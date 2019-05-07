Ontelaunee Community Grange # 1617 recently held their annual Community Night open house program. The entertainment for the evening was the Reading Acapella Voices who sang barbershop selections.
The Community Service Committee gave a donation of $ 750 to the Schuylkill Valley Community Library and also $750 to the Leesport Lockhouse Foundation to help with the upkeep and restoration of the canal lockhouse.
Membership awards were given to members for continuous years of membership to the Grange. Those receiving awards were Donald Kauffman and Irvin Kauffman, 65 years; Kent Steinhauer, 60 years; Edna Blatt, 55 years; Eileen Krill and Diane Leibensperger, 45 years; Scott Kauffman and Scott Troutman, 40 years; Lynne Kauffman, 30 years; Daniel Loose, Anna Mae Loose and Robin Phillips, 25 years; Scott Lash, 20 years; Boyd Wagner and Gerald Walbeiser, 15 years; Anna Geissler, Rick Geissler, Brittany Haag, Eugene Kemp, Janet Kemp and Nicole Robinson, 10 years; and Rebecca Blatt, Samantha Blatt and Dawn Rohrbach, 5 years.
The evening ended with door prizes, refreshments and fellowship.
Ontelaunee Community Grange meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about the Grange, call 610-926-2987. There is also a Junior Grange for children between the ages of 5 and 14.