The Optimist Club of Boyertown celebrated its 67th annual installation on Sept. 28 at Moccia’s train stop.
Dave Johnson served as the master of ceremonies. Phil Haddad led off with the invocation before the meal. After the meal, zone six Lt. Governor and Atlantic District Governor elect Don Hickman installed the new officers.
The new president for the 2020-2021 year is Michael Stanches, with Vice President Rick Smith, Secretary Phil Haddad, and Treasurer Jayson Schmidt. Past President is Dave Johnson. Board members for one year are Tom Orlando and Mark Palladino. Two-year board members are Heather Ward and Marc Nettles.
Haddad handed out the perfect attendance wards. Those receiving perfect attendance were Rick Smith for one year, Mike Stanchak. Heather Ward and Heath Brown for two years. Dave Johnson, Mark Palladino and Tom Orlando have five years. Shawn O’Connor with seven years. Marc Nettles 13 years. Haddad 27 years and John Breidenbach with 61 years.
Outgoing President Dave Johnson thanked the club for allowing him to serve as President for a second time.
“I feel that the club is in good hands with Mike and Rick at the helm,” said Johnson. “Mike is very organized, and your job is going to do a very good job.”
Incoming President Mike Stanchak started his incoming remarks with a Quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters... compared to what lies within us.”
“We’re all here for the same reason and that’s to help the kids in the Boyertown community," said Stanchak. "I’m looking forward to serve as president of the Optimist Club.”
Before the evening concluded with the Optimist Creed, Johnson and longtime Optimist member John Breidenbach awarded Haddad with the board of directors award for all of the years he has devoted to all our sports programs, the time he has given freely to help all of our programs and service to the club as a director coach and especially secretary for the past five years.
“I’d like to thank the club for allowing me to be a member,” said Haddad. “I didn’t join the club for the recognition, but to help the youth in the community and I think that’s why we’re all here.”
The Optimist Club of Boyertown serves 1750 youth in the Boyertown community with seven major sports programs. The club meets the second and fourth Mondays at the Greshville Inn on Route 562 at 7:30 p.m. If there is anyone over the age of 18 and looking to make a difference in the life of a child and would be interested in joining the club or have questions regarding the Optimist Club of Boyertown please direct them to President Mike Stanchak or Secretary Phil Haddad at Boyertownoptimistclub@gmail.com.