For the second year in a row, a team of Oley Valley High School students has won the Academic World Quest competition held on March 10 in the Beaver Community Center at Penn State Berks Campus.
The annual Academic World Quest competition is a flagship program of the World Affairs Council of America, of which the World Affairs Council of Greater Reading is a member. The competition engages high school students in a team competition of global events. Teams are composed of four students with one alternate, and they are guided in their preparation by faculty members at their schools. All 18 school districts in Berks County are invited to compete.
The 2018-19 World Quest winner was a team from Oley Valley High School. This year 10 schools competed. Districts can send up to two teams.
Winners are determined by answering the most questions in 10 categories. World Quest subjects change each year but might include: international affairs, history, geography, culture and current events. There are 10 areas of knowledge with 10 questions in each area for a total of 100 questions.
This year’s first place winner was Oley Valley High School, blue team. Second place was Twin Valley, green team, and third place was Oley Valley High School, white team. First place winners get to compete at the national competition in late April in Washington, D.C., against over 40 other local World Affairs chapters from across the United States.
"It is a weekend of competition, networking and visiting embassies," said Greater Reading World Quest coordinator Silvia Klett.