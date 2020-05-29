OneRunTogether’s Virtual Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race will be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
For the past two years, this race took place on the beautiful Penn State Berks campus; runners and walkers all enjoyed Penn State Creamery ice cream during the awards ceremony. Since we are not able to run together this year due to COVID-19, we are taking it to the trails, roads, and treadmills!
Run or walk your 5K or 10K on June 6 anytime – and anywhere – between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; send your honor-system time to the coordinators. All registered runners and walkers receive a Carvel ice cream voucher that can be redeemed at the 5th Street Highway location; top overall male and female runners will have two half gallons of Penn State Creamery ice cream mailed to their homes. Race T-shirts are also available to be ordered with the race registration.
OneRunTogether is a 100 percent volunteer organization that benefits cancer patients in Berks and Chester counties. The central mission of OneRunTogether is to provide financial assistance to local cancer patients while they are undergoing treatment. Grants have gone to pay medical bills, living expenses, childcare, automobile repairs, and mortgage/rent bills. Since its founding in 2011, 382 grants – totaling over $176,000 – have been gifted to local cancer patients. Each recipient is also given a Bible and offered spiritual support and prayer.
Vernon Murphy, Founder and CEO, started OneRunTogether, Inc. out of a need to help others.
Vernon said, “After my wife, Beth, passed away in November 2009 from metastatic breast cancer, I felt God calling me to help others. God used running to help me deal with my loss, so I decided to use it to raise money to help local cancer patients pay bills and to also share my faith in God with them. People going through cancer need to know that they are not alone. No matter what they are going through, God is there to give them comfort and strength.”
Two additional races are planned for this year, and it remains to be seen whether the pandemic will impact them. The 2nd annual 5K Evening Glow Run at the Honeybrook Golf Course is scheduled for July 18 and the 8th annual Hard to the Core 5K Mud Run at Weaver’s Orchard in Mohnton is scheduled for Sept. 12.
For race registration information, go to www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.