brien, Exeter Township
4th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
5th - James Smith, Exeter Township
6th - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township
7th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
8th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
9th - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
10th - Charles Guy, Oley Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Altered Images
1st - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township
3rd - Karen Marquette, Amity Township
4th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
5th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
6th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
7th - James Smith, Exeter Township
8th - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township
9th - Lorah Hopkins, Oley Township
10th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township
Adult Photography - Black and White - Oley Fair Photo
1st - Debra Wolf, Alsace Township
2nd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township
3rd - Michael O'Brien, Exeter Township
4th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
5th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
6th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
7th - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
8th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
9th - Megan Repko, Oley Township
10th - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Adult Photography - Color - Action/Sports
1st - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township
2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township
3rd - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
4th - Paul Smyk, Amity Township
5th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
6th - Matt Adukaitis, Oley Township
7th - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
8th - Steve Kline, Rockland Township
9th - Shayna Wagner, Oley Township
10th - Todd Estelle, Oley Township
Adult Photography - Color - Domestic Animals
1st - Donna McCandless
2nd - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
4th - Nicole Smith, Exeter Township
5th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
6th - Natalie Vaccaro, Oley Township
7th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
8th - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
9th - Susette Stoos, Earl Township
10th - Abigail Rogers, Pike Township
Adult Photography - Color - Wild Animals
1st - Lorraine Nicol, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Sharon Browne, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Monica Turchi, Oley Township
4th - Diane Andre, Earl Township
5th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
6th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
7th - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township
8th - Cathy Moyer, Earl Township
9th - Karen Marquette, Amity Township
10th - James Smith, Exeter Township
Adult Photography - Color - Critters
1st - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
2nd - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Meghan M Tyman, Pike Township
4th - Cathy Moyer, Earl Township
5th - Thalia Williamson, Oley Township
6th - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
7th - Chelsea Brenner, Amity Township
8th - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township
9th - Greg Koch, Rockland Township
10th - Lisa Koch, Rockland Township
Adult Photography - Color - Portrait and Personality
1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
2nd - Diane Andre, Earl Township
3rd - Stephanie Gilbert, Pike Township
4th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
5th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township
6th - Samantha Frederick, Oley Township
7th - Michael O'Brien, Exeter Township
8th - Mary Lou Kline, Alsace Township
9th - Shalin Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
10th - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township
Adult Photography - Color - Children
1st - Ryan Fayewicz, Exeter Township
2nd - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
3rd - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
4th - Nancy Stump, Oley Valley School District
5th - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
6th - Kellee Fries, Exeter Township
7th - Stephanie Gilbert, Pike Township
8th - Natalie Vaccaro, Oley Township
9th - Nicole Kline, Rockland Township
10th - Andrew Kauffman, Oley Township
Adult Photography - Color - Scenic
1st - Jeffrey Schaeffer, Alsace Township
2nd - James Brady, Exeter Township
3rd - Angela DeLong, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Dianne Beck, Pike Township
5th - Kelly Kauffman, Oley Township
6th - Kylene R Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Laura Kane, Amity Township
8th - Stephanie Kibblehouse, Oley Township
9th - Denise Pinter, Oley Township
10th - Larry Valeriano, Jr., Oley Township
Adult Photography - Color - Still Life
1st - Kim Sheeler, Amity Township
2nd - Ellie Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
3rd - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township
4th - Faith Readinger, Exeter Township
5th - Charles Marquette Jr., Amity Township
6th - Kelsey Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
7th - Nicole Pestcoe, Amity Township
8th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
9th - Kerrie Yost, Ruscombmanor Township
10th - Mark Brumbach, Pike Township
Adult Photography - Color - Altered Images
1st - Crystal Lill, Alsace Township
2nd - TR Gummo, Rockland Township
3rd - Janea Zeltner, Oley Township
4th - Matt Adukaitis, Oley Township
5th - Shalin Naugle, Ruscombanor Township
6th - Vanessa Long, Oley Township
7th - Lori Shueman, Ruscombmanor Township
8th - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township
9th - Tyler Arthur, Ruscombmanor Township
10th - Shelley Fayewicz, Exeter Township
Adult Photography - Color - Oley Fair Photo
1st - Madeline L Kauffman, Oley Township
2nd - Andrew Mindzak, Oley Township
3rd - Nancy Manwiller, Oley Township
4th - Karen Marquette, Amity Township
5th - Kristen Stup, Alsace Township
6th - Kevin D Bieber, Oley Township
7th - Jarylynn Schlegel, Ruscombanor Township
8th - Mary Lou Kline, Alsace Township
9th - Constance A Snyder, Ruscombanor Township
10th - Peter Littlefield, Rockland Township
Adult Photography - Best of Show - Best of Show-Adult Photo
1st - Michael A Moyer, Earl Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Action/Sports
1st - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
2nd - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
3rd - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
5th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
6th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Domestic Animals
1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
4th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
5th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
6th - Samantha Wagner, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Evan Smith, Exeter Township
8th - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township
9th - Cameron Riftwage, Pike Township
10th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Wild Animals
1st - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
2nd - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township
3rd - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
4th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
5th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Critters
1st - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
2nd - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
3rd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
4th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
6th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Portrait and Personality
1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
6th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
7th - Samuel Zepp, Rockland Township
8th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
9th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
10th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Children
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
2nd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township
3rd - Isabella Vaccaro, Oley Township
4th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
5th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
6th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Scenic
1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
4th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
5th - Carli Ronco, Alsace Township
6th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
7th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
8th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township
9th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
10th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Still Life
1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township
3rd - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
5th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
7th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
8th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
9th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Altered Images
1st - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
2nd - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
5th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Photography - Black and White - Oley Fair Photo
1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
3rd - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
4th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
8th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
9th - Phoebe Weber, Oley Township
10th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Color - Action/Sports
1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
2nd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township
3rd - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
5th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
7th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
8th - Owen Adukaitis, Oley Township
9th - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
10th - Carli Ronco, Alsace Township
Junior Photography - Color - Domestic Animals
1st - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Lauren Schaeffer, Oley Township
4th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
5th - Libby Sanders, Oley Township
6th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township
7th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township
8th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
9th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township
10th - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
Junior Photography - Color - Wild Animals
1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Lauren Bailey, Oley Township
4th - Ava Estelle, Oley Township
5th - Korra Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
6th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
7th - Layla Smythe, Earl Township
8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
9th - Makenzi Hess, Pike Township
10th - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
Junior Photography - Color - Critters
1st - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
3rd - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
4th - Evie Wentzel, Pike Township
5th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township
6th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
8th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
9th - Abigail Fretz, Earl Township
10th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Color - Portrait and Personality
1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Kate Ryan, Exeter Township
4th - Layla Smythe, Earl Township
5th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
6th - T.J. Weber, Oley Township
7th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
9th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
10th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township
Junior Photography - Color - Children
1st - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
2nd - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
3rd - Delaney Kegerise, Oley Township
4th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
5th - Jessica Young, Oley Township
6th - Abigail Fretz, Earl Township
7th - Sydney Zepp, Rockland Township
8th - Archer Kauffman, Oley Township
9th - Emmalynn M Kauffman, Oley Township
10th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township
Junior Photography - Color - Scenic
1st - T.J. Weber, Oley Township
2nd - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Claire Samolewicz, Exeter Township
4th - Charlotte Fisher, Oley Township
5th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
6th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
7th - Abigail Marburger, Pike Township
8th - Hannah Houp, Oley Township
9th - Eliza Fries, Exeter Township
10th - Claire Robertson, Pike Township
Junior Photography - Color - Still Life
1st - Korra Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
2nd - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
3rd - Megan Schaeffer, Oley Township
4th - Aleyna Chipperfield, Oley Township
5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
6th - Marli A Laity, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
8th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
9th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
10th - Kristina L Kauffman, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Color - Altered Images
1st - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
2nd - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
3rd - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
4th - Kylie Sanders, Ruscombmanor Township
5th - Lillian Hetrick, Oley Township
6th - Victoria Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
7th - Lylia Mast, Oley Township
8th - Madisyn Yost, Ruscombmanor Township
9th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
10th - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township
Junior Photography - Color - Oley Fair Photo
1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township
2nd - Lily McIlvee, Earl Township
3rd - Victoria Wolf, Ruscombmanor Township
4th - Jason M Moyer, Vo-Tech
5th - Zoe Sweet, Amity Township
6th - Hannah Petersheim, Oley Township
7th - June Grim, Ruscombmanor Township
8th - Stella Williamson, Oley Township
9th - Alexandra Shubert, Rockland Township
10th - Tetje Williamson, Oley Township
Junior Photography - Best of Show - Best of Show-Jr. Photo
1st - Danielle Trimbur, Pike Township