The Daniel Boone Optimist Club is holding its annual Essay Contest, open to students in Grades 6 through 12, under the age of 19, within the Daniel Boone School District, Berks Catholic High School and Immaculate Conception Academy. This year’s topic is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams You iMagine?” and students are to compose a 700 to 800 word essay around this central idea.
The Club level winner will be awarded $150 and will advance to the District level competition, where that winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
The deadline to enter this contest is Midnight Feb. 10. Interested students should mail their written essay to: Daniel Boone Optimist Club Essay Contest, P.O. Box 98, Douglassville, PA 19518.
To download the application form, please visit the website https://www.optimist.org/Forms/19-20_Essay_Application.pdf and for complete Contest Rules, please visit http://www.optimist.org/.