The Our Town Foundation celebrates the one year anniversary of The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg moving to its new location at 320 State Street, Hamburg.
The Foundation, Hamburg’s non-profit community revitalization corporation, purchased the former Dietrich’s Men’s Shop almost literally across the street from their former location. The Gallery hosted its Grand Opening a year ago on Nov. 2, 2019.
“We’re celebrating a year in our new location and what a year it has been,” said Deena Kershner, Director of the Foundation. “We really like it. It fits the arts so much better. It looks much more like a gallery.”
The Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg exhibits the arts and crafts of artist members of the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance (in association with Our Town Foundation). The Alliance was formed in 2005 and opened the first Gallery in 2006.
“We’ve been continually growing our membership since 2006, which forced us to look for a bigger location,” said Kershner.
Currently, the Alliance has a membership of 48, with about 40 displaying their artwork in the gallery. Artists’ work on display includes paintings, prints, photography, woodworking, pottery, ceramics, fabric art, metalworking, and jewelry.
For the month of November, the featured artist is Petra Martin. Her artwork will be displayed through Nov. 30 at the Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg.
Martin, born in Wetzlar, Germany, has been a member of the Hamburg community for more than 10 years. She has served as a high school teacher, teaching all levels of German for Muhlenberg School District. After her retirement in June of 2015, Martin now devotes her time to her other passion, the arts. Her artwork includes photography, writing and fiber arts, specializing now in art quilting, from wall hangings to ornaments and valentines.
“Fiber inspires me with the energy that comes from color, as well as the invitation to touch the product,” said Martin in her artist statement. “My background in sewing was traditional quilting and I have made quilts for my family members in the past and may continue in this as well. Color, contrast, creativity…these three “Cs” have become a new mantra for me.”
Guidance for visiting the Gallery at this time includes social distancing and masks. Sanitizer stations are set at the entrance and register.
For more information about upcoming events, follow on Facebook at Our Town Foundation and at Hamburg PA and at Hamburg Area Arts Alliance. Also visit the website at www.hamburgpa.org and click on events.