The Oley Valley Distinguished Alumni class for 2019 was honored at the homecoming assembly by the Oley Valley School District and the Oley Valley Community Education Foundation on Sept. 27. From left, Dr. Joshua B. Williamson, class of 1993; Kelly B. (Cawley) Williamson, class of 1995 (distinguished service award); Jane Prutzman accepting for her aunt G. Araminda Houp, class of 1936; David C. Roland, class of 1980; Tina M. (Kegerise) Hess, class of 1988; Michele M. (Fegely) Beekman, class of 1979 joined by Gina Finnerty, high school principal.