A recent Oley Valley High School graduate and star wrestler was identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday, Sept. 12, on Route 662 at Bertolet Mill Road, the Berks County coroner's office said.
Travis M. Lambert, 18, was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Robert Bickham, acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said Sunday, Sept. 13.
The cause of death was multiple injuries and the death was ruled accidental, Hollenbach said.
The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. A passenger in Lambert's vehicle and the other driver suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals, the coroner said.
Central Berks Regional Police is in charge of the investigation and has not issued information about the crash or the injured.
"Travis was well liked with many friends, a great personality with a bright future ahead of him," said Dr. Tracy Shank, superintendent of the Oley Valley School District. "He was an outstanding wrestler and team leader. He will be greatly missed."
A 2020 Oley graduate, Lambert was an all-Berks wrestler who recorded more than 100 wins in his career. As a senior, he finished second in the Berks and District 3 3A Section 1 tournaments.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," Shank said.