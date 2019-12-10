Today I can report speaking to several credible sources as the mystery of these booms and light flashes in the Tri County area continue and expand beyond our local area. This has become a frequent phenomenon that has been reported nationwide for years. You can Google it and read many reports.
“We have been receiving calls," said Caernarvon Police Detective Chad Eberley. "Recently we checked out two calls and nothing visible was found. We did leave messages for those area residents."
He added, “I also have knowledge that the phone app RING alerted on Nov. 25 at 8:55 p.m. a loud explosion in the area of Austin’s Restaurant, Wyomissing, and at 8:50 p.m. a single bang or explosion in Wyomissing Hills and Dec. 2, a caller from Apache Drive, Spring Township reported a flash and small bang.”
“Locally people need to call 911 or Caernarvon Police at 610-286-1012 immediately, so we can investigate when these things are happening. Calling 911 will get your local police in other areas,” he said.
Nic Stoltzfus, caretaker of the Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead near Penn State -Berks Campus, told me in recent months he had also experienced a strange loud boom at the homestead, a weird sound he could not identify.
Local reports
Terri P. of Elverson (last name omitted by request for safety):
I live Northwest of Elverson on Hopewell Road. From where I live the noise and bright light I saw came from the direction just north on Twin Valley Road about a quarter mile from the intersection of Elverson Road (just beyond the American Legion). There are trees and farmland there. The house behind me sits way off the road with a long driveway.
A night or two before the explosion I saw a rectangular bright light shoot up into the sky that illuminated for a short time. It was not orange or yellow like fire but just a really bright white light. At first, I didn't think anything of it until an explosion happened Monday night coming from the same area. It sounded like a canon went off in my back yard, totally scaring me and shaking my house.
Nov. 25 there was another sound like a gunshot a few minutes before the loud explosion. It was strange. First I thought maybe someone was illegally shooting a deer at night but realized the sounds must have been related.
I reported it to the Caernarvon police the next morning, hoping if they search that area maybe something like a hole in the ground or evidence of explosives could be found. The combination of bright light and loud boom I thought maybe the light was to mark a GPS location for the bomb to go off later. I am not convinced that it is something environmental since this seems to be happening in other locations at different times of the year.
Marine Mike Amos of Gibraltar and Seyferets:
Just a theory, last year around this time, this started. Coming back from a trip to Delaware on 176, I checked my Facebook after days of blackout from Internet. Folks in Morgantown were complaining of a loud explosion. Curious I started making inquiries. If you search Robeson Residents (Facebook page) at that time you can see posts. Lots of jokes of “Aliens” etc. Long story short, I learned of this Tannerite and watched a lot of videos on it, people buying it up because they can and setting it off with high-powered type rifles. It will set off the two-part component. 45 pounds will destroy a car, 300 pounds, well you get the picture.
I think this is what was/is going on. Hard to trace, but reports all over are reported. Can the authorities somehow trace large sales of this? I am a Marine. Love guns and our rights, but the stupidity of folks setting off this type of explosive, most with no explosives training, is very dangerous to the user and could inadvertently affect innocent others through misuse.
I’m glad something is finally being done about this. I am afraid you will find that Tannerite is indeed the culprit. Relatively cheap, folks can buy this stuff and do idiotic things with it. Haven’t heard anything around here in Seyferts, but Geigertown and Morgantown area seems the most prevalent.
Back to my story, at the time the explosion in question was reported near Rita’s in Morgantown, the gentleman remembered hearing a report before the explosion. Sound familiar? If you keep an eye out on replies, sometimes it is easy to see certain parties reply smugly to these reports, aliens, etc. Same ones usually. If Facebook can retrieve posts from December 2018, one responder's initials was MK. Though I am busy with real life, but stupidity needs to be stopped, I will assist if possible.
Freda Goetze of Upper Uwchlan Township:
I live in Upper Uwchlan Township, north of Eagle, not far from Rt. 401. Thanksgiving night we experienced exactly what is being talked about in today's Daily Local News. Very, very loud booms, like nothing we've ever heard. One of my neighbors assumed it was fireworks, because she saw flashing behind her house. Now I'm wondering if it truly was fireworks or not? We've had neighbors shoot off fireworks and they were never this loud! My house shook, neighbors dogs were shaking and hysterical! Most of these dogs have heard fireworks and never reacted like this! Truly bizarre! It went on for several minutes. I wish I had known to call the police; I would have. It was frightening!
I thought I should tell someone; it isn't just happening in Morgantown. We're about 15 minutes outside of Morgantown, down 401, towards Route 100. It was really creepy and I honestly did not think it was fireworks, just sounded different. Louder and a different boom sound! Very weird! If anyone gets to the bottom of it, could you let me know. Much appreciated!
Folks interestingly, I also received an email from Jim Goodall, President, General Motors Astronomy Club, Hartland, MI. james.a.goodall@gmail.com.
From user's Google profile:
“I’m curious if you have reports of the mysterious lights and booms on this list of Pennsylvania fireball reports on the American Meteor Society here: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=236%7CUnited+States&state=PA&year=2019&num_report_select=&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=20
In a later phone call, he told me he had searched the site for Pennsylvania reports. One was in the Fort Washington area near Philly. He googled and found my article in the Pottstown Mercury.
He explained a meteor is a piece of an asteroid that breaks off. We frequently see them as shooting stars in the heavens. When they reach our atmosphere, they create a sonic boom since they are faster than the speed of light. A fireball can be seen 50-100 miles away. By the time they hit the earth they burn out. In 2014 there was a famous one in the Lancaster and Chester County Area. He invited interested people to contact him but report only significant sightings to the website.
So, there you have it folks. Keep sending me your experiences. Since the this article has published in other newspapers in the MediaNews Group please continue to reach out to me from your area. Reports are expanding as Facebook is exploding with reports.
This is your public forum. I am listening on the record. Email to quaintancecarol@gmail.com or Facebook at On the Record. Contact me with your story, name and town.