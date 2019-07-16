The Daniel Boone Optimist Club and Amity Township Lions Club joined forces on a service project erecting new play equipment at an Amity Township park in Locust Grove.
About 10 volunteers representing both clubs installed a Whirl‐With‐Me and a Max Twist
Climber on the rain‐shortened afternoon of July 11 and finishing on the morning of July 12.
The volunteers also removed weeds and put a new coat of paint on both basketball backboards.
The local Optimist club performs service projects yearly in accordance with Optimist
International’s “Optimist in Action” community service program guidelines.
“This year, the Township had new equipment ready for installation in all its parks, and we saw an opportunity to help them get it done,” said project chairman, Curt Clifford. “We invited the Lions to join in and they jumped on the opportunity.”
The Daniel Boone Optimist Club has been active in the community since 1968. Some of their other programs and service projects have included annual Halloween parades, Easter egg hunts, trout rodeos, essay contests, student trips to Harrisburg, academic scholarships and more recently a Holiday Tree lighting event.