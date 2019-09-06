An Ontelaunee Township business has one final opportunity to start complying with the township's special event permit policy or risk denial of future requests, township supervisors said Sept. 5.
Quinta Las Cabanas Grove, a campground at 91A Bowers Rd., has failed to apply either on time or at all for three events held or scheduled to be held on the property this year, the township says. The campground, at the former location of Blue Falls Grove, held a taco festival in June and plans to hold a rodeo Saturday and a Latin festival Sept. 21.
Property owners failed to apply for a permit for the June event, and the township only received the applications for the upcoming rodeo and Latin festival on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 5. The request was so late that it wasn't even on the public agenda for Thursday night's supervisors meeting Sept. 5.
Secretary Kim Berger said Saturday's event is expected to attract around 1,500 people. The Sept. 21 event is much larger, with 10,000, and perhaps far more, expected to attend.
Berger, the supervisors and Dane Miller, emergency management coordinator, all expressed frustration with Quinta's failure to apply on time, failure to provide appropriate proof of liability insurance — which also covers the municipality — and a lack of evacuation planning.
The township's deadline for application is 60 days prior to the event. But more concerning to many township officials was the failure to file required evacuation plans. Miller said county law requires such plans to be filed for events expecting 6,000 or more people.
The expectation of a much smaller event allowed supervisors to approve the rodeo pending a certificate of insurance, submitted by 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, covering the township.
But Latin festival approval is on hold due to the lack of evacuation plans.
"That cannot go forward," supervisor Gary Hadden said. "That needs to cease and desist unless they have all the documentation."
Hadden then questioned Miller about the county's timeline for an evacuation plan. Miller said he thought the county could act quickly, but again stressed the need for the evacuation plan for the festival.
"A road gets closed, the entrance or exit gets closed (because of an incident)," Miller said. "Now you're down to one road in and out. That's it. I think these people are nuts."
He argued that an incident during the Sept. 21 event could be a significant public safety issue.
Regardless of whether Quintas Las Cabanas satisfies supervisors' concerns, the supervisors said the campground must follow the rules from here on, or be denied future event permits.
"This is the last (time)," chairman Kenneth Stoudt said.