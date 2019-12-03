OneRunTogether, Inc. hosted its 5th Annual Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction at the Downingtown Country Club in November.
"We had over 140 guests and more than 35 silent auction items. Sponsors paid for the dinner so guests could attend for free and be able to donate as they are led," said Vernon Murphy, Executive Director and founder of OneRunTogether, Inc. "Our speaker was Nichole, a local cancer patient who was diagnosed with Uterine Cancer with Metastasis to Lungs last year. We were able to help her pay bills. Because of her story, our sponsors and guests we were blessed to raise over $36,000 that will go directly to help local cancer patients."
OneRunTogether, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Coatesville that helps local cancer patients in Berks and Chester counties.
"We assist them with paying bills like rent, mortgage, utilities, car payments, taxes and child care, just to name a few. We started in August 2011 and have given over 360 grants. We also visit the patients we help, give them a Bible and pray with them."
For more information, visit http://oneruntogether.org/about-us/.